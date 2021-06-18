Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Roland

“

The report titled Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dental CAD/CAM Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental CAD/CAM Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Roland, Straumann, Zimmer, Zirkonzahn, Willemin-Macodel, Dentium, Amann Girrbach, imes-icore, DATRON, Schutz Dental, vhf camfacture, Yenadent, B&D Dental, INTERDENT d.o.o., MECANUMERIC, CadBlu Dental, Bien-Air Dental, Reitel Feinwerktechnik

Market Segmentation by Product: 4 Axis

5 Axis

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Dental Clinic

Dental Lab

Others



The Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dental CAD/CAM Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dental CAD/CAM Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 4 Axis

1.2.3 5 Axis

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Dental Clinic

1.3.3 Dental Lab

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Dental CAD/CAM Systems Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Industry Trends

2.5.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Trends

2.5.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Drivers

2.5.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Challenges

2.5.4 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Dental CAD/CAM Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Dental CAD/CAM Systems by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Dental CAD/CAM Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Systems as of 2020)

3.4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Dental CAD/CAM Systems Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Dental CAD/CAM Systems Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dentsply Sirona

11.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dentsply Sirona Overview

11.1.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.1.5 Dentsply Sirona Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Dentsply Sirona Recent Developments

11.2 Ivoclar Vivadent

11.2.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Overview

11.2.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.2.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Developments

11.3 Roland

11.3.1 Roland Corporation Information

11.3.2 Roland Overview

11.3.3 Roland Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Roland Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.3.5 Roland Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Roland Recent Developments

11.4 Straumann

11.4.1 Straumann Corporation Information

11.4.2 Straumann Overview

11.4.3 Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.4.5 Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Straumann Recent Developments

11.5 Zimmer

11.5.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

11.5.2 Zimmer Overview

11.5.3 Zimmer Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Zimmer Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.5.5 Zimmer Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Zimmer Recent Developments

11.6 Zirkonzahn

11.6.1 Zirkonzahn Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zirkonzahn Overview

11.6.3 Zirkonzahn Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Zirkonzahn Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.6.5 Zirkonzahn Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Zirkonzahn Recent Developments

11.7 Willemin-Macodel

11.7.1 Willemin-Macodel Corporation Information

11.7.2 Willemin-Macodel Overview

11.7.3 Willemin-Macodel Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Willemin-Macodel Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.7.5 Willemin-Macodel Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Willemin-Macodel Recent Developments

11.8 Dentium

11.8.1 Dentium Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dentium Overview

11.8.3 Dentium Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Dentium Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.8.5 Dentium Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Dentium Recent Developments

11.9 Amann Girrbach

11.9.1 Amann Girrbach Corporation Information

11.9.2 Amann Girrbach Overview

11.9.3 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.9.5 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Amann Girrbach Recent Developments

11.10 imes-icore

11.10.1 imes-icore Corporation Information

11.10.2 imes-icore Overview

11.10.3 imes-icore Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 imes-icore Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.10.5 imes-icore Dental CAD/CAM Systems SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 imes-icore Recent Developments

11.11 DATRON

11.11.1 DATRON Corporation Information

11.11.2 DATRON Overview

11.11.3 DATRON Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 DATRON Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.11.5 DATRON Recent Developments

11.12 Schutz Dental

11.12.1 Schutz Dental Corporation Information

11.12.2 Schutz Dental Overview

11.12.3 Schutz Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Schutz Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.12.5 Schutz Dental Recent Developments

11.13 vhf camfacture

11.13.1 vhf camfacture Corporation Information

11.13.2 vhf camfacture Overview

11.13.3 vhf camfacture Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 vhf camfacture Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.13.5 vhf camfacture Recent Developments

11.14 Yenadent

11.14.1 Yenadent Corporation Information

11.14.2 Yenadent Overview

11.14.3 Yenadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Yenadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.14.5 Yenadent Recent Developments

11.15 B&D Dental

11.15.1 B&D Dental Corporation Information

11.15.2 B&D Dental Overview

11.15.3 B&D Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 B&D Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.15.5 B&D Dental Recent Developments

11.16 INTERDENT d.o.o.

11.16.1 INTERDENT d.o.o. Corporation Information

11.16.2 INTERDENT d.o.o. Overview

11.16.3 INTERDENT d.o.o. Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 INTERDENT d.o.o. Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.16.5 INTERDENT d.o.o. Recent Developments

11.17 MECANUMERIC

11.17.1 MECANUMERIC Corporation Information

11.17.2 MECANUMERIC Overview

11.17.3 MECANUMERIC Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 MECANUMERIC Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.17.5 MECANUMERIC Recent Developments

11.18 CadBlu Dental

11.18.1 CadBlu Dental Corporation Information

11.18.2 CadBlu Dental Overview

11.18.3 CadBlu Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 CadBlu Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.18.5 CadBlu Dental Recent Developments

11.19 Bien-Air Dental

11.19.1 Bien-Air Dental Corporation Information

11.19.2 Bien-Air Dental Overview

11.19.3 Bien-Air Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Bien-Air Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.19.5 Bien-Air Dental Recent Developments

11.20 Reitel Feinwerktechnik

11.20.1 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Corporation Information

11.20.2 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Overview

11.20.3 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products and Services

11.20.5 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Production Mode & Process

12.4 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Channels

12.4.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Distributors

12.5 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

