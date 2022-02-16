Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2028 | Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Roland

“

A newly published report titled “Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental CAD/CAM Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Roland, Straumann, Zimmer, Zirkonzahn, Willemin-Macodel, Dentium, Amann Girrbach, imes-icore, DATRON, Schutz Dental, vhf camfacture, Yenadent, B&D Dental, INTERDENT d.o.o., MECANUMERIC, CadBlu Dental, Bien-Air Dental, Reitel Feinwerktechnik

Market Segmentation by Product:

4 Axis

5 Axis

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Dental Clinic

Dental Lab

Others

The Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Dental CAD/CAM Systems market expansion?

What will be the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Dental CAD/CAM Systems market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Dental CAD/CAM Systems market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Dental CAD/CAM Systems market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 4 Axis

2.1.2 5 Axis

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dental Clinic

3.1.2 Dental Lab

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dental CAD/CAM Systems in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dental CAD/CAM Systems Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental CAD/CAM Systems Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dentsply Sirona

7.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.1.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

7.2 Ivoclar Vivadent

7.2.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.2.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Development

7.3 Roland

7.3.1 Roland Corporation Information

7.3.2 Roland Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Roland Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Roland Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.3.5 Roland Recent Development

7.4 Straumann

7.4.1 Straumann Corporation Information

7.4.2 Straumann Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.4.5 Straumann Recent Development

7.5 Zimmer

7.5.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zimmer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zimmer Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zimmer Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.5.5 Zimmer Recent Development

7.6 Zirkonzahn

7.6.1 Zirkonzahn Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zirkonzahn Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zirkonzahn Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zirkonzahn Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.6.5 Zirkonzahn Recent Development

7.7 Willemin-Macodel

7.7.1 Willemin-Macodel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Willemin-Macodel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Willemin-Macodel Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Willemin-Macodel Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.7.5 Willemin-Macodel Recent Development

7.8 Dentium

7.8.1 Dentium Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dentium Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dentium Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dentium Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.8.5 Dentium Recent Development

7.9 Amann Girrbach

7.9.1 Amann Girrbach Corporation Information

7.9.2 Amann Girrbach Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.9.5 Amann Girrbach Recent Development

7.10 imes-icore

7.10.1 imes-icore Corporation Information

7.10.2 imes-icore Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 imes-icore Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 imes-icore Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.10.5 imes-icore Recent Development

7.11 DATRON

7.11.1 DATRON Corporation Information

7.11.2 DATRON Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DATRON Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DATRON Dental CAD/CAM Systems Products Offered

7.11.5 DATRON Recent Development

7.12 Schutz Dental

7.12.1 Schutz Dental Corporation Information

7.12.2 Schutz Dental Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Schutz Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Schutz Dental Products Offered

7.12.5 Schutz Dental Recent Development

7.13 vhf camfacture

7.13.1 vhf camfacture Corporation Information

7.13.2 vhf camfacture Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 vhf camfacture Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 vhf camfacture Products Offered

7.13.5 vhf camfacture Recent Development

7.14 Yenadent

7.14.1 Yenadent Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yenadent Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yenadent Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yenadent Products Offered

7.14.5 Yenadent Recent Development

7.15 B&D Dental

7.15.1 B&D Dental Corporation Information

7.15.2 B&D Dental Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 B&D Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 B&D Dental Products Offered

7.15.5 B&D Dental Recent Development

7.16 INTERDENT d.o.o.

7.16.1 INTERDENT d.o.o. Corporation Information

7.16.2 INTERDENT d.o.o. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 INTERDENT d.o.o. Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 INTERDENT d.o.o. Products Offered

7.16.5 INTERDENT d.o.o. Recent Development

7.17 MECANUMERIC

7.17.1 MECANUMERIC Corporation Information

7.17.2 MECANUMERIC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 MECANUMERIC Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 MECANUMERIC Products Offered

7.17.5 MECANUMERIC Recent Development

7.18 CadBlu Dental

7.18.1 CadBlu Dental Corporation Information

7.18.2 CadBlu Dental Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 CadBlu Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 CadBlu Dental Products Offered

7.18.5 CadBlu Dental Recent Development

7.19 Bien-Air Dental

7.19.1 Bien-Air Dental Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bien-Air Dental Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bien-Air Dental Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bien-Air Dental Products Offered

7.19.5 Bien-Air Dental Recent Development

7.20 Reitel Feinwerktechnik

7.20.1 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Corporation Information

7.20.2 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Products Offered

7.20.5 Reitel Feinwerktechnik Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Distributors

8.3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Distributors

8.5 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”