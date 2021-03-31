Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|3M, Amann Girrbach, Danaher

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market. The authors of the report segment the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

3M, Amann Girrbach, Danaher, Dental Wings, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann, Ivoclar Vivadent, PLANMECA, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, ZIRKONZAHN, ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, 3Shape, Carestream Dental, SHINING 3D TECH

Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market by Product

Glass Ceramics

Alumina-based Ceramics

Lithium Di-silicate

Zirconia

Others

Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market by Application

Inlays and onlays

Veneers

Crowns and bridges

Fixed partial denture

Implant abutment

Full mouth reconstruction

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Glass Ceramics

1.4.3 Alumina-based Ceramics

1.4.4 Lithium Di-silicate

1.4.5 Zirconia

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Inlays and onlays

1.5.3 Veneers

1.5.4 Crowns and bridges

1.5.5 Fixed partial denture

1.5.6 Implant abutment

1.5.7 Full mouth reconstruction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 3M

13.1.1 3M Company Details

13.1.2 3M Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 3M Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.1.4 3M Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 3M Recent Development

13.2 Amann Girrbach

13.2.1 Amann Girrbach Company Details

13.2.2 Amann Girrbach Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.2.4 Amann Girrbach Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Amann Girrbach Recent Development

13.3 Danaher

13.3.1 Danaher Company Details

13.3.2 Danaher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Danaher Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.3.4 Danaher Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Danaher Recent Development

13.4 Dental Wings

13.4.1 Dental Wings Company Details

13.4.2 Dental Wings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Dental Wings Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.4.4 Dental Wings Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Dental Wings Recent Development

13.5 Dentsply Sirona

13.5.1 Dentsply Sirona Company Details

13.5.2 Dentsply Sirona Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.5.4 Dentsply Sirona Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

13.6 Institut Straumann

13.6.1 Institut Straumann Company Details

13.6.2 Institut Straumann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Institut Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.6.4 Institut Straumann Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Institut Straumann Recent Development

13.7 Ivoclar Vivadent

13.7.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Company Details

13.7.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.7.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Development

13.8 PLANMECA

13.8.1 PLANMECA Company Details

13.8.2 PLANMECA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 PLANMECA Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.8.4 PLANMECA Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 PLANMECA Recent Development

13.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

13.9.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Details

13.9.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.9.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Development

13.10 ZIRKONZAHN

13.10.1 ZIRKONZAHN Company Details

13.10.2 ZIRKONZAHN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 ZIRKONZAHN Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

13.10.4 ZIRKONZAHN Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ZIRKONZAHN Recent Development

13.11 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

10.11.1 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Company Details

10.11.2 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

10.11.4 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

13.12 3Shape

10.12.1 3Shape Company Details

10.12.2 3Shape Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 3Shape Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

10.12.4 3Shape Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 3Shape Recent Development

13.13 Carestream Dental

10.13.1 Carestream Dental Company Details

10.13.2 Carestream Dental Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Carestream Dental Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

10.13.4 Carestream Dental Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Carestream Dental Recent Development

13.14 SHINING 3D TECH

10.14.1 SHINING 3D TECH Company Details

10.14.2 SHINING 3D TECH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 SHINING 3D TECH Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Introduction

10.14.4 SHINING 3D TECH Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SHINING 3D TECH Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

