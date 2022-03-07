Dental 3D Scanners Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2022 – 2028 | 3Shape, Align Technology, Amann Girrbach

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Dental 3D Scanners Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental 3D Scanners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental 3D Scanners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental 3D Scanners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental 3D Scanners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental 3D Scanners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental 3D Scanners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3Shape, Align Technology, Amann Girrbach, Asahi Roentgen, Carestream Health, Condor, Densy3D, Dental Wings, Kulzer, Straumann, Sirona, 3M, Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd, FARO Technologies, Planmeca, Launca

Market Segmentation by Product:

Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners

Hand-held 3D Dental Scanners



Market Segmentation by Application:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others



The Dental 3D Scanners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental 3D Scanners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental 3D Scanners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental 3D Scanners Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dental 3D Scanners Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dental 3D Scanners Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dental 3D Scanners in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dental 3D Scanners Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dental 3D Scanners Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dental 3D Scanners Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dental 3D Scanners Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dental 3D Scanners Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dental 3D Scanners Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dental 3D Scanners Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners

2.1.2 Hand-held 3D Dental Scanners

2.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dental 3D Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dental 3D Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dental 3D Scanners Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dental Clinic

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dental 3D Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dental 3D Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dental 3D Scanners Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental 3D Scanners Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dental 3D Scanners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental 3D Scanners Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dental 3D Scanners in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental 3D Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dental 3D Scanners Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental 3D Scanners Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental 3D Scanners Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental 3D Scanners Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dental 3D Scanners Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dental 3D Scanners Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental 3D Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental 3D Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental 3D Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental 3D Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental 3D Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental 3D Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental 3D Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental 3D Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental 3D Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental 3D Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3Shape

7.1.1 3Shape Corporation Information

7.1.2 3Shape Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3Shape Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3Shape Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.1.5 3Shape Recent Development

7.2 Align Technology

7.2.1 Align Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 Align Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Align Technology Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Align Technology Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.2.5 Align Technology Recent Development

7.3 Amann Girrbach

7.3.1 Amann Girrbach Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amann Girrbach Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Amann Girrbach Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Amann Girrbach Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.3.5 Amann Girrbach Recent Development

7.4 Asahi Roentgen

7.4.1 Asahi Roentgen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Asahi Roentgen Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Asahi Roentgen Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Asahi Roentgen Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.4.5 Asahi Roentgen Recent Development

7.5 Carestream Health

7.5.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carestream Health Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Carestream Health Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Carestream Health Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.5.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

7.6 Condor

7.6.1 Condor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Condor Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Condor Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Condor Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.6.5 Condor Recent Development

7.7 Densy3D

7.7.1 Densy3D Corporation Information

7.7.2 Densy3D Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Densy3D Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Densy3D Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.7.5 Densy3D Recent Development

7.8 Dental Wings

7.8.1 Dental Wings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dental Wings Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dental Wings Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dental Wings Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.8.5 Dental Wings Recent Development

7.9 Kulzer

7.9.1 Kulzer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kulzer Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kulzer Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kulzer Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.9.5 Kulzer Recent Development

7.10 Straumann

7.10.1 Straumann Corporation Information

7.10.2 Straumann Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Straumann Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Straumann Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.10.5 Straumann Recent Development

7.11 Sirona

7.11.1 Sirona Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sirona Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sirona Dental 3D Scanners Products Offered

7.11.5 Sirona Recent Development

7.12 3M

7.12.1 3M Corporation Information

7.12.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 3M Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 3M Products Offered

7.12.5 3M Recent Development

7.13 Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd

7.13.1 Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 Shining 3D Tech Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.14 FARO Technologies

7.14.1 FARO Technologies Corporation Information

7.14.2 FARO Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 FARO Technologies Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 FARO Technologies Products Offered

7.14.5 FARO Technologies Recent Development

7.15 Planmeca

7.15.1 Planmeca Corporation Information

7.15.2 Planmeca Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Planmeca Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Planmeca Products Offered

7.15.5 Planmeca Recent Development

7.16 Launca

7.16.1 Launca Corporation Information

7.16.2 Launca Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Launca Dental 3D Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Launca Products Offered

7.16.5 Launca Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dental 3D Scanners Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dental 3D Scanners Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dental 3D Scanners Distributors

8.3 Dental 3D Scanners Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dental 3D Scanners Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dental 3D Scanners Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dental 3D Scanners Distributors

8.5 Dental 3D Scanners Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”