Denim Jeans Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A

The report titled Global Denim Jeans Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Denim Jeans market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Denim Jeans market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Denim Jeans market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Denim Jeans market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Denim Jeans report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Denim Jeans report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Denim Jeans market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Denim Jeans market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Denim Jeans market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Denim Jeans market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Denim Jeans market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star RAW C.V., Inditex, Mavi Jeans, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Joe’s Jeans, Edwin, American Eagle Outfitters, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Mango, Guess, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Lucky Brand, Replay, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc., Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group), J Brand

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit



Market Segmentation by Application: Women

Men

Children



The Denim Jeans Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Denim Jeans market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Denim Jeans market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Denim Jeans market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Denim Jeans industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Denim Jeans market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Denim Jeans market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Denim Jeans market?

Table of Contents:

1 Denim Jeans Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Denim Jeans

1.2 Denim Jeans Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Regular Fit

1.2.3 Slim Fit

1.2.4 Loose Fit

1.3 Denim Jeans Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Global Denim Jeans Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Denim Jeans Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Denim Jeans Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Denim Jeans Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Denim Jeans Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Denim Jeans Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Denim Jeans Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Denim Jeans Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Denim Jeans Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Denim Jeans Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Denim Jeans Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Denim Jeans Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Denim Jeans Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Denim Jeans Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Denim Jeans Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Denim Jeans Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Denim Jeans Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Denim Jeans Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Denim Jeans Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Denim Jeans Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Denim Jeans Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Levi Strauss & Co.

6.1.1 Levi Strauss & Co. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Levi Strauss & Co. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Levi Strauss & Co. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 VF Corporation

6.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Diesel S.p.A

6.3.1 Diesel S.p.A Corporation Information

6.3.2 Diesel S.p.A Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Diesel S.p.A Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 PVH Corporation

6.4.1 PVH Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 PVH Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.4.5 PVH Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Uniqlo

6.5.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

6.5.2 Uniqlo Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Uniqlo Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Gap

6.6.1 Gap Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gap Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gap Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Gap Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Gap Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 H&M

6.6.1 H&M Corporation Information

6.6.2 H&M Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 H&M Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.7.5 H&M Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 G-Star RAW C.V.

6.8.1 G-Star RAW C.V. Corporation Information

6.8.2 G-Star RAW C.V. Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.8.5 G-Star RAW C.V. Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Inditex

6.9.1 Inditex Corporation Information

6.9.2 Inditex Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Inditex Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Inditex Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Mavi Jeans

6.10.1 Mavi Jeans Corporation Information

6.10.2 Mavi Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Mavi Jeans Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

6.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Joe’s Jeans

6.12.1 Joe’s Jeans Corporation Information

6.12.2 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Joe’s Jeans Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Edwin

6.13.1 Edwin Corporation Information

6.13.2 Edwin Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Edwin Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Edwin Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Edwin Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 American Eagle Outfitters

6.14.1 American Eagle Outfitters Corporation Information

6.14.2 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.14.5 American Eagle Outfitters Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

6.15.1 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Corporation Information

6.15.2 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Mango

6.16.1 Mango Corporation Information

6.16.2 Mango Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Mango Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Mango Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Mango Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Guess

6.17.1 Guess Corporation Information

6.17.2 Guess Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Guess Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Guess Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Guess Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Esprit Holdings Ltd

6.18.1 Esprit Holdings Ltd Corporation Information

6.18.2 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Esprit Holdings Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Lucky Brand

6.19.1 Lucky Brand Corporation Information

6.19.2 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Lucky Brand Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Replay

6.20.1 Replay Corporation Information

6.20.2 Replay Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Replay Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Replay Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

6.21.1 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Corporation Information

6.21.2 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

6.22.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Corporation Information

6.22.2 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.22.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

6.23.1 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Corporation Information

6.23.2 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 J Brand

6.24.1 J Brand Corporation Information

6.24.2 J Brand Denim Jeans Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 J Brand Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 J Brand Denim Jeans Product Portfolio

6.24.5 J Brand Recent Developments/Updates

7 Denim Jeans Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Denim Jeans Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Denim Jeans

7.4 Denim Jeans Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Denim Jeans Distributors List

8.3 Denim Jeans Customers

9 Denim Jeans Market Dynamics

9.1 Denim Jeans Industry Trends

9.2 Denim Jeans Growth Drivers

9.3 Denim Jeans Market Challenges

9.4 Denim Jeans Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Denim Jeans by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Denim Jeans by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Denim Jeans by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Denim Jeans by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Denim Jeans by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Denim Jeans by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

