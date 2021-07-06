Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027 | Garlico Industries Ltd., V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd, Oceanic Foods Limited, Xuzhou Liming Food Co.

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Garlico Industries Ltd., V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd, Oceanic Foods Limited, Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd., Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd., Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd., PARKnSHOP, Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd., Henan Sanli, Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd., Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd., Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd., Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd., Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd., Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd.

By Types:

Moisture: 6% MAX

Moisture: 5% MAX



By Applications:

Home

Commercial







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Moisture: 6% MAX

1.2.3 Moisture: 5% MAX

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Dehydrated Garlic Slices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Garlic Slices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Garlico Industries Ltd.

11.1.1 Garlico Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Garlico Industries Ltd. Overview

11.1.3 Garlico Industries Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Garlico Industries Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.1.5 Garlico Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

11.2 V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

11.2.1 V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

11.2.2 V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd Overview

11.2.3 V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.2.5 V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd Recent Developments

11.3 Oceanic Foods Limited

11.3.1 Oceanic Foods Limited Corporation Information

11.3.2 Oceanic Foods Limited Overview

11.3.3 Oceanic Foods Limited Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Oceanic Foods Limited Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.3.5 Oceanic Foods Limited Recent Developments

11.4 Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.4.3 Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.4.5 Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.5 Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd. Overview

11.5.3 Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.5.5 Jinxiang County Huihe Agricultural Trade Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.6 Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.6.3 Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.6.5 Chiping Shengkang Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 PARKnSHOP

11.7.1 PARKnSHOP Corporation Information

11.7.2 PARKnSHOP Overview

11.7.3 PARKnSHOP Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PARKnSHOP Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.7.5 PARKnSHOP Recent Developments

11.8 Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.8.3 Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.8.5 Handan Lverkang Dehydrated Vegetable Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.9 Henan Sanli

11.9.1 Henan Sanli Corporation Information

11.9.2 Henan Sanli Overview

11.9.3 Henan Sanli Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Henan Sanli Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.9.5 Henan Sanli Recent Developments

11.10 Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.10.3 Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.10.5 Linyi Renshang Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd.

11.11.1 Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.11.3 Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.11.5 Huaiyang County Wanyuan Garlic Industry Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.12 Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd.

11.12.1 Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.12.3 Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.12.5 Shandong Weifang Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.13 Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd.

11.13.1 Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.13.3 Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.13.5 Shandong Dongsheng East Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.14 Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.14.3 Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.14.5 Shandong Renhe Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.15 Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd.

11.15.1 Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd. Overview

11.15.3 Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd. Dehydrated Garlic Slices Product Description

11.15.5 Xinghua Pincan Food Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Distributors

12.5 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Industry Trends

13.2 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Drivers

13.3 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Challenges

13.4 Dehydrated Garlic Slices Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Dehydrated Garlic Slices Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

