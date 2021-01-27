Dehydrated Garlic Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd, Henan Sunny Foods, Oceanic Foods Limited

Dehydrated garlic is garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture. The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove. China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017. The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last year’s large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years. There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Dehydrated Garlic Market The global Dehydrated Garlic market size is projected to reach US$ 874.3 million by 2026, from US$ 707.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Dehydrated Garlic Scope and Segment Dehydrated Garlic market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dehydrated Garlic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Garlico Industries Ltd., V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd, Henan Sunny Foods, Oceanic Foods Limited, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd, Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

Dehydrated Garlic Breakdown Data by Type

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes, Dried Garlic Granules, Dried Garlic Powder

Dehydrated Garlic Breakdown Data by Application

Home, Commercial (Food Processing, Restaurants and etc.) Regional and Country-level Analysis The Dehydrated Garlic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Dehydrated Garlic market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Dehydrated Garlic Market Share Analysis

11.10.5 Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd Related Developments 11.1 Garlico Industries Ltd.

