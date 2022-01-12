Defense Navigation Systems Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2022–2028 | Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, L-3 Communications Holdings

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Defense Navigation Systems Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Defense Navigation Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Defense Navigation Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Defense Navigation Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Defense Navigation Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Defense Navigation Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Defense Navigation Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, L-3 Communications Holdings, Sagem, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Trimble Navigation, LORD MicroStrain, VectorNav Technologies, Systron Donner Inertial

Market Segmentation by Product:

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Tactical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Airborne Platform

Naval Platform

Land Platform



The Defense Navigation Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Defense Navigation Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Defense Navigation Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Defense Navigation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Defense Navigation Systems

1.2 Defense Navigation Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Marine Grade

1.2.3 Navigation Grade

1.2.4 Tactical Grade

1.3 Defense Navigation Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Airborne Platform

1.3.3 Naval Platform

1.3.4 Land Platform

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Defense Navigation Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Defense Navigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Defense Navigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Defense Navigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Defense Navigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Defense Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Defense Navigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Defense Navigation Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Defense Navigation Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Defense Navigation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Defense Navigation Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Defense Navigation Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Defense Navigation Systems Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Defense Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Defense Navigation Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Defense Navigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Defense Navigation Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Defense Navigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Defense Navigation Systems Production

3.6.1 China Defense Navigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Defense Navigation Systems Production

3.7.1 Japan Defense Navigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Defense Navigation Systems Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Defense Navigation Systems Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Defense Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Defense Navigation Systems Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Defense Navigation Systems Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Defense Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Defense Navigation Systems Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Honeywell International Inc

7.2.1 Honeywell International Inc Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell International Inc Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Honeywell International Inc Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell International Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Honeywell International Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 L-3 Communications Holdings

7.3.1 L-3 Communications Holdings Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 L-3 Communications Holdings Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.3.3 L-3 Communications Holdings Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 L-3 Communications Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 L-3 Communications Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sagem

7.4.1 Sagem Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sagem Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sagem Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sagem Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sagem Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Rockwell Collins

7.5.1 Rockwell Collins Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rockwell Collins Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Rockwell Collins Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rockwell Collins Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Thales Group

7.6.1 Thales Group Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 Thales Group Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Thales Group Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Thales Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Thales Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Trimble Navigation

7.7.1 Trimble Navigation Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Trimble Navigation Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Trimble Navigation Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Trimble Navigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 LORD MicroStrain

7.8.1 LORD MicroStrain Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 LORD MicroStrain Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.8.3 LORD MicroStrain Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LORD MicroStrain Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LORD MicroStrain Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 VectorNav Technologies

7.9.1 VectorNav Technologies Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 VectorNav Technologies Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.9.3 VectorNav Technologies Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 VectorNav Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 VectorNav Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Systron Donner Inertial

7.10.1 Systron Donner Inertial Defense Navigation Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Systron Donner Inertial Defense Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Systron Donner Inertial Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Systron Donner Inertial Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Systron Donner Inertial Recent Developments/Updates

8 Defense Navigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Defense Navigation Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Defense Navigation Systems

8.4 Defense Navigation Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Defense Navigation Systems Distributors List

9.3 Defense Navigation Systems Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Defense Navigation Systems Industry Trends

10.2 Defense Navigation Systems Market Drivers

10.3 Defense Navigation Systems Market Challenges

10.4 Defense Navigation Systems Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Defense Navigation Systems by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Defense Navigation Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Defense Navigation Systems

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Defense Navigation Systems by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Defense Navigation Systems by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Defense Navigation Systems by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Defense Navigation Systems by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Defense Navigation Systems by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Defense Navigation Systems by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Defense Navigation Systems by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Defense Navigation Systems by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Defense Navigation Systems by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Defense Navigation Systems by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Defense Navigation Systems by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

