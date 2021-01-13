Defatted Fish Meal Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2027 | Archer Daniels Midland, Bluestar Adisseo, Cargill

“

The report titled Global Defatted Fish Meal Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Defatted Fish Meal market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Defatted Fish Meal market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Defatted Fish Meal market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Defatted Fish Meal market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Defatted Fish Meal report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2427848/global-defatted-fish-meal-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Defatted Fish Meal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Defatted Fish Meal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Defatted Fish Meal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Defatted Fish Meal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Defatted Fish Meal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Defatted Fish Meal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Archer Daniels Midland, Bluestar Adisseo, Cargill, TASA, Diamante, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Copeinca, Corpesca SA, Omega Protein, Coomarpes, KT Group, Cermaq, FF Skagen, Austral, Kodiak Fishmeal, Havsbrun, Hayduk, Exalmar, Strel Nikova, Nissui, Iceland Pelagic, Daybrook, Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio, Hisheng Feeds, Chishan Group, Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal, Fengyu Halobios, Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal

Market Segmentation by Product: Flame Dried(FD) Fish Meal

Steam Dried(SD) Fish Meal



Market Segmentation by Application: Aquaculture Feed

Poultry Feed

Pig Feed

Ruminant Feed

Pet Food

Other



The Defatted Fish Meal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Defatted Fish Meal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Defatted Fish Meal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Defatted Fish Meal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Defatted Fish Meal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Defatted Fish Meal market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Defatted Fish Meal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Defatted Fish Meal market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2427848/global-defatted-fish-meal-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Defatted Fish Meal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flame Dried(FD) Fish Meal

1.2.3 Steam Dried(SD) Fish Meal

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aquaculture Feed

1.3.3 Poultry Feed

1.3.4 Pig Feed

1.3.5 Ruminant Feed

1.3.6 Pet Food

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Production

2.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Defatted Fish Meal Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Defatted Fish Meal Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Defatted Fish Meal Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Defatted Fish Meal Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Defatted Fish Meal Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Defatted Fish Meal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland

12.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Overview

12.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Related Developments

12.2 Bluestar Adisseo

12.2.1 Bluestar Adisseo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bluestar Adisseo Overview

12.2.3 Bluestar Adisseo Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bluestar Adisseo Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.2.5 Bluestar Adisseo Related Developments

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cargill Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.3.5 Cargill Related Developments

12.4 TASA

12.4.1 TASA Corporation Information

12.4.2 TASA Overview

12.4.3 TASA Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TASA Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.4.5 TASA Related Developments

12.5 Diamante

12.5.1 Diamante Corporation Information

12.5.2 Diamante Overview

12.5.3 Diamante Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Diamante Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.5.5 Diamante Related Developments

12.6 Austevoll Seafood ASA

12.6.1 Austevoll Seafood ASA Corporation Information

12.6.2 Austevoll Seafood ASA Overview

12.6.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Austevoll Seafood ASA Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.6.5 Austevoll Seafood ASA Related Developments

12.7 Copeinca

12.7.1 Copeinca Corporation Information

12.7.2 Copeinca Overview

12.7.3 Copeinca Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Copeinca Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.7.5 Copeinca Related Developments

12.8 Corpesca SA

12.8.1 Corpesca SA Corporation Information

12.8.2 Corpesca SA Overview

12.8.3 Corpesca SA Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Corpesca SA Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.8.5 Corpesca SA Related Developments

12.9 Omega Protein

12.9.1 Omega Protein Corporation Information

12.9.2 Omega Protein Overview

12.9.3 Omega Protein Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Omega Protein Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.9.5 Omega Protein Related Developments

12.10 Coomarpes

12.10.1 Coomarpes Corporation Information

12.10.2 Coomarpes Overview

12.10.3 Coomarpes Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Coomarpes Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.10.5 Coomarpes Related Developments

12.11 KT Group

12.11.1 KT Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 KT Group Overview

12.11.3 KT Group Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 KT Group Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.11.5 KT Group Related Developments

12.12 Cermaq

12.12.1 Cermaq Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cermaq Overview

12.12.3 Cermaq Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cermaq Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.12.5 Cermaq Related Developments

12.13 FF Skagen

12.13.1 FF Skagen Corporation Information

12.13.2 FF Skagen Overview

12.13.3 FF Skagen Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 FF Skagen Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.13.5 FF Skagen Related Developments

12.14 Austral

12.14.1 Austral Corporation Information

12.14.2 Austral Overview

12.14.3 Austral Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Austral Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.14.5 Austral Related Developments

12.15 Kodiak Fishmeal

12.15.1 Kodiak Fishmeal Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kodiak Fishmeal Overview

12.15.3 Kodiak Fishmeal Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kodiak Fishmeal Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.15.5 Kodiak Fishmeal Related Developments

12.16 Havsbrun

12.16.1 Havsbrun Corporation Information

12.16.2 Havsbrun Overview

12.16.3 Havsbrun Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Havsbrun Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.16.5 Havsbrun Related Developments

12.17 Hayduk

12.17.1 Hayduk Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hayduk Overview

12.17.3 Hayduk Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hayduk Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.17.5 Hayduk Related Developments

12.18 Exalmar

12.18.1 Exalmar Corporation Information

12.18.2 Exalmar Overview

12.18.3 Exalmar Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Exalmar Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.18.5 Exalmar Related Developments

12.19 Strel Nikova

12.19.1 Strel Nikova Corporation Information

12.19.2 Strel Nikova Overview

12.19.3 Strel Nikova Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Strel Nikova Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.19.5 Strel Nikova Related Developments

12.20 Nissui

12.20.1 Nissui Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nissui Overview

12.20.3 Nissui Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Nissui Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.20.5 Nissui Related Developments

8.21 Iceland Pelagic

12.21.1 Iceland Pelagic Corporation Information

12.21.2 Iceland Pelagic Overview

12.21.3 Iceland Pelagic Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Iceland Pelagic Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.21.5 Iceland Pelagic Related Developments

12.22 Daybrook

12.22.1 Daybrook Corporation Information

12.22.2 Daybrook Overview

12.22.3 Daybrook Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Daybrook Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.22.5 Daybrook Related Developments

12.23 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

12.23.1 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Corporation Information

12.23.2 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Overview

12.23.3 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.23.5 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Related Developments

12.24 Hisheng Feeds

12.24.1 Hisheng Feeds Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hisheng Feeds Overview

12.24.3 Hisheng Feeds Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Hisheng Feeds Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.24.5 Hisheng Feeds Related Developments

12.25 Chishan Group

12.25.1 Chishan Group Corporation Information

12.25.2 Chishan Group Overview

12.25.3 Chishan Group Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Chishan Group Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.25.5 Chishan Group Related Developments

12.26 Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal

12.26.1 Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal Corporation Information

12.26.2 Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal Overview

12.26.3 Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.26.5 Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal Related Developments

12.27 Fengyu Halobios

12.27.1 Fengyu Halobios Corporation Information

12.27.2 Fengyu Halobios Overview

12.27.3 Fengyu Halobios Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Fengyu Halobios Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.27.5 Fengyu Halobios Related Developments

12.28 Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal

12.28.1 Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal Corporation Information

12.28.2 Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal Overview

12.28.3 Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal Defatted Fish Meal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal Defatted Fish Meal Product Description

12.28.5 Hainan Fish Oil&Fish Meal Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Defatted Fish Meal Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Defatted Fish Meal Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Defatted Fish Meal Production Mode & Process

13.4 Defatted Fish Meal Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Defatted Fish Meal Sales Channels

13.4.2 Defatted Fish Meal Distributors

13.5 Defatted Fish Meal Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Defatted Fish Meal Industry Trends

14.2 Defatted Fish Meal Market Drivers

14.3 Defatted Fish Meal Market Challenges

14.4 Defatted Fish Meal Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Defatted Fish Meal Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2427848/global-defatted-fish-meal-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”