Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | ArjoHuntleigh, Zimmer Biomet, Breg, DJO

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

ArjoHuntleigh, Zimmer Biomet, Breg, DJO, Devon Medical Products, Cardinal Health, Currie Medical Specialties, Mego Afek AC LTD, Normatec, Bio Compression Systems, ThermoTek USA

By Types:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity



By Applications:

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lower Extremity

1.2.2 Upper Extremity

1.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps by Application

4.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Surgical Centers

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps by Country

5.1 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps by Country

6.1 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps by Country

8.1 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Business

10.1 ArjoHuntleigh

10.1.1 ArjoHuntleigh Corporation Information

10.1.2 ArjoHuntleigh Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ArjoHuntleigh Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ArjoHuntleigh Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 ArjoHuntleigh Recent Development

10.2 Zimmer Biomet

10.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ArjoHuntleigh Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

10.3 Breg

10.3.1 Breg Corporation Information

10.3.2 Breg Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Breg Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Breg Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 Breg Recent Development

10.4 DJO

10.4.1 DJO Corporation Information

10.4.2 DJO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 DJO Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 DJO Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 DJO Recent Development

10.5 Devon Medical Products

10.5.1 Devon Medical Products Corporation Information

10.5.2 Devon Medical Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Devon Medical Products Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Devon Medical Products Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 Devon Medical Products Recent Development

10.6 Cardinal Health

10.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cardinal Health Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cardinal Health Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.7 Currie Medical Specialties

10.7.1 Currie Medical Specialties Corporation Information

10.7.2 Currie Medical Specialties Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Currie Medical Specialties Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Currie Medical Specialties Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 Currie Medical Specialties Recent Development

10.8 Mego Afek AC LTD

10.8.1 Mego Afek AC LTD Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mego Afek AC LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mego Afek AC LTD Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mego Afek AC LTD Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 Mego Afek AC LTD Recent Development

10.9 Normatec

10.9.1 Normatec Corporation Information

10.9.2 Normatec Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Normatec Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Normatec Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.9.5 Normatec Recent Development

10.10 Bio Compression Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bio Compression Systems Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bio Compression Systems Recent Development

10.11 ThermoTek USA

10.11.1 ThermoTek USA Corporation Information

10.11.2 ThermoTek USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ThermoTek USA Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ThermoTek USA Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Products Offered

10.11.5 ThermoTek USA Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Distributors

12.3 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pumps Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services.