Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Johnson Controls, Daikin, Ingersoll Rand

The report titled Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Controls, Daikin, Ingersoll Rand, Greenheck, United Technologies, Nortek, Price Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, LG Electronics, CaptiveAire, DRI, SEMCO, Addison, Desert Aire

Market Segmentation by Product: Cooling Capacity 20 to 40 Ton

Cooling Capacity 40 to 60 Ton

Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential

Utilities



The Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Overview

1.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Product Overview

1.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cooling Capacity 20 to 40 Ton

1.2.2 Cooling Capacity 40 to 60 Ton

1.2.3 Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

1.2.4 Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton

1.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Application

4.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Utilities

4.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by Application

5 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.2 Daikin

10.2.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.2.2 Daikin Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Daikin Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Daikin Recent Developments

10.3 Ingersoll Rand

10.3.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ingersoll Rand Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Ingersoll Rand Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ingersoll Rand Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments

10.4 Greenheck

10.4.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

10.4.2 Greenheck Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Greenheck Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Greenheck Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Greenheck Recent Developments

10.5 United Technologies

10.5.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 United Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 United Technologies Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 United Technologies Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.5.5 United Technologies Recent Developments

10.6 Nortek

10.6.1 Nortek Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nortek Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Nortek Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nortek Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Nortek Recent Developments

10.7 Price Industries

10.7.1 Price Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Price Industries Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Price Industries Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Price Industries Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Price Industries Recent Developments

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

10.9 Munters

10.9.1 Munters Corporation Information

10.9.2 Munters Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Munters Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Munters Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Munters Recent Developments

10.10 LG Electronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LG Electronics Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments

10.11 CaptiveAire

10.11.1 CaptiveAire Corporation Information

10.11.2 CaptiveAire Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 CaptiveAire Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CaptiveAire Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.11.5 CaptiveAire Recent Developments

10.12 DRI

10.12.1 DRI Corporation Information

10.12.2 DRI Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 DRI Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 DRI Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.12.5 DRI Recent Developments

10.13 SEMCO

10.13.1 SEMCO Corporation Information

10.13.2 SEMCO Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 SEMCO Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SEMCO Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.13.5 SEMCO Recent Developments

10.14 Addison

10.14.1 Addison Corporation Information

10.14.2 Addison Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Addison Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Addison Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.14.5 Addison Recent Developments

10.15 Desert Aire

10.15.1 Desert Aire Corporation Information

10.15.2 Desert Aire Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Desert Aire Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Desert Aire Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Products Offered

10.15.5 Desert Aire Recent Developments

11 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

