DECT- Phones in B2C Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Panasonic, BT, iDect, Binatone, Gigaset

The report titled Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DECT- Phones in B2C report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DECT- Phones in B2C report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DECT- Phones in B2C market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Panasonic
BT
iDect
Binatone
Gigaset
Philips
Alcatel
Ice Phone
Atlantis Land
fippar
Motorola
Plantronics
Geemarc
Doro
Grandstream
Antique Phone
WF
Brand Free
Retro telephone
Houyuanshun
Market Segmentation by Product: SIP DECT
IP DECT
Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales
Offline Sales
The DECT- Phones in B2C Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DECT- Phones in B2C market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DECT- Phones in B2C market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the DECT- Phones in B2C market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DECT- Phones in B2C industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global DECT- Phones in B2C market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global DECT- Phones in B2C market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DECT- Phones in B2C market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 SIP DECT
1.2.3 IP DECT
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top DECT- Phones in B2C Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 DECT- Phones in B2C Industry Trends
2.5.1 DECT- Phones in B2C Market Trends
2.5.2 DECT- Phones in B2C Market Drivers
2.5.3 DECT- Phones in B2C Market Challenges
2.5.4 DECT- Phones in B2C Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top DECT- Phones in B2C Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DECT- Phones in B2C Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers DECT- Phones in B2C by Revenue
3.2.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top DECT- Phones in B2C Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in DECT- Phones in B2C as of 2020)
3.4 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers DECT- Phones in B2C Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DECT- Phones in B2C Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers DECT- Phones in B2C Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Type
4.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 DECT- Phones in B2C Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 DECT- Phones in B2C Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Application
5.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 DECT- Phones in B2C Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 DECT- Phones in B2C Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa DECT- Phones in B2C Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Panasonic
11.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.1.2 Panasonic Overview
11.1.3 Panasonic DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Panasonic DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.1.5 Panasonic DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.2 BT
11.2.1 BT Corporation Information
11.2.2 BT Overview
11.2.3 BT DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 BT DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.2.5 BT DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 BT Recent Developments
11.3 iDect
11.3.1 iDect Corporation Information
11.3.2 iDect Overview
11.3.3 iDect DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 iDect DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.3.5 iDect DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 iDect Recent Developments
11.4 Binatone
11.4.1 Binatone Corporation Information
11.4.2 Binatone Overview
11.4.3 Binatone DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Binatone DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.4.5 Binatone DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Binatone Recent Developments
11.5 Gigaset
11.5.1 Gigaset Corporation Information
11.5.2 Gigaset Overview
11.5.3 Gigaset DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Gigaset DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.5.5 Gigaset DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Gigaset Recent Developments
11.6 Philips
11.6.1 Philips Corporation Information
11.6.2 Philips Overview
11.6.3 Philips DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Philips DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.6.5 Philips DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Philips Recent Developments
11.7 Alcatel
11.7.1 Alcatel Corporation Information
11.7.2 Alcatel Overview
11.7.3 Alcatel DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Alcatel DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.7.5 Alcatel DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Alcatel Recent Developments
11.8 Ice Phone
11.8.1 Ice Phone Corporation Information
11.8.2 Ice Phone Overview
11.8.3 Ice Phone DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Ice Phone DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.8.5 Ice Phone DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Ice Phone Recent Developments
11.9 Atlantis Land
11.9.1 Atlantis Land Corporation Information
11.9.2 Atlantis Land Overview
11.9.3 Atlantis Land DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Atlantis Land DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.9.5 Atlantis Land DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Atlantis Land Recent Developments
11.10 fippar
11.10.1 fippar Corporation Information
11.10.2 fippar Overview
11.10.3 fippar DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 fippar DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.10.5 fippar DECT- Phones in B2C SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 fippar Recent Developments
11.11 Motorola
11.11.1 Motorola Corporation Information
11.11.2 Motorola Overview
11.11.3 Motorola DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Motorola DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.11.5 Motorola Recent Developments
11.12 Plantronics
11.12.1 Plantronics Corporation Information
11.12.2 Plantronics Overview
11.12.3 Plantronics DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Plantronics DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.12.5 Plantronics Recent Developments
11.13 Geemarc
11.13.1 Geemarc Corporation Information
11.13.2 Geemarc Overview
11.13.3 Geemarc DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Geemarc DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.13.5 Geemarc Recent Developments
11.14 Doro
11.14.1 Doro Corporation Information
11.14.2 Doro Overview
11.14.3 Doro DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Doro DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.14.5 Doro Recent Developments
11.15 Grandstream
11.15.1 Grandstream Corporation Information
11.15.2 Grandstream Overview
11.15.3 Grandstream DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Grandstream DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.15.5 Grandstream Recent Developments
11.16 Antique Phone
11.16.1 Antique Phone Corporation Information
11.16.2 Antique Phone Overview
11.16.3 Antique Phone DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Antique Phone DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.16.5 Antique Phone Recent Developments
11.17 WF
11.17.1 WF Corporation Information
11.17.2 WF Overview
11.17.3 WF DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 WF DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.17.5 WF Recent Developments
11.18 Brand Free
11.18.1 Brand Free Corporation Information
11.18.2 Brand Free Overview
11.18.3 Brand Free DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Brand Free DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.18.5 Brand Free Recent Developments
11.19 Retro telephone
11.19.1 Retro telephone Corporation Information
11.19.2 Retro telephone Overview
11.19.3 Retro telephone DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Retro telephone DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.19.5 Retro telephone Recent Developments
11.20 Houyuanshun
11.20.1 Houyuanshun Corporation Information
11.20.2 Houyuanshun Overview
11.20.3 Houyuanshun DECT- Phones in B2C Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Houyuanshun DECT- Phones in B2C Products and Services
11.20.5 Houyuanshun Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 DECT- Phones in B2C Value Chain Analysis
12.2 DECT- Phones in B2C Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 DECT- Phones in B2C Production Mode & Process
12.4 DECT- Phones in B2C Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 DECT- Phones in B2C Sales Channels
12.4.2 DECT- Phones in B2C Distributors
12.5 DECT- Phones in B2C Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
