Decking Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2022-2028 | Trex, The AZEK Company, Universal Forest Products

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Decking Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4229590/global-decking-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Trex, The AZEK Company, Universal Forest Products, Fiberon, West Fraser, Barrette Outdoor Living, Oldcastle, TAMKO, East Teak Fine Hardwoods, Cali Bamboo, Accsys, Boral, Thermory, Dasso Group, UPM, Metsa Group, Lunawood, Novawood, Tantimber, Power Dekor
Market Segmentation by Product:
Timber
Plastic
Composite
Concrete
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Commercial
Commercial
The Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4229590/global-decking-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Decking market expansion?
- What will be the global Decking market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Decking market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Decking market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Decking market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Decking market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Decking Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Timber
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Composite
1.2.5 Concrete
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Decking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decking Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Decking Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Decking Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Decking by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Decking Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Decking Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Decking Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Decking Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Decking Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Decking Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Decking in 2021
3.2 Global Decking Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Decking Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Decking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Decking Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Decking Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Decking Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Decking Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Decking Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Decking Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Decking Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Decking Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Decking Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Decking Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Decking Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Decking Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Decking Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Decking Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Decking Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Decking Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Decking Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Decking Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Decking Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Decking Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Decking Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Decking Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Decking Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Decking Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Decking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Decking Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Decking Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Decking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Decking Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Decking Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Decking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Decking Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Decking Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Decking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Decking Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Decking Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Decking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Decking Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Decking Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Decking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Decking Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Decking Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Decking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Decking Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Decking Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Decking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Decking Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Decking Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Decking Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Decking Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Decking Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Decking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Decking Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Decking Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Decking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Decking Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Decking Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Decking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Decking Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Decking Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Decking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Decking Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Decking Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Decking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Decking Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Decking Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Decking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Trex
11.1.1 Trex Corporation Information
11.1.2 Trex Overview
11.1.3 Trex Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Trex Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Trex Recent Developments
11.2 The AZEK Company
11.2.1 The AZEK Company Corporation Information
11.2.2 The AZEK Company Overview
11.2.3 The AZEK Company Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 The AZEK Company Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 The AZEK Company Recent Developments
11.3 Universal Forest Products
11.3.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information
11.3.2 Universal Forest Products Overview
11.3.3 Universal Forest Products Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Universal Forest Products Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Developments
11.4 Fiberon
11.4.1 Fiberon Corporation Information
11.4.2 Fiberon Overview
11.4.3 Fiberon Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Fiberon Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Fiberon Recent Developments
11.5 West Fraser
11.5.1 West Fraser Corporation Information
11.5.2 West Fraser Overview
11.5.3 West Fraser Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 West Fraser Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 West Fraser Recent Developments
11.6 Barrette Outdoor Living
11.6.1 Barrette Outdoor Living Corporation Information
11.6.2 Barrette Outdoor Living Overview
11.6.3 Barrette Outdoor Living Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Barrette Outdoor Living Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Barrette Outdoor Living Recent Developments
11.7 Oldcastle
11.7.1 Oldcastle Corporation Information
11.7.2 Oldcastle Overview
11.7.3 Oldcastle Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Oldcastle Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Oldcastle Recent Developments
11.8 TAMKO
11.8.1 TAMKO Corporation Information
11.8.2 TAMKO Overview
11.8.3 TAMKO Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 TAMKO Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 TAMKO Recent Developments
11.9 East Teak Fine Hardwoods
11.9.1 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Corporation Information
11.9.2 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Overview
11.9.3 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Recent Developments
11.10 Cali Bamboo
11.10.1 Cali Bamboo Corporation Information
11.10.2 Cali Bamboo Overview
11.10.3 Cali Bamboo Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Cali Bamboo Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Cali Bamboo Recent Developments
11.11 Accsys
11.11.1 Accsys Corporation Information
11.11.2 Accsys Overview
11.11.3 Accsys Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Accsys Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Accsys Recent Developments
11.12 Boral
11.12.1 Boral Corporation Information
11.12.2 Boral Overview
11.12.3 Boral Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Boral Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Boral Recent Developments
11.13 Thermory
11.13.1 Thermory Corporation Information
11.13.2 Thermory Overview
11.13.3 Thermory Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Thermory Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Thermory Recent Developments
11.14 Dasso Group
11.14.1 Dasso Group Corporation Information
11.14.2 Dasso Group Overview
11.14.3 Dasso Group Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Dasso Group Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Dasso Group Recent Developments
11.15 UPM
11.15.1 UPM Corporation Information
11.15.2 UPM Overview
11.15.3 UPM Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 UPM Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 UPM Recent Developments
11.16 Metsa Group
11.16.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information
11.16.2 Metsa Group Overview
11.16.3 Metsa Group Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Metsa Group Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Metsa Group Recent Developments
11.17 Lunawood
11.17.1 Lunawood Corporation Information
11.17.2 Lunawood Overview
11.17.3 Lunawood Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Lunawood Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Lunawood Recent Developments
11.18 Novawood
11.18.1 Novawood Corporation Information
11.18.2 Novawood Overview
11.18.3 Novawood Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Novawood Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Novawood Recent Developments
11.19 Tantimber
11.19.1 Tantimber Corporation Information
11.19.2 Tantimber Overview
11.19.3 Tantimber Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Tantimber Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Tantimber Recent Developments
11.20 Power Dekor
11.20.1 Power Dekor Corporation Information
11.20.2 Power Dekor Overview
11.20.3 Power Dekor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Power Dekor Decking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Power Dekor Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Decking Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Decking Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Decking Production Mode & Process
12.4 Decking Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Decking Sales Channels
12.4.2 Decking Distributors
12.5 Decking Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Decking Industry Trends
13.2 Decking Market Drivers
13.3 Decking Market Challenges
13.4 Decking Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Decking Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4229590/global-decking-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”