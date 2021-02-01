Decentralized Identifiers Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026| Authenteq Tarbena GmbH, Civic Technologies, Inc.

Los Angeles United States: The global Decentralized Identifiers market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Decentralized Identifiers market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Decentralized Identifiers market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Authenteq Tarbena GmbH, Civic Technologies, Inc., EVERNYM INC., uPort, Nuggets Tokens Ltd., Datarella GmbH, Cambridge Blockchain Inc, VeriMe, ExistenceID, uPort, Nuggets Tokens Ltd., Bloom Protocol, Jolocom GmbH, Blockstack PBC, R3, Microsoft Corporation

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Decentralized Identifiers market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Decentralized Identifiers market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Decentralized Identifiers market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Decentralized Identifiers market.

Segmentation by Product: Public DID, Pairwise DIDs Decentralized Identifiers

Segmentation by Application: Finance, Government, Healthcare, Housing, Mobility, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Decentralized Identifiers market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Decentralized Identifiers market

Showing the development of the global Decentralized Identifiers market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Decentralized Identifiers market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Decentralized Identifiers market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Decentralized Identifiers market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Decentralized Identifiers market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Decentralized Identifiers market. In order to collect key insights about the global Decentralized Identifiers market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Decentralized Identifiers market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Decentralized Identifiers market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Decentralized Identifiers market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Decentralized Identifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Decentralized Identifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Decentralized Identifiers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Decentralized Identifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Decentralized Identifiers market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Decentralized Identifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Public DID

1.2.3 Pairwise DIDs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Decentralized Identifiers Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Finance

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Housing

1.3.6 Mobility

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Decentralized Identifiers Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Decentralized Identifiers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Decentralized Identifiers Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Decentralized Identifiers Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Decentralized Identifiers Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Decentralized Identifiers Market Trends

2.3.2 Decentralized Identifiers Market Drivers

2.3.3 Decentralized Identifiers Market Challenges

2.3.4 Decentralized Identifiers Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Decentralized Identifiers Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Decentralized Identifiers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Decentralized Identifiers Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Decentralized Identifiers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Decentralized Identifiers Revenue

3.4 Global Decentralized Identifiers Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Decentralized Identifiers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Decentralized Identifiers Revenue in 2020

3.5 Decentralized Identifiers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Decentralized Identifiers Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Decentralized Identifiers Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Decentralized Identifiers Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Decentralized Identifiers Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Decentralized Identifiers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Decentralized Identifiers Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Decentralized Identifiers Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Decentralized Identifiers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Decentralized Identifiers Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH

11.1.1 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH Company Details

11.1.2 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH Business Overview

11.1.3 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.1.4 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Authenteq Tarbena GmbH Recent Development

11.2 Civic Technologies, Inc.

11.2.1 Civic Technologies, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Civic Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Civic Technologies, Inc. Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.2.4 Civic Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Civic Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 EVERNYM INC.

11.3.1 EVERNYM INC. Company Details

11.3.2 EVERNYM INC. Business Overview

11.3.3 EVERNYM INC. Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.3.4 EVERNYM INC. Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 EVERNYM INC. Recent Development

11.4 uPort

11.4.1 uPort Company Details

11.4.2 uPort Business Overview

11.4.3 uPort Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.4.4 uPort Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 uPort Recent Development

11.5 Nuggets Tokens Ltd.

11.5.1 Nuggets Tokens Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 Nuggets Tokens Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 Nuggets Tokens Ltd. Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.5.4 Nuggets Tokens Ltd. Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Nuggets Tokens Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 Datarella GmbH

11.6.1 Datarella GmbH Company Details

11.6.2 Datarella GmbH Business Overview

11.6.3 Datarella GmbH Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.6.4 Datarella GmbH Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Datarella GmbH Recent Development

11.7 Cambridge Blockchain Inc

11.7.1 Cambridge Blockchain Inc Company Details

11.7.2 Cambridge Blockchain Inc Business Overview

11.7.3 Cambridge Blockchain Inc Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.7.4 Cambridge Blockchain Inc Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Cambridge Blockchain Inc Recent Development

11.8 VeriMe

11.8.1 VeriMe Company Details

11.8.2 VeriMe Business Overview

11.8.3 VeriMe Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.8.4 VeriMe Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 VeriMe Recent Development

11.9 ExistenceID

11.9.1 ExistenceID Company Details

11.9.2 ExistenceID Business Overview

11.9.3 ExistenceID Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.9.4 ExistenceID Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 ExistenceID Recent Development

11.10 Everest

11.10.1 Everest Company Details

11.10.2 Everest Business Overview

11.10.3 Everest Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.10.4 Everest Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Everest Recent Development

11.11 FINEMA CO., LTD.

11.11.1 FINEMA CO., LTD. Company Details

11.11.2 FINEMA CO., LTD. Business Overview

11.11.3 FINEMA CO., LTD. Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.11.4 FINEMA CO., LTD. Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 FINEMA CO., LTD. Recent Development

11.12 Bloom Protocol

11.12.1 Bloom Protocol Company Details

11.12.2 Bloom Protocol Business Overview

11.12.3 Bloom Protocol Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.12.4 Bloom Protocol Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Bloom Protocol Recent Development

11.13 Jolocom GmbH

11.13.1 Jolocom GmbH Company Details

11.13.2 Jolocom GmbH Business Overview

11.13.3 Jolocom GmbH Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.13.4 Jolocom GmbH Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Jolocom GmbH Recent Development

11.14 Blockstack PBC

11.14.1 Blockstack PBC Company Details

11.14.2 Blockstack PBC Business Overview

11.14.3 Blockstack PBC Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.14.4 Blockstack PBC Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Blockstack PBC Recent Development

11.15 R3

11.15.1 R3 Company Details

11.15.2 R3 Business Overview

11.15.3 R3 Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.15.4 R3 Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 R3 Recent Development

11.16 Microsoft Corporation

11.16.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.16.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.16.3 Microsoft Corporation Decentralized Identifiers Introduction

11.16.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Decentralized Identifiers Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

