DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Arbor Network, Radware, Akamai Technologies

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is an attack in which multiple compromised computer systems attack a target, such as a server, website or other network resource, and cause a denial of service for users of the targeted resource. The flood of incoming messages, connection requests or malformed packets to the target system forces it to slow down or even crash and shut down, thereby denying service to legitimate users or systems. DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size is projected to reach US$ 4739.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1532.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market.

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Breakdown Data by Type

UDP Flood, ICMP Flood, SYN Flood, HTTP Flood

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile, Data Center, Government and Carrier Transport Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, F5 Networks, Arbor Network, Radware, Akamai Technologies, Neustar, Imperva, Cloudflare, Century Link, Nsfocus, Akamai Technologies, Neustar, Verisign, StackPath, SiteLock, Fortinet, Corero Network Security

Table of Contents

