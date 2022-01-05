DDGS Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till2028| POET, Archer-Daniel Midland, Valero

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global DDGS market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global DDGS market. The authors of the report have segmented the global DDGS market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global DDGS market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global DDGS market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global DDGS market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global DDGS market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global DDGS Market Research Report: POET, Archer-Daniel Midland, Valero, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica

Global DDGS Market by Type: Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%), Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)

Global DDGS Market by Application: Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Others

The global DDGS market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global DDGS market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global DDGS market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global DDGS market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global DDGS market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global DDGS market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the DDGS market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global DDGS market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the DDGS market growth and competition?

TOC

1 DDGS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DDGS

1.2 DDGS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DDGS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)

1.2.3 Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)

1.3 DDGS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global DDGS Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Ruminant Feed

1.3.3 Swine Feed

1.3.4 Poultry Feed

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global DDGS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global DDGS Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global DDGS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global DDGS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America DDGS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe DDGS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China DDGS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global DDGS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global DDGS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 DDGS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global DDGS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers DDGS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 DDGS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 DDGS Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest DDGS Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of DDGS Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global DDGS Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America DDGS Production

3.4.1 North America DDGS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe DDGS Production

3.5.1 Europe DDGS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China DDGS Production

3.6.1 China DDGS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global DDGS Consumption by Region

4.1 Global DDGS Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global DDGS Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global DDGS Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America DDGS Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe DDGS Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific DDGS Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America DDGS Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global DDGS Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global DDGS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global DDGS Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global DDGS Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global DDGS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 POET

7.1.1 POET DDGS Corporation Information

7.1.2 POET DDGS Product Portfolio

7.1.3 POET DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 POET Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 POET Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Archer-Daniel Midland

7.2.1 Archer-Daniel Midland DDGS Corporation Information

7.2.2 Archer-Daniel Midland DDGS Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Archer-Daniel Midland DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Archer-Daniel Midland Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Archer-Daniel Midland Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Valero

7.3.1 Valero DDGS Corporation Information

7.3.2 Valero DDGS Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Valero DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Valero Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Valero Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Pacific Ethanol

7.4.1 Pacific Ethanol DDGS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pacific Ethanol DDGS Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Pacific Ethanol DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Pacific Ethanol Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Pacific Ethanol Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Green Plains Inc.

7.5.1 Green Plains Inc. DDGS Corporation Information

7.5.2 Green Plains Inc. DDGS Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Green Plains Inc. DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Green Plains Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Green Plains Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Flint Hills Resources

7.6.1 Flint Hills Resources DDGS Corporation Information

7.6.2 Flint Hills Resources DDGS Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Flint Hills Resources DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Flint Hills Resources Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 COFCO Biochemical

7.7.1 COFCO Biochemical DDGS Corporation Information

7.7.2 COFCO Biochemical DDGS Product Portfolio

7.7.3 COFCO Biochemical DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 COFCO Biochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 COFCO Biochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SDIC Bio Jilin

7.8.1 SDIC Bio Jilin DDGS Corporation Information

7.8.2 SDIC Bio Jilin DDGS Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SDIC Bio Jilin DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SDIC Bio Jilin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SDIC Bio Jilin Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CHS Inc

7.9.1 CHS Inc DDGS Corporation Information

7.9.2 CHS Inc DDGS Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CHS Inc DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CHS Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CHS Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Greenfield Global

7.10.1 Greenfield Global DDGS Corporation Information

7.10.2 Greenfield Global DDGS Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Greenfield Global DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Greenfield Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Greenfield Global Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Jilin Fuel Alcohol

7.11.1 Jilin Fuel Alcohol DDGS Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jilin Fuel Alcohol DDGS Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Alcogroup

7.12.1 Alcogroup DDGS Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alcogroup DDGS Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Alcogroup DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Alcogroup Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Alcogroup Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 CropEnergies

7.13.1 CropEnergies DDGS Corporation Information

7.13.2 CropEnergies DDGS Product Portfolio

7.13.3 CropEnergies DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 CropEnergies Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 CropEnergies Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Pannonia Bio

7.14.1 Pannonia Bio DDGS Corporation Information

7.14.2 Pannonia Bio DDGS Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Pannonia Bio DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Pannonia Bio Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Pannonia Bio Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Husky Energy

7.15.1 Husky Energy DDGS Corporation Information

7.15.2 Husky Energy DDGS Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Husky Energy DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Husky Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Husky Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Ace Ethanol

7.16.1 Ace Ethanol DDGS Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ace Ethanol DDGS Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Ace Ethanol DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Ace Ethanol Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Ace Ethanol Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Envien Group

7.17.1 Envien Group DDGS Corporation Information

7.17.2 Envien Group DDGS Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Envien Group DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Envien Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Envien Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Manildra Group

7.18.1 Manildra Group DDGS Corporation Information

7.18.2 Manildra Group DDGS Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Manildra Group DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Manildra Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Manildra Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 United Petroleum

7.19.1 United Petroleum DDGS Corporation Information

7.19.2 United Petroleum DDGS Product Portfolio

7.19.3 United Petroleum DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 United Petroleum Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 United Petroleum Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Essentica

7.20.1 Essentica DDGS Corporation Information

7.20.2 Essentica DDGS Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Essentica DDGS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Essentica Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Essentica Recent Developments/Updates 8 DDGS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 DDGS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of DDGS

8.4 DDGS Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 DDGS Distributors List

9.3 DDGS Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 DDGS Industry Trends

10.2 DDGS Growth Drivers

10.3 DDGS Market Challenges

10.4 DDGS Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of DDGS by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America DDGS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe DDGS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China DDGS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of DDGS

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of DDGS by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of DDGS by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of DDGS by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of DDGS by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of DDGS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of DDGS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of DDGS by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of DDGS by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

“