DATEM Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill

The report titled Global DATEM Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global DATEM market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global DATEM market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global DATEM market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DATEM market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DATEM report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DATEM report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DATEM market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DATEM market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DATEM market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DATEM market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DATEM market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Palsgaard A/S, Kerry Group, Royal DSM, Stepan, Ingredion, Lonza, Corbion, Riken Vitamin

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural DATEM

Synthesis DATEM



Market Segmentation by Application: Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others



The DATEM Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DATEM market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DATEM market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DATEM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DATEM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DATEM market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DATEM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DATEM market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 DATEM Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DATEM Market Size Growth Rate

1.2.2 Natural DATEM

1.2.3 Synthesis DATEM

1.3 Market Segment

1.3.1 Global DATEM Market Size Growth Rate

1.3.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3.3 Fortified Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Infant Formula

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Pet Foods

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global DATEM Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global DATEM Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global DATEM Production by Region

2.3.1 Global DATEM Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 DATEM Industry Trends

2.4.2 DATEM Market Drivers

2.4.3 DATEM Market Challenges

2.4.4 DATEM Market Restraints

3 Global DATEM Sales

3.1 Global DATEM Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global DATEM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global DATEM Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top DATEM Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top DATEM Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top DATEM Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top DATEM Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top DATEM Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top DATEM Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global DATEM Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global DATEM Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top DATEM Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top DATEM Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DATEM Sales in 2020

4.3 Global DATEM Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top DATEM Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top DATEM Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DATEM Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global DATEM Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global DATEM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global DATEM Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts

5.1 Global DATEM Sales

5.1.1 Global DATEM Historical Sales (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Sales (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global DATEM Sales Market Share (2016-2027)

5.2 Global DATEM Revenue

5.2.1 Global DATEM Historical Revenue (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Revenue (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global DATEM Revenue Market Share (2016-2027)

5.3 Global DATEM Price

5.3.1 Global DATEM Price (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global DATEM Price Forecast (2022-2027)

6 Market Size

6.1 Global DATEM Sales

6.1.1 Global DATEM Historical Sales (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Sales (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global DATEM Sales Market Share (2016-2027)

6.2 Global DATEM Revenue

6.2.1 Global DATEM Historical Revenue (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Revenue (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global DATEM Revenue Market Share (2016-2027)

6.3 Global DATEM Price

6.3.1 Global DATEM Price (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global DATEM Price Forecast (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America DATEM Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America DATEM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America DATEM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America DATEM Market Size

7.2.1 North America DATEM Sales (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America DATEM Revenue (2016-2027)

7.3 North America DATEM Market Size

7.3.1 North America DATEM Sales (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America DATEM Revenue (2016-2027)

7.4 North America DATEM Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America DATEM Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America DATEM Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8 Europe

8.1 Europe DATEM Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe DATEM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe DATEM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe DATEM Market Size

8.2.1 Europe DATEM Sales (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe DATEM Revenue (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe DATEM Market Size

8.3.1 Europe DATEM Sales (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe DATEM Revenue (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe DATEM Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe DATEM Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe DATEM Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific DATEM Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific DATEM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific DATEM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific DATEM Market Size

9.2.1 Asia Pacific DATEM Sales (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific DATEM Revenue (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific DATEM Market Size

9.3.1 Asia Pacific DATEM Sales (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific DATEM Revenue (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific DATEM Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific DATEM Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific DATEM Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America DATEM Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America DATEM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America DATEM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America DATEM Market Size

10.2.1 Latin America DATEM Sales (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America DATEM Revenue (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America DATEM Market Size

10.3.1 Latin America DATEM Sales (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America DATEM Revenue (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America DATEM Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America DATEM Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America DATEM Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa DATEM Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa DATEM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa DATEM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa DATEM Market Size

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa DATEM Sales (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa DATEM Revenue (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa DATEM Market Size

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa DATEM Sales (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa DATEM Revenue (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa DATEM Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa DATEM Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa DATEM Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF DATEM Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Archer Daniels Midland

12.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

12.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Overview

12.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland DATEM Products and Services

12.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Overview

12.3.3 Cargill DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cargill DATEM Products and Services

12.3.5 Cargill DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Cargill Recent Developments

12.4 Palsgaard A/S

12.4.1 Palsgaard A/S Corporation Information

12.4.2 Palsgaard A/S Overview

12.4.3 Palsgaard A/S DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Palsgaard A/S DATEM Products and Services

12.4.5 Palsgaard A/S DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Palsgaard A/S Recent Developments

12.5 Kerry Group

12.5.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kerry Group Overview

12.5.3 Kerry Group DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kerry Group DATEM Products and Services

12.5.5 Kerry Group DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kerry Group Recent Developments

12.6 Royal DSM

12.6.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.6.2 Royal DSM Overview

12.6.3 Royal DSM DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Royal DSM DATEM Products and Services

12.6.5 Royal DSM DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Royal DSM Recent Developments

12.7 Stepan

12.7.1 Stepan Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stepan Overview

12.7.3 Stepan DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Stepan DATEM Products and Services

12.7.5 Stepan DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Stepan Recent Developments

12.8 Ingredion

12.8.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ingredion Overview

12.8.3 Ingredion DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ingredion DATEM Products and Services

12.8.5 Ingredion DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Ingredion Recent Developments

12.9 Lonza

12.9.1 Lonza Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lonza Overview

12.9.3 Lonza DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lonza DATEM Products and Services

12.9.5 Lonza DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Lonza Recent Developments

12.10 Corbion

12.10.1 Corbion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Corbion Overview

12.10.3 Corbion DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Corbion DATEM Products and Services

12.10.5 Corbion DATEM SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Corbion Recent Developments

12.11 Riken Vitamin

12.11.1 Riken Vitamin Corporation Information

12.11.2 Riken Vitamin Overview

12.11.3 Riken Vitamin DATEM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Riken Vitamin DATEM Products and Services

12.11.5 Riken Vitamin Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 DATEM Value Chain Analysis

13.2 DATEM Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 DATEM Production Mode & Process

13.4 DATEM Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 DATEM Sales Channels

13.4.2 DATEM Distributors

13.5 DATEM Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

