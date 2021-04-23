Data Centre Switch Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Cisco, Huawei, HPE

“

The report titled Global Data Centre Switch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Data Centre Switch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Data Centre Switch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Data Centre Switch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Data Centre Switch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Data Centre Switch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Data Centre Switch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Data Centre Switch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Data Centre Switch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Data Centre Switch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Data Centre Switch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Data Centre Switch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cisco, Huawei, HPE, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Mellanox Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, ZTE, D-Link, Silicom, Quanta Cloud Technology, Dell, Bay Microsystem, Cumulus Networks, Edgecore Networks, Centec Networks, H3C Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 1 GBPS

1 GBPS to 10 GBPS

10 GBPS to 40 GBPS

Above 40 GBPS



Market Segmentation by Application: Telecommunication Industry

Government Organizations

Others



The Data Centre Switch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Data Centre Switch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Data Centre Switch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Centre Switch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Data Centre Switch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Centre Switch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Centre Switch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Centre Switch market?

Table of Contents:

1 Data Centre Switch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Centre Switch

1.2 Data Centre Switch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Centre Switch Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Below 1 GBPS

1.2.3 1 GBPS to 10 GBPS

1.2.4 10 GBPS to 40 GBPS

1.2.5 Above 40 GBPS

1.3 Data Centre Switch Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Telecommunication Industry

1.3.3 Government Organizations

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Data Centre Switch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Data Centre Switch Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Data Centre Switch Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Data Centre Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Data Centre Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Data Centre Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Data Centre Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Data Centre Switch Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Data Centre Switch Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Data Centre Switch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Data Centre Switch Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Data Centre Switch Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Data Centre Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Data Centre Switch Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Data Centre Switch Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Data Centre Switch Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Data Centre Switch Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Data Centre Switch Production

3.4.1 North America Data Centre Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Data Centre Switch Production

3.5.1 Europe Data Centre Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Data Centre Switch Production

3.6.1 China Data Centre Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Data Centre Switch Production

3.7.1 Japan Data Centre Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Data Centre Switch Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Data Centre Switch Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Data Centre Switch Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Data Centre Switch Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Data Centre Switch Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Data Centre Switch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Data Centre Switch Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Data Centre Switch Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cisco

7.1.1 Cisco Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cisco Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cisco Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cisco Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cisco Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Huawei

7.2.1 Huawei Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.2.2 Huawei Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Huawei Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 HPE

7.3.1 HPE Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.3.2 HPE Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.3.3 HPE Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 HPE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 HPE Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Arista Networks

7.4.1 Arista Networks Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arista Networks Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Arista Networks Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Arista Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Arista Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Juniper Networks

7.5.1 Juniper Networks Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.5.2 Juniper Networks Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Juniper Networks Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Juniper Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lenovo

7.6.1 Lenovo Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lenovo Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lenovo Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lenovo Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lenovo Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mellanox Technologies

7.7.1 Mellanox Technologies Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mellanox Technologies Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mellanox Technologies Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mellanox Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mellanox Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Extreme Networks

7.8.1 Extreme Networks Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.8.2 Extreme Networks Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Extreme Networks Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Extreme Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Extreme Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fortinet

7.9.1 Fortinet Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fortinet Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fortinet Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fortinet Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fortinet Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 ZTE

7.10.1 ZTE Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.10.2 ZTE Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.10.3 ZTE Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 ZTE Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 ZTE Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 D-Link

7.11.1 D-Link Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.11.2 D-Link Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.11.3 D-Link Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 D-Link Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 D-Link Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Silicom

7.12.1 Silicom Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.12.2 Silicom Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Silicom Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Silicom Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Silicom Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Quanta Cloud Technology

7.13.1 Quanta Cloud Technology Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.13.2 Quanta Cloud Technology Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Quanta Cloud Technology Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Quanta Cloud Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Quanta Cloud Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Dell

7.14.1 Dell Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dell Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Dell Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Dell Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Dell Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Bay Microsystem

7.15.1 Bay Microsystem Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bay Microsystem Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Bay Microsystem Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Bay Microsystem Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Bay Microsystem Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Cumulus Networks

7.16.1 Cumulus Networks Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cumulus Networks Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Cumulus Networks Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Cumulus Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Cumulus Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Edgecore Networks

7.17.1 Edgecore Networks Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.17.2 Edgecore Networks Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Edgecore Networks Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Edgecore Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Edgecore Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Centec Networks

7.18.1 Centec Networks Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.18.2 Centec Networks Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Centec Networks Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Centec Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Centec Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 H3C Technologies

7.19.1 H3C Technologies Data Centre Switch Corporation Information

7.19.2 H3C Technologies Data Centre Switch Product Portfolio

7.19.3 H3C Technologies Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 H3C Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 H3C Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

8 Data Centre Switch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Data Centre Switch Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Centre Switch

8.4 Data Centre Switch Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Data Centre Switch Distributors List

9.3 Data Centre Switch Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Data Centre Switch Industry Trends

10.2 Data Centre Switch Growth Drivers

10.3 Data Centre Switch Market Challenges

10.4 Data Centre Switch Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Data Centre Switch by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Data Centre Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Data Centre Switch

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Data Centre Switch by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Data Centre Switch by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Data Centre Switch by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Data Centre Switch by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Data Centre Switch by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Data Centre Switch by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Data Centre Switch by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Data Centre Switch by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”