LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Data Center Transformation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Data Center Transformation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Data Center Transformation market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Data Center Transformation market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Micro Focus, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, ATOS, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Cognizant, Accenture, Hitachi, Netapp, Mindteck, Inknowtech, Performance Technologies, Rahi Systems, Greenpages, General Datatech, Dyntek, Bytes Technology Group, Softchoice, Insight Enterprises Data Center Transformation
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Small Data Centers, Medium-sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers Data Center Transformation
|Market Segment by Application:
|, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Data Center Transformation market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Data Center Transformation market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Data Center Transformation industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Data Center Transformation market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Data Center Transformation market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Center Transformation market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Center Transformation Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Small Data Centers
1.4.3 Medium-sized Data Centers
1.4.4 Large Data Centers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecom
1.5.4 Government and Defense
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Transportation
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Energy
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Data Center Transformation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Center Transformation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Data Center Transformation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Data Center Transformation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Data Center Transformation Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Data Center Transformation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Center Transformation Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Data Center Transformation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Data Center Transformation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Data Center Transformation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Data Center Transformation Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Center Transformation Revenue in 2019
3.3 Data Center Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Data Center Transformation Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Data Center Transformation Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Data Center Transformation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Data Center Transformation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Data Center Transformation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Data Center Transformation Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Micro Focus
13.1.1 Micro Focus Company Details
13.1.2 Micro Focus Business Overview
13.1.3 Micro Focus Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.1.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview
13.2.3 IBM Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 Microsoft
13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.3.3 Microsoft Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.4 Cisco Systems
13.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
13.4.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
13.4.3 Cisco Systems Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
13.5 NTT Communications
13.5.1 NTT Communications Company Details
13.5.2 NTT Communications Business Overview
13.5.3 NTT Communications Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.5.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 NTT Communications Recent Development
13.6 Dell EMC
13.6.1 Dell EMC Company Details
13.6.2 Dell EMC Business Overview
13.6.3 Dell EMC Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.6.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
13.7 ATOS
13.7.1 ATOS Company Details
13.7.2 ATOS Business Overview
13.7.3 ATOS Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.7.4 ATOS Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 ATOS Recent Development
13.8 Schneider Electric
13.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
13.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview
13.8.3 Schneider Electric Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
13.9 HCL Technologies
13.9.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview
13.9.3 HCL Technologies Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.9.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.10 Tech Mahindra
13.10.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
13.10.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview
13.10.3 Tech Mahindra Data Center Transformation Introduction
13.10.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
13.11 Wipro
10.11.1 Wipro Company Details
10.11.2 Wipro Business Overview
10.11.3 Wipro Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.11.4 Wipro Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Wipro Recent Development
13.12 Cognizant
10.12.1 Cognizant Company Details
10.12.2 Cognizant Business Overview
10.12.3 Cognizant Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.12.4 Cognizant Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Cognizant Recent Development
13.13 Accenture
10.13.1 Accenture Company Details
10.13.2 Accenture Business Overview
10.13.3 Accenture Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.13.4 Accenture Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.14 Hitachi
10.14.1 Hitachi Company Details
10.14.2 Hitachi Business Overview
10.14.3 Hitachi Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.14.4 Hitachi Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Hitachi Recent Development
13.15 Netapp
10.15.1 Netapp Company Details
10.15.2 Netapp Business Overview
10.15.3 Netapp Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.15.4 Netapp Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Netapp Recent Development
13.16 Mindteck
10.16.1 Mindteck Company Details
10.16.2 Mindteck Business Overview
10.16.3 Mindteck Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.16.4 Mindteck Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Mindteck Recent Development
13.17 Inknowtech
10.17.1 Inknowtech Company Details
10.17.2 Inknowtech Business Overview
10.17.3 Inknowtech Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.17.4 Inknowtech Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Inknowtech Recent Development
13.18 Performance Technologies
10.18.1 Performance Technologies Company Details
10.18.2 Performance Technologies Business Overview
10.18.3 Performance Technologies Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.18.4 Performance Technologies Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Performance Technologies Recent Development
13.19 Rahi Systems
10.19.1 Rahi Systems Company Details
10.19.2 Rahi Systems Business Overview
10.19.3 Rahi Systems Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.19.4 Rahi Systems Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Rahi Systems Recent Development
13.20 Greenpages
10.20.1 Greenpages Company Details
10.20.2 Greenpages Business Overview
10.20.3 Greenpages Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.20.4 Greenpages Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Greenpages Recent Development
13.21 General Datatech
10.21.1 General Datatech Company Details
10.21.2 General Datatech Business Overview
10.21.3 General Datatech Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.21.4 General Datatech Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 General Datatech Recent Development
13.22 Dyntek
10.22.1 Dyntek Company Details
10.22.2 Dyntek Business Overview
10.22.3 Dyntek Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.22.4 Dyntek Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Dyntek Recent Development
13.23 Bytes Technology Group
10.23.1 Bytes Technology Group Company Details
10.23.2 Bytes Technology Group Business Overview
10.23.3 Bytes Technology Group Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.23.4 Bytes Technology Group Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Bytes Technology Group Recent Development
13.24 Softchoice
10.24.1 Softchoice Company Details
10.24.2 Softchoice Business Overview
10.24.3 Softchoice Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.24.4 Softchoice Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Softchoice Recent Development
13.25 Insight Enterprises
10.25.1 Insight Enterprises Company Details
10.25.2 Insight Enterprises Business Overview
10.25.3 Insight Enterprises Data Center Transformation Introduction
10.25.4 Insight Enterprises Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Insight Enterprises Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
