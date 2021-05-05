Data Center Cooling Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2021-2027 | Schneider Electric Se., Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Data Center Cooling Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Data Center Cooling market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Data Center Cooling market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Data Center Cooling market.

The research report on the global Data Center Cooling market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Data Center Cooling market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Data Center Cooling research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Data Center Cooling market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Data Center Cooling market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Data Center Cooling market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Data Center Cooling Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Data Center Cooling market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Data Center Cooling market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Data Center Cooling Market Leading Players

Schneider Electric Se., Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Vertiv Co., Asetek, Adaptivcool, Coolcentric

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Data Center Cooling market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Data Center Cooling market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Data Center Cooling Segmentation by Product

Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers Data Center Cooling

Data Center Cooling Segmentation by Application

, Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Support and Maintenance

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Data Center Cooling market?

How will the global Data Center Cooling market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Data Center Cooling market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Data Center Cooling market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Data Center Cooling market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mid-Sized Data Centers

1.2.3 Enterprise Data Centers

1.2.4 Large Data Centers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consulting

1.3.3 Installation and Deployment

1.3.4 Support and Maintenance

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Data Center Cooling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Cooling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Data Center Cooling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Data Center Cooling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Data Center Cooling Market Trends

2.3.2 Data Center Cooling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Data Center Cooling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Data Center Cooling Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Data Center Cooling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Data Center Cooling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Cooling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Data Center Cooling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Center Cooling Revenue

3.4 Global Data Center Cooling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Center Cooling Revenue in 2020

3.5 Data Center Cooling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Data Center Cooling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Data Center Cooling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Data Center Cooling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Data Center Cooling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Schneider Electric Se.

11.1.1 Schneider Electric Se. Company Details

11.1.2 Schneider Electric Se. Business Overview

11.1.3 Schneider Electric Se. Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.1.4 Schneider Electric Se. Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Schneider Electric Se. Recent Development

11.2 Black Box Corporation

11.2.1 Black Box Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Black Box Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Black Box Corporation Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.2.4 Black Box Corporation Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Black Box Corporation Recent Development

11.3 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

11.3.1 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Company Details

11.3.2 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Business Overview

11.3.3 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.3.4 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC Recent Development

11.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

11.4.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Company Details

11.4.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Business Overview

11.4.3 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.4.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Recent Development

11.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

11.5.1 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Company Details

11.5.2 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Business Overview

11.5.3 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.5.4 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Development

11.6 Stulz GmbH

11.6.1 Stulz GmbH Company Details

11.6.2 Stulz GmbH Business Overview

11.6.3 Stulz GmbH Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.6.4 Stulz GmbH Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Stulz GmbH Recent Development

11.7 Vertiv Co.

11.7.1 Vertiv Co. Company Details

11.7.2 Vertiv Co. Business Overview

11.7.3 Vertiv Co. Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.7.4 Vertiv Co. Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Vertiv Co. Recent Development

11.8 Asetek

11.8.1 Asetek Company Details

11.8.2 Asetek Business Overview

11.8.3 Asetek Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.8.4 Asetek Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Asetek Recent Development

11.9 Adaptivcool

11.9.1 Adaptivcool Company Details

11.9.2 Adaptivcool Business Overview

11.9.3 Adaptivcool Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.9.4 Adaptivcool Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Adaptivcool Recent Development

11.10 Coolcentric

11.10.1 Coolcentric Company Details

11.10.2 Coolcentric Business Overview

11.10.3 Coolcentric Data Center Cooling Introduction

11.10.4 Coolcentric Revenue in Data Center Cooling Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Coolcentric Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

