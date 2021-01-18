Data Center Accelerator Market: Industry In Depth Research, Advancements, Statistics, Facts and Figures by Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Data Center Accelerator market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Data Center Accelerator market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Data Center Accelerator market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nvidia, Intel, Alphabet (Google), Advanced Micro Devices, Achronix Semiconductor, Xilinx, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, Achronix Semiconductor Market Segment by Product Type: GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC, In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018. Data Center Accelerator Market Segment by Application: Deep Learning Training, HPC and Others, In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Data Center Accelerator market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Center Accelerator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Data Center Accelerator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Center Accelerator market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Center Accelerator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Center Accelerator market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 GPU

1.2.3 CPU

1.2.4 FPGA

1.2.5 ASIC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Deep Learning Training

1.3.3 HPC and Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Data Center Accelerator Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Data Center Accelerator Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Data Center Accelerator Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Data Center Accelerator Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Trends

2.3.2 Data Center Accelerator Market Drivers

2.3.3 Data Center Accelerator Market Challenges

2.3.4 Data Center Accelerator Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Data Center Accelerator Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Data Center Accelerator Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Center Accelerator Revenue

3.4 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Center Accelerator Revenue in 2020

3.5 Data Center Accelerator Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Data Center Accelerator Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Data Center Accelerator Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Data Center Accelerator Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Data Center Accelerator Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Nvidia

11.1.1 Nvidia Company Details

11.1.2 Nvidia Business Overview

11.1.3 Nvidia Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.1.4 Nvidia Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Nvidia Recent Development

11.2 Intel

11.2.1 Intel Company Details

11.2.2 Intel Business Overview

11.2.3 Intel Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.2.4 Intel Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Intel Recent Development

11.3 Alphabet (Google)

11.3.1 Alphabet (Google) Company Details

11.3.2 Alphabet (Google) Business Overview

11.3.3 Alphabet (Google) Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.3.4 Alphabet (Google) Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Alphabet (Google) Recent Development

11.4 Advanced Micro Devices

11.4.1 Advanced Micro Devices Company Details

11.4.2 Advanced Micro Devices Business Overview

11.4.3 Advanced Micro Devices Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.4.4 Advanced Micro Devices Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Advanced Micro Devices Recent Development

11.5 Achronix Semiconductor

11.5.1 Achronix Semiconductor Company Details

11.5.2 Achronix Semiconductor Business Overview

11.5.3 Achronix Semiconductor Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.5.4 Achronix Semiconductor Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Achronix Semiconductor Recent Development

11.6 Xilinx

11.6.1 Xilinx Company Details

11.6.2 Xilinx Business Overview

11.6.3 Xilinx Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.6.4 Xilinx Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Xilinx Recent Development

11.7 Qualcomm

11.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.7.3 Qualcomm Data Center Accelerator Introduction

11.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Data Center Accelerator Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

