Dairy Starter Culture Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Danisco, DSM, CSK

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are intentionally added to milk in order to create a desired outcome in the final product, most often through their growth and fermentation processes. Dairy Starter Cultures are freeze-dried starter cultures that are used for bulk starter preparation. It can be used in yoghurt, Kefir, pasta filata, fermented milk, cheese, and so on. Among various applications, consumption from cheese industry held largest share with 34.46% globally in 2016. The dairy starter culture industry is highly concentrated as one company, Chr. Hansen, owns about 45% sales share globally. Production of dairy starter culture mainly concentrates in Europe and North America presently.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Dairy Starter Culture Market The global Dairy Starter Culture market size is projected to reach US$ 1260.3 million by 2026, from US$ 908.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Dairy Starter Culture Scope and Segment Dairy Starter Culture market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dairy Starter Culture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Chr. Hansen, Danisco, DSM, CSK, Lallemand, Sacco System, Dalton, BDF Ingredients, Lactina, Lb Bulgaricum, Anhui Jinlac Biotech, Probio-Plus

Dairy Starter Culture Breakdown Data by Type

Mesophilic, Thermophilic, Probiotics

Dairy Starter Culture Breakdown Data by Application

Cheese, Yoghourt, Buttermilk, Cream, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Dairy Starter Culture market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Dairy Starter Culture market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Dairy Starter Culture Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

