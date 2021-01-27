Dairy Cultures Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Danisco, DSM, CSK

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are intentionally added to milk in order to create a desired outcome in the final product, most often through their growth and fermentation processes. Dairy Cultures are freeze-dried starter cultures that are used for bulk starter preparation. It can be used in yoghurt, Kefir, pasta filata, fermented milk, cheese, and so on. Among various applications, consumption from cheese industry held largest share with 32.02% globally in 2017. The dairy culture industry is highly concentrated as one company, Chr. Hansen, owns about 45% sales share globally. Global production of dairy culture increased from 4491 MT in 2013 to 5678 MT in 2017, backed with promising dairy market. Production of dairy culture mainly concentrates in Europe and North America presently.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Dairy Cultures Market The global Dairy Cultures market size is projected to reach US$ 1291.4 million by 2026, from US$ 910.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Dairy Cultures Scope and Segment Dairy Cultures market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dairy Cultures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Chr. Hansen, Danisco, DSM, CSK, Lallemand, Biena, Sacco System, Dalton, BDF Ingredients, Lactina, Lb Bulgaricum, Anhui Jinlac Biotech, Probio-Plus

Dairy Cultures Breakdown Data by Type

Thermophilic Cultures, Mesophilic Cultures

Dairy Cultures Breakdown Data by Application

Yoghurt, Cheese, Cream, Buttermilk, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Dairy Cultures market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Dairy Cultures market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Dairy Cultures Market Share Analysis

