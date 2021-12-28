D-dimer to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2022-2027)|Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Beckman Coulter

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global D-dimer market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global D-dimer market. The authors of the report have segmented the global D-dimer market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global D-dimer market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global D-dimer market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global D-dimer market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global D-dimer market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global D-dimer Market Research Report: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Abbott, Bio/Data, Becton Dickinson, Sysmex, Siemens Healthcare, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global D-dimer Market by Type: , Deep Venous Thrombosis Testing, Pulmonary Embolism Testing, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Testing

Global D-dimer Market by Application: , Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

The global D-dimer market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global D-dimer market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global D-dimer market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global D-dimer market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global D-dimer market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global D-dimer market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the D-dimer market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global D-dimer market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the D-dimer market growth and competition?

TOC

1 D-dimer Market Overview 1.1 D-dimer Product Overview 1.2 D-dimer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Deep Venous Thrombosis Testing

1.2.2 Pulmonary Embolism Testing

1.2.3 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Testing 1.3 Global D-dimer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global D-dimer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global D-dimer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global D-dimer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global D-dimer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global D-dimer Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by D-dimer Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by D-dimer Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players D-dimer Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers D-dimer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 D-dimer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 D-dimer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by D-dimer Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in D-dimer as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into D-dimer Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers D-dimer Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 D-dimer Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global D-dimer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global D-dimer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global D-dimer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global D-dimer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global D-dimer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global D-dimer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global D-dimer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global D-dimer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global D-dimer by Application 4.1 D-dimer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 VTE

4.1.2 Other 4.2 Global D-dimer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global D-dimer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global D-dimer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global D-dimer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global D-dimer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global D-dimer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America D-dimer by Country 5.1 North America D-dimer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe D-dimer by Country 6.1 Europe D-dimer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific D-dimer by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific D-dimer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America D-dimer by Country 8.1 Latin America D-dimer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa D-dimer by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa D-dimer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in D-dimer Business 10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Abbott Laboratories D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Abbott Laboratories D-dimer Products Offered

10.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development 10.2 F. Hoffman-La Roche

10.2.1 F. Hoffman-La Roche Corporation Information

10.2.2 F. Hoffman-La Roche Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 F. Hoffman-La Roche D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Abbott Laboratories D-dimer Products Offered

10.2.5 F. Hoffman-La Roche Recent Development 10.3 Beckman Coulter

10.3.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

10.3.2 Beckman Coulter Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Beckman Coulter D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Beckman Coulter D-dimer Products Offered

10.3.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development 10.4 Abbott

10.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.4.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Abbott D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Abbott D-dimer Products Offered

10.4.5 Abbott Recent Development 10.5 Bio/Data

10.5.1 Bio/Data Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bio/Data Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bio/Data D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bio/Data D-dimer Products Offered

10.5.5 Bio/Data Recent Development 10.6 Becton Dickinson

10.6.1 Becton Dickinson Corporation Information

10.6.2 Becton Dickinson Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Becton Dickinson D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Becton Dickinson D-dimer Products Offered

10.6.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development 10.7 Sysmex

10.7.1 Sysmex Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sysmex Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sysmex D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sysmex D-dimer Products Offered

10.7.5 Sysmex Recent Development 10.8 Siemens Healthcare

10.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

10.8.2 Siemens Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Siemens Healthcare D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Siemens Healthcare D-dimer Products Offered

10.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development 10.9 Trinity Biotech

10.9.1 Trinity Biotech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Trinity Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Trinity Biotech D-dimer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Trinity Biotech D-dimer Products Offered

10.9.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 D-dimer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific D-dimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 D-dimer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 D-dimer Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 D-dimer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 D-dimer Distributors 12.3 D-dimer Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

