Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | BASF, Ashland, NKY PHARMA

A newly published report titled “(Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cyclohexylpyrrolidone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Ashland, NKY PHARMA, Hangzhou Ocean Chemical, Hali Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Complexing agent

Dispersion aid

Solvent



The Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone

1.2 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Complexing agent

1.3.3 Dispersion aid

1.3.4 Solvent

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production

3.4.1 North America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production

3.5.1 Europe Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production

3.6.1 China Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production

3.7.1 Japan Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ashland Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ashland Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NKY PHARMA

7.3.1 NKY PHARMA Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Corporation Information

7.3.2 NKY PHARMA Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NKY PHARMA Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NKY PHARMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NKY PHARMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical

7.4.1 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hangzhou Ocean Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hali Chemical

7.5.1 Hali Chemical Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hali Chemical Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hali Chemical Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hali Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hali Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone

8.4 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Distributors List

9.3 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Industry Trends

10.2 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Growth Drivers

10.3 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Challenges

10.4 Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cyclohexylpyrrolidone Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cyclohexylpyrrolidone by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

