Cycling Helmet Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027| Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Cycling Helmet market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Cycling Helmet market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Cycling Helmet market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Cycling Helmet market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Cycling Helmet market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Cycling Helmet market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cycling Helmet Market Research Report: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ
Global Cycling Helmet Market by Type: MTB Helmets, Road Helmets, Recreational Helmets
Global Cycling Helmet Market by Application: Commuter & Recreation, Sport Games
The global Cycling Helmet market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Cycling Helmet report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Cycling Helmet research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Cycling Helmet market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Cycling Helmet market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Cycling Helmet market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Cycling Helmet market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Cycling Helmet market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Cycling Helmet Market Overview
1.1 Cycling Helmet Product Overview
1.2 Cycling Helmet Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 MTB Helmets
1.2.2 Road Helmets
1.2.3 Recreational Helmets
1.3 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Cycling Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Cycling Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Cycling Helmet Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cycling Helmet Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cycling Helmet Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Cycling Helmet Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cycling Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cycling Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cycling Helmet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cycling Helmet Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cycling Helmet as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cycling Helmet Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cycling Helmet Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Cycling Helmet Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Cycling Helmet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Cycling Helmet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Cycling Helmet by Application
4.1 Cycling Helmet Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commuter & Recreation
4.1.2 Sport Games
4.2 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Cycling Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Cycling Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Cycling Helmet by Country
5.1 North America Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Cycling Helmet by Country
6.1 Europe Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Cycling Helmet by Country
8.1 Latin America Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cycling Helmet Business
10.1 Vista Outdoor
10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information
10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development
10.2 Dorel
10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information
10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Dorel Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Dorel Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development
10.3 Giant
10.3.1 Giant Corporation Information
10.3.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Giant Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Giant Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.3.5 Giant Recent Development
10.4 Trek Bicycle
10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information
10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development
10.5 KASK
10.5.1 KASK Corporation Information
10.5.2 KASK Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 KASK Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 KASK Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.5.5 KASK Recent Development
10.6 Mavic
10.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mavic Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mavic Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.6.5 Mavic Recent Development
10.7 Merida
10.7.1 Merida Corporation Information
10.7.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Merida Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Merida Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.7.5 Merida Recent Development
10.8 Specialized
10.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
10.8.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Specialized Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Specialized Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.8.5 Specialized Recent Development
10.9 Uvex
10.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information
10.9.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Uvex Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Uvex Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.9.5 Uvex Recent Development
10.10 Scott Sports
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cycling Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Scott Sports Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development
10.11 OGK KABUTO
10.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information
10.11.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 OGK KABUTO Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 OGK KABUTO Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development
10.12 MET
10.12.1 MET Corporation Information
10.12.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 MET Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 MET Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.12.5 MET Recent Development
10.13 ABUS
10.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information
10.13.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 ABUS Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 ABUS Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.13.5 ABUS Recent Development
10.14 POC
10.14.1 POC Corporation Information
10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 POC Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 POC Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.14.5 POC Recent Development
10.15 Urge
10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information
10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Urge Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Urge Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.15.5 Urge Recent Development
10.16 Lazer
10.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lazer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lazer Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lazer Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.16.5 Lazer Recent Development
10.17 Louis Garneau
10.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information
10.17.2 Louis Garneau Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Louis Garneau Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Louis Garneau Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development
10.18 Strategic Sports
10.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information
10.18.2 Strategic Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Strategic Sports Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Strategic Sports Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development
10.19 LAS helmets
10.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information
10.19.2 LAS helmets Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 LAS helmets Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 LAS helmets Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development
10.20 Fox Racing
10.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information
10.20.2 Fox Racing Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Fox Racing Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Fox Racing Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development
10.21 Limar
10.21.1 Limar Corporation Information
10.21.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Limar Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Limar Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.21.5 Limar Recent Development
10.22 Orbea
10.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information
10.22.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Orbea Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Orbea Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.22.5 Orbea Recent Development
10.23 Rudy Project
10.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
10.23.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Rudy Project Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Rudy Project Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development
10.24 Moon Helmet
10.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information
10.24.2 Moon Helmet Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Moon Helmet Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Moon Helmet Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development
10.25 SenHai Sports Goods
10.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information
10.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development
10.26 Shenghong Sports
10.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shenghong Sports Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shenghong Sports Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development
10.27 GUB
10.27.1 GUB Corporation Information
10.27.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 GUB Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 GUB Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.27.5 GUB Recent Development
10.28 One Industries
10.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information
10.28.2 One Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 One Industries Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 One Industries Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.28.5 One Industries Recent Development
10.29 HardnutZ
10.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information
10.29.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 HardnutZ Cycling Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 HardnutZ Cycling Helmet Products Offered
10.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cycling Helmet Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cycling Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Cycling Helmet Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Cycling Helmet Distributors
12.3 Cycling Helmet Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
