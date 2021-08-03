Cycling Apparel Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle

“

The report titled Global Cycling Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cycling Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cycling Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cycling Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cycling Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cycling Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cycling Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cycling Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cycling Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cycling Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cycling Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cycling Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, JAKROO, Spakct

Market Segmentation by Product:

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel



Market Segmentation by Application:

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists



The Cycling Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cycling Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cycling Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cycling Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cycling Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cycling Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cycling Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cycling Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cycling Apparel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by End User

1.3 United States Cycling Apparel Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Cycling Apparel Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Cycling Apparel Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Cycling Apparel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Cycling Apparel Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cycling Apparel Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Cycling Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Cycling Apparel Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Cycling Apparel Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Cycling Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cycling Apparel Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Cycling Apparel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cycling Apparel Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Cycling Apparel Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cycling Apparel Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Professional Cycling Apparel

4.1.3 Amateur Cycling Apparel

4.2 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Cycling Apparel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by End User

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Male Cyclists

5.1.3 Female Cyclists

5.2 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By End User – United States Cycling Apparel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Adidas

6.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.1.2 Adidas Overview

6.1.3 Adidas Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Adidas Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.1.5 Adidas Recent Developments

6.2 Nike

6.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nike Overview

6.2.3 Nike Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Nike Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.2.5 Nike Recent Developments

6.3 Specialized Bicycle

6.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Corporation Information

6.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Overview

6.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.3.5 Specialized Bicycle Recent Developments

6.4 MERIDA

6.4.1 MERIDA Corporation Information

6.4.2 MERIDA Overview

6.4.3 MERIDA Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 MERIDA Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.4.5 MERIDA Recent Developments

6.5 TREK

6.5.1 TREK Corporation Information

6.5.2 TREK Overview

6.5.3 TREK Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 TREK Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.5.5 TREK Recent Developments

6.6 Capo

6.6.1 Capo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Capo Overview

6.6.3 Capo Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Capo Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.6.5 Capo Recent Developments

6.7 Assos

6.7.1 Assos Corporation Information

6.7.2 Assos Overview

6.7.3 Assos Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Assos Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.7.5 Assos Recent Developments

6.8 Rapha

6.8.1 Rapha Corporation Information

6.8.2 Rapha Overview

6.8.3 Rapha Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Rapha Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.8.5 Rapha Recent Developments

6.9 Marcello Bergamo

6.9.1 Marcello Bergamo Corporation Information

6.9.2 Marcello Bergamo Overview

6.9.3 Marcello Bergamo Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Marcello Bergamo Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.9.5 Marcello Bergamo Recent Developments

6.10 Castelli

6.10.1 Castelli Corporation Information

6.10.2 Castelli Overview

6.10.3 Castelli Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Castelli Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.10.5 Castelli Recent Developments

6.11 Jaggad

6.11.1 Jaggad Corporation Information

6.11.2 Jaggad Overview

6.11.3 Jaggad Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Jaggad Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.11.5 Jaggad Recent Developments

6.12 Pearl Izumi

6.12.1 Pearl Izumi Corporation Information

6.12.2 Pearl Izumi Overview

6.12.3 Pearl Izumi Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Pearl Izumi Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.12.5 Pearl Izumi Recent Developments

6.13 GIANT

6.13.1 GIANT Corporation Information

6.13.2 GIANT Overview

6.13.3 GIANT Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 GIANT Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.13.5 GIANT Recent Developments

6.14 CCN Sport

6.14.1 CCN Sport Corporation Information

6.14.2 CCN Sport Overview

6.14.3 CCN Sport Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 CCN Sport Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.14.5 CCN Sport Recent Developments

6.15 Mysenlan

6.15.1 Mysenlan Corporation Information

6.15.2 Mysenlan Overview

6.15.3 Mysenlan Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Mysenlan Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.15.5 Mysenlan Recent Developments

6.16 JAKROO

6.16.1 JAKROO Corporation Information

6.16.2 JAKROO Overview

6.16.3 JAKROO Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 JAKROO Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.16.5 JAKROO Recent Developments

6.17 Spakct

6.17.1 Spakct Corporation Information

6.17.2 Spakct Overview

6.17.3 Spakct Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Spakct Cycling Apparel Product Description

6.17.5 Spakct Recent Developments

7 United States Cycling Apparel Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Cycling Apparel Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Cycling Apparel Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Cycling Apparel Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Cycling Apparel Industry Value Chain

9.2 Cycling Apparel Upstream Market

9.3 Cycling Apparel Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cycling Apparel Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”