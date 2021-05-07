Cutting Mat Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities (2021-2027)| Alvin, American Crafts, ANSIO, Astar, Calibre Art

Los Angeles, United State: The global Cutting Mat market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Cutting Mat report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Cutting Mat market report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Cutting Mat market.

In this section of the report, the global Cutting Mat Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Cutting Mat report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Cutting Mat market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cutting Mat Market Research Report: Alvin, American Crafts, ANSIO, Astar, Calibre Art, Clover, Cricut, Dahle, DeSerres, Fiskars, June Tailor, KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd, Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC, Omnigrid, Sullivans, US Art Supply, We R Memory Keepers

Global Cutting Mat Market by Type: Hard-surface (self-sealing) Mats, Self Healing Mats

Global Cutting Mat Market by Application: Household, Enterprises, Institutions

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Cutting Mat market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Cutting Mat market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Cutting Mat market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Table of Contents

1 Cutting Mat Market Overview

1.1 Cutting Mat Product Overview

1.2 Cutting Mat Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hard-surface (self-sealing) Mats

1.2.2 Self Healing Mats

1.3 Global Cutting Mat Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cutting Mat Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cutting Mat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cutting Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cutting Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cutting Mat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cutting Mat Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cutting Mat Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cutting Mat Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cutting Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cutting Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cutting Mat Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cutting Mat Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cutting Mat as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cutting Mat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cutting Mat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cutting Mat Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cutting Mat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cutting Mat Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cutting Mat Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cutting Mat Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cutting Mat by Application

4.1 Cutting Mat Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Enterprises

4.1.3 Institutions

4.2 Global Cutting Mat Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cutting Mat Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cutting Mat Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cutting Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cutting Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cutting Mat by Country

5.1 North America Cutting Mat Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cutting Mat by Country

6.1 Europe Cutting Mat Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cutting Mat by Country

8.1 Latin America Cutting Mat Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cutting Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cutting Mat Business

10.1 Alvin

10.1.1 Alvin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alvin Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Alvin Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Alvin Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.1.5 Alvin Recent Development

10.2 American Crafts

10.2.1 American Crafts Corporation Information

10.2.2 American Crafts Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 American Crafts Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Alvin Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.2.5 American Crafts Recent Development

10.3 ANSIO

10.3.1 ANSIO Corporation Information

10.3.2 ANSIO Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ANSIO Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ANSIO Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.3.5 ANSIO Recent Development

10.4 Astar

10.4.1 Astar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Astar Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Astar Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Astar Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.4.5 Astar Recent Development

10.5 Calibre Art

10.5.1 Calibre Art Corporation Information

10.5.2 Calibre Art Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Calibre Art Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Calibre Art Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.5.5 Calibre Art Recent Development

10.6 Clover

10.6.1 Clover Corporation Information

10.6.2 Clover Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Clover Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Clover Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.6.5 Clover Recent Development

10.7 Cricut

10.7.1 Cricut Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cricut Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cricut Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cricut Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.7.5 Cricut Recent Development

10.8 Dahle

10.8.1 Dahle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dahle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dahle Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dahle Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.8.5 Dahle Recent Development

10.9 DeSerres

10.9.1 DeSerres Corporation Information

10.9.2 DeSerres Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DeSerres Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DeSerres Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.9.5 DeSerres Recent Development

10.10 Fiskars

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cutting Mat Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fiskars Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fiskars Recent Development

10.11 June Tailor

10.11.1 June Tailor Corporation Information

10.11.2 June Tailor Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 June Tailor Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 June Tailor Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.11.5 June Tailor Recent Development

10.12 KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd

10.12.1 KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.12.5 KW-trio/Pao Shen Enterprises Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC

10.13.1 Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC Corporation Information

10.13.2 Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.13.5 Olfa/Corelle Brands LLC Recent Development

10.14 Omnigrid

10.14.1 Omnigrid Corporation Information

10.14.2 Omnigrid Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Omnigrid Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Omnigrid Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.14.5 Omnigrid Recent Development

10.15 Sullivans

10.15.1 Sullivans Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sullivans Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sullivans Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sullivans Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.15.5 Sullivans Recent Development

10.16 US Art Supply

10.16.1 US Art Supply Corporation Information

10.16.2 US Art Supply Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 US Art Supply Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 US Art Supply Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.16.5 US Art Supply Recent Development

10.17 We R Memory Keepers

10.17.1 We R Memory Keepers Corporation Information

10.17.2 We R Memory Keepers Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 We R Memory Keepers Cutting Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 We R Memory Keepers Cutting Mat Products Offered

10.17.5 We R Memory Keepers Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cutting Mat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cutting Mat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cutting Mat Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cutting Mat Distributors

12.3 Cutting Mat Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

