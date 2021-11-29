Cut Flowers Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays

“

The report titled Global Cut Flowers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cut Flowers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cut Flowers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cut Flowers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cut Flowers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cut Flowers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cut Flowers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cut Flowers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cut Flowers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cut Flowers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cut Flowers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cut Flowers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Flamingo Horticulture, Van den Berg RoseS, Danziger, Marginpar, Porta Nova, Wesselman Flowers

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

Tulips

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home

Commercial



The Cut Flowers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cut Flowers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cut Flowers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cut Flowers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cut Flowers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cut Flowers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cut Flowers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cut Flowers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cut Flowers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rose

1.2.3 Carnation

1.2.4 Lilium

1.2.5 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

1.2.6 Tulips

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Cut Flowers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Cut Flowers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Cut Flowers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Cut Flowers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Cut Flowers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Cut Flowers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cut Flowers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Cut Flowers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Cut Flowers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Cut Flowers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cut Flowers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Cut Flowers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Cut Flowers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cut Flowers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cut Flowers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cut Flowers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cut Flowers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Cut Flowers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Cut Flowers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Cut Flowers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Cut Flowers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cut Flowers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Cut Flowers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Cut Flowers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Cut Flowers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Cut Flowers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Cut Flowers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Cut Flowers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Cut Flowers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Cut Flowers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Cut Flowers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Cut Flowers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Cut Flowers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Cut Flowers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dümmen Orange

12.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dümmen Orange Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.1.5 Dümmen Orange Recent Development

12.2 Syngenta Flowers

12.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporation Information

12.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Recent Development

12.3 Finlays

12.3.1 Finlays Corporation Information

12.3.2 Finlays Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Finlays Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Finlays Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.3.5 Finlays Recent Development

12.4 Beekenkamp

12.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beekenkamp Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.4.5 Beekenkamp Recent Development

12.5 Karuturi

12.5.1 Karuturi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Karuturi Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Karuturi Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Karuturi Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.5.5 Karuturi Recent Development

12.6 Oserian

12.6.1 Oserian Corporation Information

12.6.2 Oserian Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oserian Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Oserian Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.6.5 Oserian Recent Development

12.7 Selecta One

12.7.1 Selecta One Corporation Information

12.7.2 Selecta One Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Selecta One Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Selecta One Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.7.5 Selecta One Recent Development

12.8 Washington Bulb

12.8.1 Washington Bulb Corporation Information

12.8.2 Washington Bulb Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.8.5 Washington Bulb Recent Development

12.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

12.9.1 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Corporation Information

12.9.2 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.9.5 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Recent Development

12.10 Carzan Flowers

12.10.1 Carzan Flowers Corporation Information

12.10.2 Carzan Flowers Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Carzan Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Carzan Flowers Cut Flowers Products Offered

12.10.5 Carzan Flowers Recent Development

12.12 Kariki

12.12.1 Kariki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kariki Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Kariki Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kariki Products Offered

12.12.5 Kariki Recent Development

12.13 Multiflora

12.13.1 Multiflora Corporation Information

12.13.2 Multiflora Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Multiflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Multiflora Products Offered

12.13.5 Multiflora Recent Development

12.14 Karen Roses

12.14.1 Karen Roses Corporation Information

12.14.2 Karen Roses Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Karen Roses Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Karen Roses Products Offered

12.14.5 Karen Roses Recent Development

12.15 Harvest Flower

12.15.1 Harvest Flower Corporation Information

12.15.2 Harvest Flower Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Harvest Flower Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Harvest Flower Products Offered

12.15.5 Harvest Flower Recent Development

12.16 Queens Group

12.16.1 Queens Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Queens Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Queens Group Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Queens Group Products Offered

12.16.5 Queens Group Recent Development

12.17 Ball Horticultural

12.17.1 Ball Horticultural Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ball Horticultural Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Ball Horticultural Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ball Horticultural Products Offered

12.17.5 Ball Horticultural Recent Development

12.18 Afriflora

12.18.1 Afriflora Corporation Information

12.18.2 Afriflora Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Afriflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Afriflora Products Offered

12.18.5 Afriflora Recent Development

12.19 Flamingo Horticulture

12.19.1 Flamingo Horticulture Corporation Information

12.19.2 Flamingo Horticulture Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Flamingo Horticulture Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Flamingo Horticulture Products Offered

12.19.5 Flamingo Horticulture Recent Development

12.20 Van den Berg RoseS

12.20.1 Van den Berg RoseS Corporation Information

12.20.2 Van den Berg RoseS Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Van den Berg RoseS Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Van den Berg RoseS Products Offered

12.20.5 Van den Berg RoseS Recent Development

12.21 Danziger

12.21.1 Danziger Corporation Information

12.21.2 Danziger Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Danziger Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Danziger Products Offered

12.21.5 Danziger Recent Development

12.22 Marginpar

12.22.1 Marginpar Corporation Information

12.22.2 Marginpar Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Marginpar Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Marginpar Products Offered

12.22.5 Marginpar Recent Development

12.23 Porta Nova

12.23.1 Porta Nova Corporation Information

12.23.2 Porta Nova Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Porta Nova Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Porta Nova Products Offered

12.23.5 Porta Nova Recent Development

12.24 Wesselman Flowers

12.24.1 Wesselman Flowers Corporation Information

12.24.2 Wesselman Flowers Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Wesselman Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Wesselman Flowers Products Offered

12.24.5 Wesselman Flowers Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Cut Flowers Industry Trends

13.2 Cut Flowers Market Drivers

13.3 Cut Flowers Market Challenges

13.4 Cut Flowers Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cut Flowers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

