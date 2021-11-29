Cut Flowers Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays

“
The report titled Global Cut Flowers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cut Flowers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cut Flowers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cut Flowers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cut Flowers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cut Flowers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cut Flowers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cut Flowers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cut Flowers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cut Flowers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cut Flowers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cut Flowers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Flamingo Horticulture, Van den Berg RoseS, Danziger, Marginpar, Porta Nova, Wesselman Flowers
Market Segmentation by Product:
Rose
Carnation
Lilium
Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
Tulips
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Commercial
The Cut Flowers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cut Flowers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cut Flowers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cut Flowers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cut Flowers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cut Flowers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cut Flowers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cut Flowers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cut Flowers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rose
1.2.3 Carnation
1.2.4 Lilium
1.2.5 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
1.2.6 Tulips
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Cut Flowers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Cut Flowers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Cut Flowers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Cut Flowers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Cut Flowers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Cut Flowers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Cut Flowers Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Cut Flowers Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Cut Flowers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Cut Flowers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cut Flowers Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Cut Flowers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Cut Flowers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Cut Flowers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cut Flowers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cut Flowers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cut Flowers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Cut Flowers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Cut Flowers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Cut Flowers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Cut Flowers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Cut Flowers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Cut Flowers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Cut Flowers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Cut Flowers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Cut Flowers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Cut Flowers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Cut Flowers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Cut Flowers Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Cut Flowers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Cut Flowers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Cut Flowers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Cut Flowers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Cut Flowers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Cut Flowers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Cut Flowers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Cut Flowers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cut Flowers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cut Flowers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Dümmen Orange
12.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dümmen Orange Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.1.5 Dümmen Orange Recent Development
12.2 Syngenta Flowers
12.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporation Information
12.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Recent Development
12.3 Finlays
12.3.1 Finlays Corporation Information
12.3.2 Finlays Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Finlays Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Finlays Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.3.5 Finlays Recent Development
12.4 Beekenkamp
12.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporation Information
12.4.2 Beekenkamp Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.4.5 Beekenkamp Recent Development
12.5 Karuturi
12.5.1 Karuturi Corporation Information
12.5.2 Karuturi Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Karuturi Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Karuturi Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.5.5 Karuturi Recent Development
12.6 Oserian
12.6.1 Oserian Corporation Information
12.6.2 Oserian Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Oserian Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Oserian Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.6.5 Oserian Recent Development
12.7 Selecta One
12.7.1 Selecta One Corporation Information
12.7.2 Selecta One Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Selecta One Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Selecta One Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.7.5 Selecta One Recent Development
12.8 Washington Bulb
12.8.1 Washington Bulb Corporation Information
12.8.2 Washington Bulb Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.8.5 Washington Bulb Recent Development
12.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
12.9.1 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Corporation Information
12.9.2 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.9.5 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Recent Development
12.10 Carzan Flowers
12.10.1 Carzan Flowers Corporation Information
12.10.2 Carzan Flowers Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Carzan Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Carzan Flowers Cut Flowers Products Offered
12.10.5 Carzan Flowers Recent Development
12.12 Kariki
12.12.1 Kariki Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kariki Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Kariki Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kariki Products Offered
12.12.5 Kariki Recent Development
12.13 Multiflora
12.13.1 Multiflora Corporation Information
12.13.2 Multiflora Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Multiflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Multiflora Products Offered
12.13.5 Multiflora Recent Development
12.14 Karen Roses
12.14.1 Karen Roses Corporation Information
12.14.2 Karen Roses Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Karen Roses Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Karen Roses Products Offered
12.14.5 Karen Roses Recent Development
12.15 Harvest Flower
12.15.1 Harvest Flower Corporation Information
12.15.2 Harvest Flower Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Harvest Flower Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Harvest Flower Products Offered
12.15.5 Harvest Flower Recent Development
12.16 Queens Group
12.16.1 Queens Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Queens Group Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Queens Group Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Queens Group Products Offered
12.16.5 Queens Group Recent Development
12.17 Ball Horticultural
12.17.1 Ball Horticultural Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ball Horticultural Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Ball Horticultural Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ball Horticultural Products Offered
12.17.5 Ball Horticultural Recent Development
12.18 Afriflora
12.18.1 Afriflora Corporation Information
12.18.2 Afriflora Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Afriflora Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Afriflora Products Offered
12.18.5 Afriflora Recent Development
12.19 Flamingo Horticulture
12.19.1 Flamingo Horticulture Corporation Information
12.19.2 Flamingo Horticulture Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Flamingo Horticulture Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Flamingo Horticulture Products Offered
12.19.5 Flamingo Horticulture Recent Development
12.20 Van den Berg RoseS
12.20.1 Van den Berg RoseS Corporation Information
12.20.2 Van den Berg RoseS Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Van den Berg RoseS Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Van den Berg RoseS Products Offered
12.20.5 Van den Berg RoseS Recent Development
12.21 Danziger
12.21.1 Danziger Corporation Information
12.21.2 Danziger Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Danziger Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Danziger Products Offered
12.21.5 Danziger Recent Development
12.22 Marginpar
12.22.1 Marginpar Corporation Information
12.22.2 Marginpar Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Marginpar Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Marginpar Products Offered
12.22.5 Marginpar Recent Development
12.23 Porta Nova
12.23.1 Porta Nova Corporation Information
12.23.2 Porta Nova Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Porta Nova Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Porta Nova Products Offered
12.23.5 Porta Nova Recent Development
12.24 Wesselman Flowers
12.24.1 Wesselman Flowers Corporation Information
12.24.2 Wesselman Flowers Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Wesselman Flowers Cut Flowers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Wesselman Flowers Products Offered
12.24.5 Wesselman Flowers Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Cut Flowers Industry Trends
13.2 Cut Flowers Market Drivers
13.3 Cut Flowers Market Challenges
13.4 Cut Flowers Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Cut Flowers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
