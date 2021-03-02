Curing Agent Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Olin Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman

“

The report titled Global Curing Agent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Curing Agent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Curing Agent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Curing Agent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Curing Agent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Curing Agent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Curing Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Curing Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Curing Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Curing Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Curing Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Curing Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Olin Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman, Kukdo Chemical, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Evonik, Cardolite, Gabriel Performance Products, Mitsubishi Chemical, Incorez, Hitachi Chemical, Cargill, Dasen Material, Rich Chemical, Yun Teh Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy

Amides

Silanes

Isocyanates

Arizidine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Other (e.g. Wind Energy)



The Curing Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Curing Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Curing Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Curing Agent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Curing Agent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Curing Agent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Curing Agent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Curing Agent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Curing Agent Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Curing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Amides

1.2.4 Silanes

1.2.5 Isocyanates

1.2.6 Arizidine

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Curing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Composites

1.3.6 Other (e.g. Wind Energy)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Curing Agent Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Curing Agent Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Curing Agent Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Curing Agent Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Curing Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Curing Agent Industry Trends

2.4.2 Curing Agent Market Drivers

2.4.3 Curing Agent Market Challenges

2.4.4 Curing Agent Market Restraints

3 Global Curing Agent Sales

3.1 Global Curing Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Curing Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Curing Agent Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Curing Agent Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Curing Agent Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Curing Agent Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Curing Agent Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Curing Agent Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Curing Agent Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Curing Agent Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Curing Agent Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Curing Agent Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Curing Agent Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Curing Agent Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Curing Agent Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Curing Agent Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Curing Agent Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Curing Agent Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Curing Agent Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Curing Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Curing Agent Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Curing Agent Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Curing Agent Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Curing Agent Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Curing Agent Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Curing Agent Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Curing Agent Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Curing Agent Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Curing Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Curing Agent Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Curing Agent Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Curing Agent Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Curing Agent Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Curing Agent Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Curing Agent Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Curing Agent Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Curing Agent Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Curing Agent Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Curing Agent Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Curing Agent Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Curing Agent Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Curing Agent Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Curing Agent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Curing Agent Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Curing Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Curing Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Curing Agent Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Curing Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Curing Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Curing Agent Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Curing Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Curing Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Curing Agent Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Curing Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Curing Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Curing Agent Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Curing Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Curing Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Curing Agent Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Curing Agent Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Curing Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Curing Agent Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Curing Agent Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Curing Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Curing Agent Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Curing Agent Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Curing Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Curing Agent Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Curing Agent Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Curing Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Curing Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Curing Agent Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Curing Agent Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Curing Agent Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Curing Agent Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Curing Agent Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Curing Agent Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Curing Agent Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Curing Agent Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Curing Agent Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Curing Agent Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Olin Corporation

12.1.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Olin Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Olin Corporation Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Olin Corporation Curing Agent Products and Services

12.1.5 Olin Corporation Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Olin Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Hexion

12.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hexion Overview

12.2.3 Hexion Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hexion Curing Agent Products and Services

12.2.5 Hexion Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Curing Agent Products and Services

12.3.5 Huntsman Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.4 Kukdo Chemical

12.4.1 Kukdo Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kukdo Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Kukdo Chemical Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kukdo Chemical Curing Agent Products and Services

12.4.5 Kukdo Chemical Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kukdo Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Reichhold

12.5.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

12.5.2 Reichhold Overview

12.5.3 Reichhold Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Reichhold Curing Agent Products and Services

12.5.5 Reichhold Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Reichhold Recent Developments

12.6 Atul

12.6.1 Atul Corporation Information

12.6.2 Atul Overview

12.6.3 Atul Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Atul Curing Agent Products and Services

12.6.5 Atul Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Atul Recent Developments

12.7 Aditya Birla Group

12.7.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aditya Birla Group Overview

12.7.3 Aditya Birla Group Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Aditya Birla Group Curing Agent Products and Services

12.7.5 Aditya Birla Group Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Aditya Birla Group Recent Developments

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Overview

12.8.3 BASF Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Curing Agent Products and Services

12.8.5 BASF Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.9 Evonik

12.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evonik Overview

12.9.3 Evonik Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evonik Curing Agent Products and Services

12.9.5 Evonik Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.10 Cardolite

12.10.1 Cardolite Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cardolite Overview

12.10.3 Cardolite Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cardolite Curing Agent Products and Services

12.10.5 Cardolite Curing Agent SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Cardolite Recent Developments

12.11 Gabriel Performance Products

12.11.1 Gabriel Performance Products Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gabriel Performance Products Overview

12.11.3 Gabriel Performance Products Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Gabriel Performance Products Curing Agent Products and Services

12.11.5 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Developments

12.12 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Curing Agent Products and Services

12.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Incorez

12.13.1 Incorez Corporation Information

12.13.2 Incorez Overview

12.13.3 Incorez Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Incorez Curing Agent Products and Services

12.13.5 Incorez Recent Developments

12.14 Hitachi Chemical

12.14.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hitachi Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Hitachi Chemical Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hitachi Chemical Curing Agent Products and Services

12.14.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Cargill

12.15.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cargill Overview

12.15.3 Cargill Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cargill Curing Agent Products and Services

12.15.5 Cargill Recent Developments

12.16 Dasen Material

12.16.1 Dasen Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dasen Material Overview

12.16.3 Dasen Material Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Dasen Material Curing Agent Products and Services

12.16.5 Dasen Material Recent Developments

12.17 Rich Chemical

12.17.1 Rich Chemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Rich Chemical Overview

12.17.3 Rich Chemical Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Rich Chemical Curing Agent Products and Services

12.17.5 Rich Chemical Recent Developments

12.18 Yun Teh Industrial

12.18.1 Yun Teh Industrial Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yun Teh Industrial Overview

12.18.3 Yun Teh Industrial Curing Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Yun Teh Industrial Curing Agent Products and Services

12.18.5 Yun Teh Industrial Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Curing Agent Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Curing Agent Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Curing Agent Production Mode & Process

13.4 Curing Agent Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Curing Agent Sales Channels

13.4.2 Curing Agent Distributors

13.5 Curing Agent Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”