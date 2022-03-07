Crude Oil Market 2022 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2028 | Saudi Aramco, China National Petroleum Corporation, BP

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Crude Oil Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Crude Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Crude Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Crude Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Crude Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Crude Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Crude Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Saudi Aramco, China National Petroleum Corporation, BP, Exxon Mobil, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, Lukoil, ONGC, Gazprom, Rosneft, Valero Energy, JX Holdings, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum, Petrobras, Pemex, Equinor, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Light Distillates

Light Oils

Medium Oils

Heavy Fuel Oil



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation Fuel

Ethylene

Acrylic

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene

Others



The Crude Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Crude Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Crude Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Crude Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Global Crude Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Crude Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Crude Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Crude Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Crude Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Crude Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Crude Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Crude Oil in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Crude Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Crude Oil Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Crude Oil Industry Trends

1.5.2 Crude Oil Market Drivers

1.5.3 Crude Oil Market Challenges

1.5.4 Crude Oil Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Crude Oil Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Light Distillates

2.1.2 Light Oils

2.1.3 Medium Oils

2.1.4 Heavy Fuel Oil

2.2 Global Crude Oil Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Crude Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Crude Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Crude Oil Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Crude Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Crude Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Crude Oil Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transportation Fuel

3.1.2 Ethylene

3.1.3 Acrylic

3.1.4 Butadiene

3.1.5 Benzene

3.1.6 Toluene

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Crude Oil Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Crude Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Crude Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Crude Oil Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Crude Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Crude Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Crude Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Crude Oil Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Crude Oil Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Crude Oil Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Crude Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Crude Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Crude Oil Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Crude Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Crude Oil in 2021

4.2.3 Global Crude Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Crude Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Crude Oil Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Crude Oil Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Crude Oil Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Crude Oil Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Crude Oil Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Crude Oil Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Crude Oil Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Crude Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Crude Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Crude Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Crude Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Crude Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Crude Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Crude Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Crude Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Crude Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Crude Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Crude Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Saudi Aramco

7.1.1 Saudi Aramco Corporation Information

7.1.2 Saudi Aramco Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Saudi Aramco Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Saudi Aramco Crude Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 Saudi Aramco Recent Development

7.2 China National Petroleum Corporation

7.2.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 China National Petroleum Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Crude Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 China National Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

7.3 BP

7.3.1 BP Corporation Information

7.3.2 BP Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BP Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BP Crude Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 BP Recent Development

7.4 Exxon Mobil

7.4.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

7.4.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Exxon Mobil Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Exxon Mobil Crude Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

7.5 Total SA

7.5.1 Total SA Corporation Information

7.5.2 Total SA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Total SA Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Total SA Crude Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 Total SA Recent Development

7.6 Chevron Corporation

7.6.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chevron Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Chevron Corporation Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Chevron Corporation Crude Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Lukoil

7.7.1 Lukoil Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lukoil Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lukoil Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lukoil Crude Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 Lukoil Recent Development

7.8 ONGC

7.8.1 ONGC Corporation Information

7.8.2 ONGC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ONGC Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ONGC Crude Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 ONGC Recent Development

7.9 Gazprom

7.9.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gazprom Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Gazprom Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Gazprom Crude Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Gazprom Recent Development

7.10 Rosneft

7.10.1 Rosneft Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rosneft Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rosneft Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rosneft Crude Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 Rosneft Recent Development

7.11 Valero Energy

7.11.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Valero Energy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Valero Energy Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Valero Energy Crude Oil Products Offered

7.11.5 Valero Energy Recent Development

7.12 JX Holdings

7.12.1 JX Holdings Corporation Information

7.12.2 JX Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JX Holdings Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JX Holdings Products Offered

7.12.5 JX Holdings Recent Development

7.13 Phillips 66

7.13.1 Phillips 66 Corporation Information

7.13.2 Phillips 66 Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Phillips 66 Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Phillips 66 Products Offered

7.13.5 Phillips 66 Recent Development

7.14 Marathon Petroleum

7.14.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Information

7.14.2 Marathon Petroleum Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Marathon Petroleum Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Marathon Petroleum Products Offered

7.14.5 Marathon Petroleum Recent Development

7.15 Petrobras

7.15.1 Petrobras Corporation Information

7.15.2 Petrobras Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Petrobras Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Petrobras Products Offered

7.15.5 Petrobras Recent Development

7.16 Pemex

7.16.1 Pemex Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pemex Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Pemex Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Pemex Products Offered

7.16.5 Pemex Recent Development

7.17 Equinor

7.17.1 Equinor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Equinor Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Equinor Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Equinor Products Offered

7.17.5 Equinor Recent Development

7.18 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

7.18.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Products Offered

7.18.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Crude Oil Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Crude Oil Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Crude Oil Distributors

8.3 Crude Oil Production Mode & Process

8.4 Crude Oil Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Crude Oil Sales Channels

8.4.2 Crude Oil Distributors

8.5 Crude Oil Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

