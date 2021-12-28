Critical Rare Earth Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources, Metall Rare Earth Limited

“
The report titled Global Critical Rare Earth Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Critical Rare Earth market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Critical Rare Earth market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Critical Rare Earth market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Critical Rare Earth market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Critical Rare Earth report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Critical Rare Earth report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Critical Rare Earth market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Critical Rare Earth market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Critical Rare Earth market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Critical Rare Earth market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Critical Rare Earth market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources, Metall Rare Earth Limited, Hefa Rare Earth Canada, Pensana Metals, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group, Alkane Resources, Avalon Rare Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp, Hastings Technology Metals, Treibacher Industrie, Australian Strategic Materials, Xiamen Tungsten Corporation, China Minmetals Corporation, REHT
Market Segmentation by Product:
Neodymium (Nd)
Praseodymium (Pr)
Europium (Eu)
Dysprosium (Dy)
Terbium (Tb)
Lanthanum
Market Segmentation by Application:
Permanent Magnets
New Energy Vehicles
Medical
Consumer Electronics
Military
The Critical Rare Earth Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Critical Rare Earth market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Critical Rare Earth market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Critical Rare Earth market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Critical Rare Earth industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Critical Rare Earth market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Critical Rare Earth market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Critical Rare Earth market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Critical Rare Earth Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Neodymium (Nd)
1.2.3 Praseodymium (Pr)
1.2.4 Europium (Eu)
1.2.5 Dysprosium (Dy)
1.2.6 Terbium (Tb)
1.2.7 Lanthanum
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Permanent Magnets
1.3.3 New Energy Vehicles
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Military
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Critical Rare Earth Production
2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Critical Rare Earth Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Critical Rare Earth Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Lynas Corporation
12.1.1 Lynas Corporation Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lynas Corporation Overview
12.1.3 Lynas Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Lynas Corporation Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Lynas Corporation Recent Developments
12.2 Arafura Resources
12.2.1 Arafura Resources Corporation Information
12.2.2 Arafura Resources Overview
12.2.3 Arafura Resources Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Arafura Resources Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Arafura Resources Recent Developments
12.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited
12.3.1 Metall Rare Earth Limited Corporation Information
12.3.2 Metall Rare Earth Limited Overview
12.3.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Metall Rare Earth Limited Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Metall Rare Earth Limited Recent Developments
12.4 Hefa Rare Earth Canada
12.4.1 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Overview
12.4.3 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Recent Developments
12.5 Pensana Metals
12.5.1 Pensana Metals Corporation Information
12.5.2 Pensana Metals Overview
12.5.3 Pensana Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Pensana Metals Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Pensana Metals Recent Developments
12.6 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group
12.6.1 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Overview
12.6.3 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Recent Developments
12.7 Alkane Resources
12.7.1 Alkane Resources Corporation Information
12.7.2 Alkane Resources Overview
12.7.3 Alkane Resources Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Alkane Resources Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Alkane Resources Recent Developments
12.8 Avalon Rare Metals
12.8.1 Avalon Rare Metals Corporation Information
12.8.2 Avalon Rare Metals Overview
12.8.3 Avalon Rare Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Avalon Rare Metals Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Avalon Rare Metals Recent Developments
12.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical
12.9.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview
12.9.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments
12.10 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp
12.10.1 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Corporation Information
12.10.2 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Overview
12.10.3 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Recent Developments
12.11 Hastings Technology Metals
12.11.1 Hastings Technology Metals Corporation Information
12.11.2 Hastings Technology Metals Overview
12.11.3 Hastings Technology Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Hastings Technology Metals Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Hastings Technology Metals Recent Developments
12.12 Treibacher Industrie
12.12.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information
12.12.2 Treibacher Industrie Overview
12.12.3 Treibacher Industrie Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Treibacher Industrie Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Treibacher Industrie Recent Developments
12.13 Australian Strategic Materials
12.13.1 Australian Strategic Materials Corporation Information
12.13.2 Australian Strategic Materials Overview
12.13.3 Australian Strategic Materials Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Australian Strategic Materials Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Australian Strategic Materials Recent Developments
12.14 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation
12.14.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Corporation Information
12.14.2 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Overview
12.14.3 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Recent Developments
12.15 China Minmetals Corporation
12.15.1 China Minmetals Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 China Minmetals Corporation Overview
12.15.3 China Minmetals Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 China Minmetals Corporation Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 China Minmetals Corporation Recent Developments
12.16 REHT
12.16.1 REHT Corporation Information
12.16.2 REHT Overview
12.16.3 REHT Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 REHT Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 REHT Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Critical Rare Earth Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Critical Rare Earth Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Critical Rare Earth Production Mode & Process
13.4 Critical Rare Earth Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Critical Rare Earth Sales Channels
13.4.2 Critical Rare Earth Distributors
13.5 Critical Rare Earth Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Critical Rare Earth Industry Trends
14.2 Critical Rare Earth Market Drivers
14.3 Critical Rare Earth Market Challenges
14.4 Critical Rare Earth Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Critical Rare Earth Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
