Critical Rare Earth Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources, Metall Rare Earth Limited

The report titled Global Critical Rare Earth Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Critical Rare Earth market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Critical Rare Earth market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Critical Rare Earth market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Critical Rare Earth market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Critical Rare Earth report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Critical Rare Earth report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Critical Rare Earth market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Critical Rare Earth market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Critical Rare Earth market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Critical Rare Earth market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Critical Rare Earth market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources, Metall Rare Earth Limited, Hefa Rare Earth Canada, Pensana Metals, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group, Alkane Resources, Avalon Rare Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp, Hastings Technology Metals, Treibacher Industrie, Australian Strategic Materials, Xiamen Tungsten Corporation, China Minmetals Corporation, REHT

Market Segmentation by Product:

Neodymium (Nd)

Praseodymium (Pr)

Europium (Eu)

Dysprosium (Dy)

Terbium (Tb)

Lanthanum



Market Segmentation by Application:

Permanent Magnets

New Energy Vehicles

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Military



The Critical Rare Earth Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Critical Rare Earth market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Critical Rare Earth market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Critical Rare Earth market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Critical Rare Earth industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Critical Rare Earth market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Critical Rare Earth market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Critical Rare Earth market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Critical Rare Earth Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Neodymium (Nd)

1.2.3 Praseodymium (Pr)

1.2.4 Europium (Eu)

1.2.5 Dysprosium (Dy)

1.2.6 Terbium (Tb)

1.2.7 Lanthanum

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Permanent Magnets

1.3.3 New Energy Vehicles

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Consumer Electronics

1.3.6 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Critical Rare Earth Production

2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Critical Rare Earth Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Critical Rare Earth Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lynas Corporation

12.1.1 Lynas Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lynas Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Lynas Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lynas Corporation Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Lynas Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Arafura Resources

12.2.1 Arafura Resources Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arafura Resources Overview

12.2.3 Arafura Resources Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arafura Resources Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Arafura Resources Recent Developments

12.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited

12.3.1 Metall Rare Earth Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Metall Rare Earth Limited Overview

12.3.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Metall Rare Earth Limited Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Metall Rare Earth Limited Recent Developments

12.4 Hefa Rare Earth Canada

12.4.1 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Overview

12.4.3 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Recent Developments

12.5 Pensana Metals

12.5.1 Pensana Metals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pensana Metals Overview

12.5.3 Pensana Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Pensana Metals Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Pensana Metals Recent Developments

12.6 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group

12.6.1 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Overview

12.6.3 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Recent Developments

12.7 Alkane Resources

12.7.1 Alkane Resources Corporation Information

12.7.2 Alkane Resources Overview

12.7.3 Alkane Resources Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Alkane Resources Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Alkane Resources Recent Developments

12.8 Avalon Rare Metals

12.8.1 Avalon Rare Metals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Avalon Rare Metals Overview

12.8.3 Avalon Rare Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Avalon Rare Metals Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Avalon Rare Metals Recent Developments

12.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.9.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp

12.10.1 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Overview

12.10.3 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Recent Developments

12.11 Hastings Technology Metals

12.11.1 Hastings Technology Metals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hastings Technology Metals Overview

12.11.3 Hastings Technology Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hastings Technology Metals Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Hastings Technology Metals Recent Developments

12.12 Treibacher Industrie

12.12.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information

12.12.2 Treibacher Industrie Overview

12.12.3 Treibacher Industrie Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Treibacher Industrie Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Treibacher Industrie Recent Developments

12.13 Australian Strategic Materials

12.13.1 Australian Strategic Materials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Australian Strategic Materials Overview

12.13.3 Australian Strategic Materials Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Australian Strategic Materials Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Australian Strategic Materials Recent Developments

12.14 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation

12.14.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Overview

12.14.3 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Recent Developments

12.15 China Minmetals Corporation

12.15.1 China Minmetals Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 China Minmetals Corporation Overview

12.15.3 China Minmetals Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 China Minmetals Corporation Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 China Minmetals Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 REHT

12.16.1 REHT Corporation Information

12.16.2 REHT Overview

12.16.3 REHT Critical Rare Earth Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 REHT Critical Rare Earth Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 REHT Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Critical Rare Earth Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Critical Rare Earth Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Critical Rare Earth Production Mode & Process

13.4 Critical Rare Earth Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Critical Rare Earth Sales Channels

13.4.2 Critical Rare Earth Distributors

13.5 Critical Rare Earth Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Critical Rare Earth Industry Trends

14.2 Critical Rare Earth Market Drivers

14.3 Critical Rare Earth Market Challenges

14.4 Critical Rare Earth Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Critical Rare Earth Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

