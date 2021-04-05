Craft Spirits Market Report Application, Revenue, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2027 | Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau, Diageo Plc

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Craft Spirits Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Craft Spirits market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Craft Spirits market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Craft Spirits market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Craft Spirits market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau, Diageo Plc, Anchor Brewers & Distillers, House Spirits, William Grant & Sons, Rogue Ales, Copper Fox Distillery, Chase Distillery, Ltd., Constellation Brands, Inc., Woodinville Whiskey, Tuthilltown Spirits Market Segment by Product Type:

Whiskey

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Brandy

Liqueur

Others Market Segment by Application:

Bottle Stores

Bars

Online

Restaurants

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Craft Spirits market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Craft Spirits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Craft Spirits market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Craft Spirits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Craft Spirits market

TOC

1 Craft Spirits Market Overview

1.1 Craft Spirits Product Overview

1.2 Craft Spirits Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Whiskey

1.2.2 Vodka

1.2.3 Gin

1.2.4 Rum

1.2.5 Brandy

1.2.6 Liqueur

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Craft Spirits Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Craft Spirits Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Craft Spirits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Craft Spirits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Craft Spirits Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Craft Spirits Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Craft Spirits Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Craft Spirits Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Craft Spirits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Craft Spirits Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Craft Spirits Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Craft Spirits Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Craft Spirits as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Craft Spirits Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Craft Spirits Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Craft Spirits by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Craft Spirits Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Craft Spirits by Application

4.1 Craft Spirits Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bottle Stores

4.1.2 Bars

4.1.3 Online

4.1.4 Restaurants

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Craft Spirits Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Craft Spirits Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Craft Spirits Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Craft Spirits Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.2 Europe Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits by Application 5 North America Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Spirits Business

10.1 Pernod Ricard

10.1.1 Pernod Ricard Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pernod Ricard Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Pernod Ricard Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pernod Ricard Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.1.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Developments

10.2 Rémy Cointreau

10.2.1 Rémy Cointreau Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rémy Cointreau Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Rémy Cointreau Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Pernod Ricard Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.2.5 Rémy Cointreau Recent Developments

10.3 Diageo Plc

10.3.1 Diageo Plc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Diageo Plc Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Diageo Plc Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Diageo Plc Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.3.5 Diageo Plc Recent Developments

10.4 Anchor Brewers & Distillers

10.4.1 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Corporation Information

10.4.2 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.4.5 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Recent Developments

10.5 House Spirits

10.5.1 House Spirits Corporation Information

10.5.2 House Spirits Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 House Spirits Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 House Spirits Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.5.5 House Spirits Recent Developments

10.6 William Grant & Sons

10.6.1 William Grant & Sons Corporation Information

10.6.2 William Grant & Sons Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 William Grant & Sons Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 William Grant & Sons Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.6.5 William Grant & Sons Recent Developments

10.7 Rogue Ales

10.7.1 Rogue Ales Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rogue Ales Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Rogue Ales Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rogue Ales Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.7.5 Rogue Ales Recent Developments

10.8 Copper Fox Distillery

10.8.1 Copper Fox Distillery Corporation Information

10.8.2 Copper Fox Distillery Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Copper Fox Distillery Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Copper Fox Distillery Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.8.5 Copper Fox Distillery Recent Developments

10.9 Chase Distillery, Ltd.

10.9.1 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.9.5 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Recent Developments

10.10 Constellation Brands, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Craft Spirits Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Constellation Brands, Inc. Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Constellation Brands, Inc. Recent Developments

10.11 Woodinville Whiskey

10.11.1 Woodinville Whiskey Corporation Information

10.11.2 Woodinville Whiskey Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Woodinville Whiskey Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Woodinville Whiskey Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.11.5 Woodinville Whiskey Recent Developments

10.12 Tuthilltown Spirits

10.12.1 Tuthilltown Spirits Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tuthilltown Spirits Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Tuthilltown Spirits Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tuthilltown Spirits Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.12.5 Tuthilltown Spirits Recent Developments 11 Craft Spirits Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Craft Spirits Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Craft Spirits Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Craft Spirits Industry Trends

11.4.2 Craft Spirits Market Drivers

11.4.3 Craft Spirits Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

