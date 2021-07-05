Craft Soda to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027| Lesaffre, Angel, Lallemand

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Craft Soda Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Craft Soda market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Craft Soda market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Craft Soda market.

The research report on the global Craft Soda market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Craft Soda market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Craft Soda research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Craft Soda market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Craft Soda market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Craft Soda market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Craft Soda Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Craft Soda market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Craft Soda market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Craft Soda Market Leading Players

Alltech, Lesaffre, Angel, Lallemand, Novus International, Cypress Systems, Diamond V, Biorigin, Tianxiangyuan, Prince Agri Products

Craft Soda Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Craft Soda market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Craft Soda market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Craft Soda Segmentation by Product

Natural Craft Soda, Organic Craft Soda

Craft Soda Segmentation by Application

Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-aged and Elderly

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Craft Soda market?

How will the global Craft Soda market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Craft Soda market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Craft Soda market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Craft Soda market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Craft Soda Market Overview

1.1 Craft Soda Product Overview

1.2 Craft Soda Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Craft Soda

1.2.2 Organic Craft Soda

1.3 Global Craft Soda Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Craft Soda Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Craft Soda Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Craft Soda Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Craft Soda Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Craft Soda Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Craft Soda Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Craft Soda Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Craft Soda Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Craft Soda Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Craft Soda Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Craft Soda Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Craft Soda Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Craft Soda as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Craft Soda Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Craft Soda Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Craft Soda Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Craft Soda Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Craft Soda Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Craft Soda Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Craft Soda Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Craft Soda Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Craft Soda Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Craft Soda by Application

4.1 Craft Soda Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Teenagers

4.1.2 Young Adults

4.1.3 Middle-aged and Elderly

4.2 Global Craft Soda Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Craft Soda Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Craft Soda Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Craft Soda Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Craft Soda Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Craft Soda Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Craft Soda by Country

5.1 North America Craft Soda Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Craft Soda by Country

6.1 Europe Craft Soda Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Craft Soda by Country

8.1 Latin America Craft Soda Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Soda Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Soda Business

10.1 Pepsi

10.1.1 Pepsi Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pepsi Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Pepsi Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Pepsi Craft Soda Products Offered

10.1.5 Pepsi Recent Development

10.2 Jones Soda Co

10.2.1 Jones Soda Co Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jones Soda Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Jones Soda Co Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jones Soda Co Craft Soda Products Offered

10.2.5 Jones Soda Co Recent Development

10.3 Reed’s, Inc.

10.3.1 Reed’s, Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Reed’s, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Reed’s, Inc. Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Reed’s, Inc. Craft Soda Products Offered

10.3.5 Reed’s, Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Appalachian Brewing Co

10.4.1 Appalachian Brewing Co Corporation Information

10.4.2 Appalachian Brewing Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Appalachian Brewing Co Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Appalachian Brewing Co Craft Soda Products Offered

10.4.5 Appalachian Brewing Co Recent Development

10.5 Boylan Bottling Co

10.5.1 Boylan Bottling Co Corporation Information

10.5.2 Boylan Bottling Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Products Offered

10.5.5 Boylan Bottling Co Recent Development

10.6 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

10.6.1 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. Craft Soda Products Offered

10.6.5 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Crooked Beverage Co.

10.7.1 Crooked Beverage Co. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Crooked Beverage Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Crooked Beverage Co. Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Crooked Beverage Co. Craft Soda Products Offered

10.7.5 Crooked Beverage Co. Recent Development

10.8 JustCraft Soda

10.8.1 JustCraft Soda Corporation Information

10.8.2 JustCraft Soda Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 JustCraft Soda Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 JustCraft Soda Craft Soda Products Offered

10.8.5 JustCraft Soda Recent Development

10.9 Gus

10.9.1 Gus Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gus Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gus Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gus Craft Soda Products Offered

10.9.5 Gus Recent Development

10.10 Q Drinks

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Craft Soda Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Q Drinks Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Q Drinks Recent Development

10.11 Tuxen Brewing Company

10.11.1 Tuxen Brewing Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tuxen Brewing Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Tuxen Brewing Company Craft Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Tuxen Brewing Company Craft Soda Products Offered

10.11.5 Tuxen Brewing Company Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Craft Soda Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Craft Soda Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Craft Soda Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Craft Soda Distributors

12.3 Craft Soda Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

