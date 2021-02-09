Craft Beer Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027| Budweiser, Yuengling, The Boston Beer

The global Craft Beer market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Craft Beer market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Craft Beer market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Craft Beer market, such as Budweiser, Yuengling, The Boston Beer, Sierra Nevada, New Belgium Brewing, Gambrinus, Lagunitas, Bell’s Brewery, Deschutes, Stone Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Founders Brewing, SweetWater Brewing They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Craft Beer market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Craft Beer market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Craft Beer market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Craft Beer industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Craft Beer market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Craft Beer market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Craft Beer market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Craft Beer market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Craft Beer Market by Product: , Ales, Lagers

Global Craft Beer Market by Application: , Bar, Food Service, Retail

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Craft Beer market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Craft Beer Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Craft Beer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Craft Beer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Craft Beer market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Craft Beer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Craft Beer market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Craft Beer Market Overview

1.1 Craft Beer Product Overview

1.2 Craft Beer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ales

1.2.2 Lagers

1.3 Global Craft Beer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Craft Beer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Craft Beer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Craft Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Craft Beer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Craft Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Craft Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Craft Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Craft Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Craft Beer Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Craft Beer Industry

1.5.1.1 Craft Beer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Craft Beer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Craft Beer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Craft Beer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Craft Beer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Craft Beer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Craft Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Craft Beer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Craft Beer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Craft Beer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Craft Beer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Craft Beer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Craft Beer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Craft Beer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Craft Beer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Craft Beer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Craft Beer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Craft Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Craft Beer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Craft Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Craft Beer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Craft Beer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Craft Beer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Craft Beer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Craft Beer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Craft Beer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Craft Beer by Application

4.1 Craft Beer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bar

4.1.2 Food Service

4.1.3 Retail

4.2 Global Craft Beer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Craft Beer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Craft Beer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Craft Beer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Craft Beer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Craft Beer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Craft Beer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer by Application 5 North America Craft Beer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Craft Beer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Craft Beer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Craft Beer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Beer Business

10.1 Budweiser

10.1.1 Budweiser Corporation Information

10.1.2 Budweiser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Budweiser Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Budweiser Craft Beer Products Offered

10.1.5 Budweiser Recent Development

10.2 Yuengling

10.2.1 Yuengling Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yuengling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Yuengling Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Budweiser Craft Beer Products Offered

10.2.5 Yuengling Recent Development

10.3 The Boston Beer

10.3.1 The Boston Beer Corporation Information

10.3.2 The Boston Beer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 The Boston Beer Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 The Boston Beer Craft Beer Products Offered

10.3.5 The Boston Beer Recent Development

10.4 Sierra Nevada

10.4.1 Sierra Nevada Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sierra Nevada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Products Offered

10.4.5 Sierra Nevada Recent Development

10.5 New Belgium Brewing

10.5.1 New Belgium Brewing Corporation Information

10.5.2 New Belgium Brewing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 New Belgium Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 New Belgium Brewing Craft Beer Products Offered

10.5.5 New Belgium Brewing Recent Development

10.6 Gambrinus

10.6.1 Gambrinus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gambrinus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gambrinus Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gambrinus Craft Beer Products Offered

10.6.5 Gambrinus Recent Development

10.7 Lagunitas

10.7.1 Lagunitas Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lagunitas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Lagunitas Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lagunitas Craft Beer Products Offered

10.7.5 Lagunitas Recent Development

10.8 Bell’s Brewery

10.8.1 Bell’s Brewery Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bell’s Brewery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Products Offered

10.8.5 Bell’s Brewery Recent Development

10.9 Deschutes

10.9.1 Deschutes Corporation Information

10.9.2 Deschutes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Deschutes Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Deschutes Craft Beer Products Offered

10.9.5 Deschutes Recent Development

10.10 Stone Brewery

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Craft Beer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Stone Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Stone Brewery Recent Development

10.11 Firestone Walker Brewing

10.11.1 Firestone Walker Brewing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Firestone Walker Brewing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Firestone Walker Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Firestone Walker Brewing Craft Beer Products Offered

10.11.5 Firestone Walker Brewing Recent Development

10.12 Brooklyn Brewery

10.12.1 Brooklyn Brewery Corporation Information

10.12.2 Brooklyn Brewery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Brooklyn Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Brooklyn Brewery Craft Beer Products Offered

10.12.5 Brooklyn Brewery Recent Development

10.13 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

10.13.1 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Craft Beer Products Offered

10.13.5 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Recent Development

10.14 Founders Brewing

10.14.1 Founders Brewing Corporation Information

10.14.2 Founders Brewing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Founders Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Founders Brewing Craft Beer Products Offered

10.14.5 Founders Brewing Recent Development

10.15 SweetWater Brewing

10.15.1 SweetWater Brewing Corporation Information

10.15.2 SweetWater Brewing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SweetWater Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SweetWater Brewing Craft Beer Products Offered

10.15.5 SweetWater Brewing Recent Development 11 Craft Beer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Craft Beer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Craft Beer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

