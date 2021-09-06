COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Becton Dickinson, Copan Diagnostics, Puritan Medical Products

“

The report titled Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1628008/global-covid-19-sample-collection-tools-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Becton Dickinson, Copan Diagnostics, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M, Medtronic, Apacor Ltd., Laboratoire CCD, Lucence, Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, Biosigma, Copan Italia, F.L. Medical, Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd, Puritan Medical Products, Super Brush, Dynarex Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Swabs

Vials

Rengent Transport Kits



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Other



The COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1628008/global-covid-19-sample-collection-tools-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Swabs

1.4.3 Vials

1.4.4 Rengent Transport Kits

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Industry

1.6.1.1 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 U.A.E Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 U.A.E COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 U.A.E COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 U.A.E COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Becton Dickinson

11.1.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details

11.1.2 Becton Dickinson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Becton Dickinson Introduction

11.1.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development

11.2 Copan Diagnostics

11.2.1 Copan Diagnostics Company Details

11.2.2 Copan Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Copan Diagnostics Introduction

11.2.4 Copan Diagnostics Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Copan Diagnostics Recent Development

11.3 Puritan Medical Products

11.3.1 Puritan Medical Products Company Details

11.3.2 Puritan Medical Products Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Puritan Medical Products Introduction

11.3.4 Puritan Medical Products Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Puritan Medical Products Recent Development

11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.5 3M

11.5.1 3M Company Details

11.5.2 3M Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 3M Introduction

11.5.4 3M Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 3M Recent Development

11.6 Medtronic

11.6.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.6.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Medtronic Introduction

11.6.4 Medtronic Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.7 Apacor Ltd.

11.7.1 Apacor Ltd. Company Details

11.7.2 Apacor Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Apacor Ltd. Introduction

11.7.4 Apacor Ltd. Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Apacor Ltd. Recent Development

11.8 Laboratoire CCD

11.8.1 Laboratoire CCD Company Details

11.8.2 Laboratoire CCD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Laboratoire CCD Introduction

11.8.4 Laboratoire CCD Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Laboratoire CCD Recent Development

11.9 Lucence

11.9.1 Lucence Company Details

11.9.2 Lucence Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Lucence Introduction

11.9.4 Lucence Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Lucence Recent Development

11.10 Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

11.10.1 Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Company Details

11.10.2 Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Introduction

11.10.4 Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Recent Development

11.11 Biosigma

11.11.1 Biosigma Company Details

11.11.2 Biosigma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Biosigma Introduction

11.11.4 Biosigma Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Biosigma Recent Development

11.12 Copan Italia

11.12.1 Copan Italia Company Details

11.12.2 Copan Italia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Copan Italia Introduction

11.12.4 Copan Italia Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Copan Italia Recent Development

11.13 F.L. Medical

11.13.1 F.L. Medical Company Details

11.13.2 F.L. Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 F.L. Medical Introduction

11.13.4 F.L. Medical Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 F.L. Medical Recent Development

11.14 Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd

11.14.1 Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd Company Details

11.14.2 Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd Introduction

11.14.4 Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd Recent Development

11.15 Puritan Medical Products

11.15.1 Puritan Medical Products Company Details

11.15.2 Puritan Medical Products Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Puritan Medical Products Introduction

11.15.4 Puritan Medical Products Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 Puritan Medical Products Recent Development

11.16 Super Brush

11.16.1 Super Brush Company Details

11.16.2 Super Brush Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Super Brush Introduction

11.16.4 Super Brush Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 Super Brush Recent Development

11.17 Dynarex Corporation

11.17.1 Dynarex Corporation Company Details

11.17.2 Dynarex Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Dynarex Corporation Introduction

11.17.4 Dynarex Corporation Revenue in COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Dynarex Corporation Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1628008/global-covid-19-sample-collection-tools-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”