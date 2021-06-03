COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2044SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of COVID-19 RNA Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The report includes an exhaustive analysis of the overall COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market size and structure based on primary and secondary research, fieldwork, and expertise. Methodologies like Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis have been deployed by market researchers. Supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, risk analysis, and revenue breakup are some of the aspects covered in the report.

Some Of the Important Key Player Operating in This Report Are: SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of COVID-19 RNA Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China and Japan, etc.RNA vaccines are leading the way in vaccines because they are particularly well suited to rapid development.Although no RNA vaccine has yet been approved, the threat of a pandemic is a great incentive to accelerate its progress.RNA vaccines consist of mrna strands.They are injected into the body, usually wrapped in lipid nanoparticles.They fuse with cells.Once inside the cell, the RNA sequence is translated by the ribosome into a protein or part of a protein.An RNA vaccine is a novel type of vaccine for providing acquired immunity through an RNA containing vector, such as lipid nanoparticles.The vaccine is the ultimate weapon against an epidemic. After the vaccine is successfully marketed and widely administered, the population will gain broad immunity. The higher the proportion of the population with established immunity, the less transmissible the pathogen in the population. When the proportion of the population in the population with established immunity reaches a certain threshold, herd immunity can gradually eliminate the pathogen. Smallpox was wiped out by means of herd immunity. In addition, measles, pertussis and other effective control through vaccination. Just like normal vaccines, RNA vaccines are intended to induce the production of antibodies which will bind to potential pathogens. The RNA sequence codes for antigens, proteins that are identical or resembling those of the pathogen. Upon the delivery of the vaccine into the body, this sequence is translated by the host cells to produce the encoded antigens, which then stimulate the body’s adaptive immune system to produce antibodies against the pathogen. RNA vaccines offer multiple advantages over DNA vaccines in terms of production, administration, and safety, and have been shown to be promising even in clinical trials involving humans. RNA vaccines are also thought to have the potential to be used for cancer in addition to infectious diseases. Multiple companies including CureVac work in the development of RNA vaccines, and a number of RNA vaccines are under development to combat the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic. Table 1. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2026) (M USD)Market by Type20212026CAGR (2021-2026)Non-replicating Viral VectorXXXX- XX %Protein SubunitXXXX- XX %DNAXXXX- XX %RNAXXXX- XX %OtherXXXX- XX %TotalXXXX- XX %Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Table 2. Global Representative COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Developers/Suppliers and R&D StageCompanyHeadquarter/CountryR&D StageMODERNAthe United StatesClinical Stage ICureVacGermanyPreclinicalZydus CadilaIndiaPreclinicalBioNTechGermanyPreclinicalStermirnaChinaBeing developedSource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020Table 3. Global Representative COVID-19 RNA Vaccine and Products BrandsCompanyProducts BrandsMODERNAmRNA-1273CureVacunnamedZydus CadilaunnamedBioNTechBNT162StermirnaunnamedSource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Developers and Suppliers Covered in This reportl MODERNAl CureVacl Zydus Cadilal BioNTechl Stermirna Key Countries Considered in This Report:l North American U.S.n Canadan Mexicol Europen Italyn Spainn Francen UKn Germanyn Belgiumn Netherlandsn Switzerlandn Russian Portugaln Austrian Irelandn Swedenn Turkeyn Rest of Europel Asia-Pacificn Chinan Japann South Korean Indian Philippinesn Malaysian Australian Indonesian Singaporen Thailandn Pakistann Rest of Asia-Pacificl South American Braziln Perun Chilel Middle East and African Irann Israeln Saudi Arabian Turkey

Factors that are responsible for propelling market growth are looked upon in this research study. The authors of the report have also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like COVID-19 RNA Vaccine pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Types:

Segment by Applications:

Regional Growth

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level COVID-19 RNA Vaccine markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market in 2027?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

• Which players will lead the global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents1 Report Overview 11.1 Study Scope 11.2 Global COVID-19 Total Confirmed Cases 11.3 Global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine R & D Stage, by Developers/Suppliers 32 Global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Market Size 42.1 Global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption, 2020e-2023f 42.2 Global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption, by Region, 2020e-2023F 42.3 Global COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Output by Countries in 2021 53 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Developers and Suppliers 63.1 MODERNA 63.1.1 MODERNA Company Details 63.1.2 MODERNA Description and Business Overview 63.1.3 MODERNA COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Introduction 63.2 CureVac 73.2.1 CureVac Company Details 73.2.2 CureVac Description and Business Overview 73.2.3 CureVac COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Introduction 73.3 Zydus Cadila 83.3.1 Zydus Cadila Company Details 83.3.2 Zydus Cadila Description and Business Overview 83.3.3 Zydus Cadila COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Introduction 83.4 BioNTech 93.4.1 BioNTech Company Details 93.4.2 BioNTech Description and Business Overview 93.4.3 BioNTech COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Introduction 93.5 Stermirna 103.5.1 Stermirna Company Details 103.5.2 Stermirna Description and Business Overview 103.5.3 Stermirna COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Introduction 104 North America 114.1 North America COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 114.2 U.S. 124.2.1 U.S. COVID-19 Cases 124.2.2 U.S. COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 134.2.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in U.S. 134.3 Canada 134.3.1 Canada COVID-19 Cases 134.3.2 Canada COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 154.3.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Canada 165 Europe 175.1 Europe COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 175.2 Italy 185.2.1 Italy COVID-19 Cases 185.2.2 Italy COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 185.2.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Italy 195.3 Spain 195.3.1 Spain COVID-19 Cases 195.3.2 Spain COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 195.3.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Spain 205.4 France 205.4.1 France COVID-19 Cases 205.4.2 France COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 215.4.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in France 215.5 UK 225.5.1 UK COVID-19 Cases 225.5.2 UK COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 225.5.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in UK 235.6 Germany 235.6.1 Germany COVID-19 Cases 235.6.2 Germany COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 245.6.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Germany 255.7 Rest of Europe 255.7.1 Rest of Europe COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 255.7.2 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Europe 256 Asia Pacific 266.1 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 266.2 China 276.2.1 China COVID-19 Cases 276.2.2 China COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 286.2.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in China 286.3 Japan 296.3.1 Japan COVID-19 Cases 296.3.2 Japan COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 296.3.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Japan 306.4 South Korea 316.4.1 South Korea COVID-19 Cases 316.4.2 South Korea COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 326.4.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in South Korea 336.5 India 336.5.1 India COVID-19 Cases 336.5.2 India COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 346.5.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in India 346.6 Rest of Asia 356.6.1 Rest of Asia COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 356.6.2 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Asia 357 South America 367.1 South America COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 367.2 Brazil 377.2.1 Brazil COVID-19 Cases 377.2.2 Brazil COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 377.2.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Brazil 387.3 Rest of South America 387.3.1 Rest of South America COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 387.3.2 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of South America 388 Middle East and Africa 398.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country 398.2 Israel 408.2.1 Israel COVID-19 Cases 408.2.2 Israel COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 408.2.3 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Israel 408.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa 418.3.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption 418.3.2 Key COVID-19 RNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Middle East and Africa 419 Key Findings in This Report 4210 Appendix 4310.1 Research Methodology 4310.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 4310.1.2 Data Source 4610.2 Disclaimer 4910.3 Author Details 49

