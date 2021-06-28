COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | BioMednomics, Getein Biotech, Sensing Self Ltd

“

The report titled Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BioMednomics, Getein Biotech, Sensing Self Ltd, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech, AmonMed Biotechnology, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics, Biomaxima, CTK Biotech, Hunan Lituo Biotechnology, Vivacheck Lab, Wondfo, MyLab, Altona Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by Product: Nose and Throat Swab

Blood

Sputum

Nasal Aspirate



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Clinics

Public Health Labs

Private or Commercial Labs

Other



The COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Nose and Throat Swab

1.2.3 Blood

1.2.4 Sputum

1.2.5 Nasal Aspirate

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.3 Public Health Labs

1.3.4 Private or Commercial Labs

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market

2.4 Key Trends for COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production by Regions

4.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BioMednomics

8.1.1 BioMednomics Corporation Information

8.1.2 BioMednomics Overview

8.1.3 BioMednomics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BioMednomics Product Description

8.1.5 BioMednomics Related Developments

8.2 Getein Biotech

8.2.1 Getein Biotech Corporation Information

8.2.2 Getein Biotech Overview

8.2.3 Getein Biotech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Getein Biotech Product Description

8.2.5 Getein Biotech Related Developments

8.3 Sensing Self Ltd

8.3.1 Sensing Self Ltd Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sensing Self Ltd Overview

8.3.3 Sensing Self Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Sensing Self Ltd Product Description

8.3.5 Sensing Self Ltd Related Developments

8.4 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech

8.4.1 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Overview

8.4.3 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Product Description

8.4.5 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Related Developments

8.5 AmonMed Biotechnology

8.5.1 AmonMed Biotechnology Corporation Information

8.5.2 AmonMed Biotechnology Overview

8.5.3 AmonMed Biotechnology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 AmonMed Biotechnology Product Description

8.5.5 AmonMed Biotechnology Related Developments

8.6 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics

8.6.1 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.6.2 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Overview

8.6.3 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Product Description

8.6.5 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Related Developments

8.7 Biomaxima

8.7.1 Biomaxima Corporation Information

8.7.2 Biomaxima Overview

8.7.3 Biomaxima Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Biomaxima Product Description

8.7.5 Biomaxima Related Developments

8.8 CTK Biotech

8.8.1 CTK Biotech Corporation Information

8.8.2 CTK Biotech Overview

8.8.3 CTK Biotech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 CTK Biotech Product Description

8.8.5 CTK Biotech Related Developments

8.9 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology

8.9.1 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Overview

8.9.3 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Product Description

8.9.5 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Related Developments

8.10 Vivacheck Lab

8.10.1 Vivacheck Lab Corporation Information

8.10.2 Vivacheck Lab Overview

8.10.3 Vivacheck Lab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Vivacheck Lab Product Description

8.10.5 Vivacheck Lab Related Developments

8.11 Wondfo

8.11.1 Wondfo Corporation Information

8.11.2 Wondfo Overview

8.11.3 Wondfo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wondfo Product Description

8.11.5 Wondfo Related Developments

8.12 MyLab

8.12.1 MyLab Corporation Information

8.12.2 MyLab Overview

8.12.3 MyLab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 MyLab Product Description

8.12.5 MyLab Related Developments

8.13 Altona Diagnostics

8.13.1 Altona Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Altona Diagnostics Overview

8.13.3 Altona Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Altona Diagnostics Product Description

8.13.5 Altona Diagnostics Related Developments

9 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Channels

11.2.2 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Distributors

11.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

