COVID-19 Kits Market Outlook 2022: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2028 | Assay Genie, Arista Biotech, Becton

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(COVID-19 Kits Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the COVID-19 Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global COVID-19 Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global COVID-19 Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global COVID-19 Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global COVID-19 Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global COVID-19 Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Assay Genie, Arista Biotech, Becton, Ellume, iHealth Lab, InBios, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Avellino, BioFire Diagnostics, BGI Genomics, BioMedomics, BioMérieux, Cepheid, Chembio diagnostics, Quidel

Market Segmentation by Product:

95%-99%

>99%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others



The COVID-19 Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global COVID-19 Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global COVID-19 Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 COVID-19 Kits Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of COVID-19 Kits

1.2 COVID-19 Kits Segment by Accuracy

1.2.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Accuracy (2022-2028)

1.2.2 95%-99%

1.2.3 >99%

1.3 COVID-19 Kits Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

1.3.3 Academic and Research Centers

1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global COVID-19 Kits Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global COVID-19 Kits Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 COVID-19 Kits Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 COVID-19 Kits Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global COVID-19 Kits Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global COVID-19 Kits Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers COVID-19 Kits Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 COVID-19 Kits Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 COVID-19 Kits Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest COVID-19 Kits Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global COVID-19 Kits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 COVID-19 Kits Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global COVID-19 Kits Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America COVID-19 Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America COVID-19 Kits Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America COVID-19 Kits Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe COVID-19 Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe COVID-19 Kits Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe COVID-19 Kits Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Kits Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Kits Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Kits Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America COVID-19 Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America COVID-19 Kits Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America COVID-19 Kits Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Kits Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Kits Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global COVID-19 Kits Historic Market Analysis by Accuracy

4.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Sales Market Share by Accuracy (2017-2022)

4.2 Global COVID-19 Kits Revenue Market Share by Accuracy (2017-2022)

4.3 Global COVID-19 Kits Price by Accuracy (2017-2022)

5 Global COVID-19 Kits Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global COVID-19 Kits Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global COVID-19 Kits Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global COVID-19 Kits Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Assay Genie

6.1.1 Assay Genie Corporation Information

6.1.2 Assay Genie Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Assay Genie COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Assay Genie COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Assay Genie Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Arista Biotech

6.2.1 Arista Biotech Corporation Information

6.2.2 Arista Biotech Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Arista Biotech COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 Arista Biotech COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Arista Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Becton

6.3.1 Becton Corporation Information

6.3.2 Becton Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Becton COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Becton COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Becton Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Ellume

6.4.1 Ellume Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ellume Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Ellume COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Ellume COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Ellume Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 iHealth Lab

6.5.1 iHealth Lab Corporation Information

6.5.2 iHealth Lab Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 iHealth Lab COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 iHealth Lab COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.5.5 iHealth Lab Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 InBios

6.6.1 InBios Corporation Information

6.6.2 InBios Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 InBios COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 InBios COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.6.5 InBios Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Quest Diagnostics

6.6.1 Quest Diagnostics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Quest Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Abbott

6.8.1 Abbott Corporation Information

6.8.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Abbott COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 Abbott COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Abbott Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Avellino

6.9.1 Avellino Corporation Information

6.9.2 Avellino Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Avellino COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 Avellino COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Avellino Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 BioFire Diagnostics

6.10.1 BioFire Diagnostics Corporation Information

6.10.2 BioFire Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 BioFire Diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 BioFire Diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.10.5 BioFire Diagnostics Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 BGI Genomics

6.11.1 BGI Genomics Corporation Information

6.11.2 BGI Genomics COVID-19 Kits Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 BGI Genomics COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 BGI Genomics COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.11.5 BGI Genomics Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 BioMedomics

6.12.1 BioMedomics Corporation Information

6.12.2 BioMedomics COVID-19 Kits Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 BioMedomics COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.12.4 BioMedomics COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.12.5 BioMedomics Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 BioMérieux

6.13.1 BioMérieux Corporation Information

6.13.2 BioMérieux COVID-19 Kits Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 BioMérieux COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.13.4 BioMérieux COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.13.5 BioMérieux Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Cepheid

6.14.1 Cepheid Corporation Information

6.14.2 Cepheid COVID-19 Kits Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Cepheid COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.14.4 Cepheid COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Cepheid Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Chembio diagnostics

6.15.1 Chembio diagnostics Corporation Information

6.15.2 Chembio diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Chembio diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.15.4 Chembio diagnostics COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Chembio diagnostics Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Quidel

6.16.1 Quidel Corporation Information

6.16.2 Quidel COVID-19 Kits Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Quidel COVID-19 Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.16.4 Quidel COVID-19 Kits Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Quidel Recent Developments/Updates

7 COVID-19 Kits Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 COVID-19 Kits Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of COVID-19 Kits

7.4 COVID-19 Kits Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 COVID-19 Kits Distributors List

8.3 COVID-19 Kits Customers

9 COVID-19 Kits Market Dynamics

9.1 COVID-19 Kits Industry Trends

9.2 COVID-19 Kits Market Drivers

9.3 COVID-19 Kits Market Challenges

9.4 COVID-19 Kits Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 COVID-19 Kits Market Estimates and Projections by Accuracy

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of COVID-19 Kits by Accuracy (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of COVID-19 Kits by Accuracy (2023-2028)

10.2 COVID-19 Kits Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of COVID-19 Kits by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of COVID-19 Kits by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 COVID-19 Kits Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of COVID-19 Kits by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of COVID-19 Kits by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

