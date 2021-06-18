Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027 | ACS Material, BASF,

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

ACS Material, BASF

By Types:

Two-dimensional COFs

Three-dimensional COFs



By Applications:

Gas Storage/Separations

Catalysis

Environmental Remediation

Sensors Based on COFs

COFs for Enzyme/Drug Uptake

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Covalent Organic Frameworks

1.1 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Overview

1.1.1 Covalent Organic Frameworks Product Scope

1.1.2 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Two-dimensional COFs

2.5 Three-dimensional COFs

3 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Gas Storage/Separations

3.5 Catalysis

3.6 Environmental Remediation

3.7 Sensors Based on COFs

3.8 COFs for Enzyme/Drug Uptake

3.9 Other

4 Covalent Organic Frameworks Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Covalent Organic Frameworks as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Covalent Organic Frameworks Market

4.4 Global Top Players Covalent Organic Frameworks Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Covalent Organic Frameworks Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ACS Material

5.1.1 ACS Material Profile

5.1.2 ACS Material Main Business

5.1.3 ACS Material Covalent Organic Frameworks Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ACS Material Covalent Organic Frameworks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ACS Material Recent Developments

5.2 BASF

5.2.1 BASF Profile

5.2.2 BASF Main Business

5.2.3 BASF Covalent Organic Frameworks Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BASF Covalent Organic Frameworks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 BASF Recent Developments

…

6 North America

6.1 North America Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Dynamics

11.1 Covalent Organic Frameworks Industry Trends

11.2 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Drivers

11.3 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Challenges

11.4 Covalent Organic Frameworks Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

