Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027SRC, Lockheed Martin, Thales

Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircraft. As concerns grow around the potential security threats drones may pose to both civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging. To date, we have found at least 235 counter-drone products either on the market or under active development. This report provides background on the growing demand for C-UAS technology, describes how the technology works, presents our database of known C-UAS systems from around the globe, and explains some of the challenges surrounding counter-drone technology use. The world TOP players in the Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market are SRC, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Burker, Boeing, Airbus Defence and Space, Dedrone, Northrop Grumman, DroneShield and so on. These companies listed in our report currently account for more than 50% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market The global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 2461.1 million by 2026, from US$ 474.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market in terms of revenue.

Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Ground-based, Hand-held, UAV-based, By type, the first kind is ground-based, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43.63% in 2019.

Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Civil, Military, Military is the major application market, accounted for over 90% market in 2019, which estimated to decrease to 84.5% by 2025. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

SRC, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Boeing, Airbus Defence and Space, Dedrone, Northrop Grumman, DroneShield, Battelle, Chess Dynamics, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

