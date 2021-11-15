Cosmetics for Men Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2027 | TOM FORD, MEN PEN, BLACK MONSTER

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Cosmetics for Men Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cosmetics for Men report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cosmetics for Men market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cosmetics for Men market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cosmetics for Men market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cosmetics for Men market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cosmetics for Men market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TOM FORD, MEN PEN, BLACK MONSTER, Clinique, Menaji Worldwide, DTRT, Shiseido, Beiersdorf Ireland, CHANEL, Odyssey, Oriflame, Kao, Clarins, BABOR, Amway, L’Oreal, Biotherm, IOPE, DREAMTIMES, PAUL STUART COSMETICS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Decorative Cosmetics

Care Cosmetics



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Cosmetics for Men Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cosmetics for Men market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cosmetics for Men market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Cosmetics for Men market expansion?

What will be the global Cosmetics for Men market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Cosmetics for Men market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Cosmetics for Men market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Cosmetics for Men market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Cosmetics for Men market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Cosmetics for Men Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetics for Men

1.2 Cosmetics for Men Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Decorative Cosmetics

1.2.3 Care Cosmetics

1.3 Cosmetics for Men Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Cosmetics for Men Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Cosmetics for Men Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Cosmetics for Men Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Cosmetics for Men Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cosmetics for Men Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cosmetics for Men Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetics for Men Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cosmetics for Men Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetics for Men Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Cosmetics for Men Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Cosmetics for Men Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Cosmetics for Men Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Cosmetics for Men Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Cosmetics for Men Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Cosmetics for Men Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Cosmetics for Men Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Cosmetics for Men Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Cosmetics for Men Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Cosmetics for Men Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Cosmetics for Men Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetics for Men Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetics for Men Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Cosmetics for Men Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Cosmetics for Men Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Cosmetics for Men Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics for Men Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics for Men Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics for Men Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Cosmetics for Men Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cosmetics for Men Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Cosmetics for Men Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Cosmetics for Men Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Cosmetics for Men Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cosmetics for Men Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cosmetics for Men Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 TOM FORD

6.1.1 TOM FORD Corporation Information

6.1.2 TOM FORD Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 TOM FORD Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 TOM FORD Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.1.5 TOM FORD Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 MEN PEN

6.2.1 MEN PEN Corporation Information

6.2.2 MEN PEN Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 MEN PEN Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 MEN PEN Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.2.5 MEN PEN Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 BLACK MONSTER

6.3.1 BLACK MONSTER Corporation Information

6.3.2 BLACK MONSTER Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 BLACK MONSTER Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 BLACK MONSTER Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.3.5 BLACK MONSTER Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Clinique

6.4.1 Clinique Corporation Information

6.4.2 Clinique Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Clinique Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Clinique Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Clinique Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Menaji Worldwide

6.5.1 Menaji Worldwide Corporation Information

6.5.2 Menaji Worldwide Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Menaji Worldwide Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Menaji Worldwide Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Menaji Worldwide Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 DTRT

6.6.1 DTRT Corporation Information

6.6.2 DTRT Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 DTRT Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 DTRT Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.6.5 DTRT Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Shiseido

6.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shiseido Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Shiseido Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Shiseido Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Shiseido Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Beiersdorf Ireland

6.8.1 Beiersdorf Ireland Corporation Information

6.8.2 Beiersdorf Ireland Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Beiersdorf Ireland Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Beiersdorf Ireland Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Beiersdorf Ireland Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 CHANEL

6.9.1 CHANEL Corporation Information

6.9.2 CHANEL Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 CHANEL Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 CHANEL Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.9.5 CHANEL Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Odyssey

6.10.1 Odyssey Corporation Information

6.10.2 Odyssey Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Odyssey Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Odyssey Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Odyssey Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Oriflame

6.11.1 Oriflame Corporation Information

6.11.2 Oriflame Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Oriflame Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Oriflame Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Oriflame Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Kao

6.12.1 Kao Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kao Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Kao Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kao Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Kao Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Clarins

6.13.1 Clarins Corporation Information

6.13.2 Clarins Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Clarins Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Clarins Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Clarins Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 BABOR

6.14.1 BABOR Corporation Information

6.14.2 BABOR Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 BABOR Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 BABOR Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.14.5 BABOR Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Amway

6.15.1 Amway Corporation Information

6.15.2 Amway Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Amway Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Amway Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Amway Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 L’Oreal

6.16.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

6.16.2 L’Oreal Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 L’Oreal Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 L’Oreal Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.16.5 L’Oreal Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Biotherm

6.17.1 Biotherm Corporation Information

6.17.2 Biotherm Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Biotherm Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Biotherm Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Biotherm Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 IOPE

6.18.1 IOPE Corporation Information

6.18.2 IOPE Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 IOPE Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 IOPE Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.18.5 IOPE Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 DREAMTIMES

6.19.1 DREAMTIMES Corporation Information

6.19.2 DREAMTIMES Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 DREAMTIMES Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 DREAMTIMES Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.19.5 DREAMTIMES Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 PAUL STUART COSMETICS

6.20.1 PAUL STUART COSMETICS Corporation Information

6.20.2 PAUL STUART COSMETICS Cosmetics for Men Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 PAUL STUART COSMETICS Cosmetics for Men Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 PAUL STUART COSMETICS Cosmetics for Men Product Portfolio

6.20.5 PAUL STUART COSMETICS Recent Developments/Updates

7 Cosmetics for Men Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cosmetics for Men Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetics for Men

7.4 Cosmetics for Men Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Cosmetics for Men Distributors List

8.3 Cosmetics for Men Customers

9 Cosmetics for Men Market Dynamics

9.1 Cosmetics for Men Industry Trends

9.2 Cosmetics for Men Growth Drivers

9.3 Cosmetics for Men Market Challenges

9.4 Cosmetics for Men Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Cosmetics for Men Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetics for Men by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetics for Men by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Cosmetics for Men Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetics for Men by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetics for Men by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Cosmetics for Men Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetics for Men by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetics for Men by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

