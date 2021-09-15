Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | BASF, Evonik, Yantai Aurora Chemical

“

The report titled Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Evonik, Yantai Aurora Chemical, Chemoxy International, Minasolve, WeylChem International, Spec-Chem Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

1,2-Hexanediol

1,2-octanediol

Ethylhexylglycerol

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Skin and Body Care

Make Up

Other



The Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 1,2-Hexanediol

1.2.3 1,2-octanediol

1.2.4 Ethylhexylglycerol

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Skin and Body Care

1.3.3 Make Up

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Production

2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Evonik

12.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Overview

12.2.3 Evonik Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments

12.3 Yantai Aurora Chemical

12.3.1 Yantai Aurora Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yantai Aurora Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Yantai Aurora Chemical Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Yantai Aurora Chemical Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.3.5 Yantai Aurora Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Chemoxy International

12.4.1 Chemoxy International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chemoxy International Overview

12.4.3 Chemoxy International Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Chemoxy International Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.4.5 Chemoxy International Recent Developments

12.5 Minasolve

12.5.1 Minasolve Corporation Information

12.5.2 Minasolve Overview

12.5.3 Minasolve Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Minasolve Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.5.5 Minasolve Recent Developments

12.6 WeylChem International

12.6.1 WeylChem International Corporation Information

12.6.2 WeylChem International Overview

12.6.3 WeylChem International Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WeylChem International Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.6.5 WeylChem International Recent Developments

12.7 Spec-Chem Industry

12.7.1 Spec-Chem Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Spec-Chem Industry Overview

12.7.3 Spec-Chem Industry Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Spec-Chem Industry Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Product Description

12.7.5 Spec-Chem Industry Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Production Mode & Process

13.4 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Sales Channels

13.4.2 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Distributors

13.5 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Industry Trends

14.2 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Drivers

14.3 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Challenges

14.4 Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

