Cosmetic Dyes Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, DyStar

The report titled Global Cosmetic Dyes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cosmetic Dyes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cosmetic Dyes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cosmetic Dyes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cosmetic Dyes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cosmetic Dyes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cosmetic Dyes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cosmetic Dyes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cosmetic Dyes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cosmetic Dyes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cosmetic Dyes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cosmetic Dyes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, DyStar, Neelikon, Chromatech, Pylam, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO), Koel Colours, Aakash Chemicals, Goldmann Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural Dyes

Synthetic Dyes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Hair Color

Lip Products

Nail Products

Toiletries



The Cosmetic Dyes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cosmetic Dyes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cosmetic Dyes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cosmetic Dyes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cosmetic Dyes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cosmetic Dyes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cosmetic Dyes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cosmetic Dyes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cosmetic Dyes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Dyes

1.2 Cosmetic Dyes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Natural Dyes

1.2.3 Synthetic Dyes

1.3 Cosmetic Dyes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Facial Makeup

1.3.3 Eye Makeup

1.3.4 Hair Color

1.3.5 Lip Products

1.3.6 Nail Products

1.3.7 Toiletries

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cosmetic Dyes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cosmetic Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cosmetic Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cosmetic Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cosmetic Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Dyes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cosmetic Dyes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cosmetic Dyes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cosmetic Dyes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cosmetic Dyes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cosmetic Dyes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cosmetic Dyes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cosmetic Dyes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cosmetic Dyes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cosmetic Dyes Production

3.4.1 North America Cosmetic Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cosmetic Dyes Production

3.5.1 Europe Cosmetic Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cosmetic Dyes Production

3.6.1 China Cosmetic Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cosmetic Dyes Production

3.7.1 Japan Cosmetic Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cosmetic Dyes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Dyes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cosmetic Dyes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cosmetic Dyes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

7.1.1 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Clariant

7.2.1 Clariant Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clariant Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Clariant Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DyStar

7.3.1 DyStar Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.3.2 DyStar Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DyStar Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DyStar Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DyStar Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Neelikon

7.4.1 Neelikon Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Neelikon Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Neelikon Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Neelikon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Neelikon Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Chromatech

7.5.1 Chromatech Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chromatech Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Chromatech Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Chromatech Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Chromatech Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Pylam

7.6.1 Pylam Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pylam Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Pylam Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Pylam Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Pylam Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO)

7.7.1 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Koel Colours

7.8.1 Koel Colours Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Koel Colours Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Koel Colours Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Koel Colours Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Koel Colours Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Aakash Chemicals

7.9.1 Aakash Chemicals Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aakash Chemicals Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Aakash Chemicals Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Aakash Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Aakash Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Goldmann Group

7.10.1 Goldmann Group Cosmetic Dyes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Goldmann Group Cosmetic Dyes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Goldmann Group Cosmetic Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Goldmann Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Goldmann Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cosmetic Dyes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cosmetic Dyes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Dyes

8.4 Cosmetic Dyes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cosmetic Dyes Distributors List

9.3 Cosmetic Dyes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cosmetic Dyes Industry Trends

10.2 Cosmetic Dyes Growth Drivers

10.3 Cosmetic Dyes Market Challenges

10.4 Cosmetic Dyes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cosmetic Dyes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cosmetic Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cosmetic Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cosmetic Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cosmetic Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cosmetic Dyes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Dyes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Dyes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Dyes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Dyes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cosmetic Dyes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Dyes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cosmetic Dyes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Dyes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

