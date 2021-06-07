Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2021|Korn Ferry, CEB, Psytech

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Corporate Evaluation Service market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corporate Evaluation Service market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corporate Evaluation Service report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corporate Evaluation Service market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corporate Evaluation Service market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Research Report: , AON, Korn Ferry, CEB, Psytech, Hogan Assessments, Aspiring Minds, TT Success Insight, Cubiks, Performanse, Talent Plus, Harrison assessments, AssessFirst, Chandler Macleod, TeamLease, IBM, DDI, NSEIT, Eduquity Career Technologies, Central Test, StrengthsAsia, MeritTrac, Mettl, Beisen

Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Segmentation by Product: Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

Domain Tests

In-Person Interviews

Others by Application

this report covers the following segments

Recruitment of Frontline Employee

Recruitment of Managers

Internal Assessment and Promotion

The Corporate Evaluation Service Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories: product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. The report highlights the prospective region in the regional analysis, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corporate Evaluation Service market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corporate Evaluation Service market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corporate Evaluation Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Corporate Evaluation Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corporate Evaluation Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corporate Evaluation Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corporate Evaluation Service market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Corporate Evaluation Service

1.1 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Corporate Evaluation Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Psychometric Tests

2.5 Aptitude Tests

2.6 Domain Tests

2.7 In-Person Interviews

2.8 Others 3 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Recruitment of Frontline Employee

3.5 Recruitment of Managers

3.6 Internal Assessment and Promotion 4 Corporate Evaluation Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Corporate Evaluation Service as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Corporate Evaluation Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Corporate Evaluation Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Corporate Evaluation Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AON

5.1.1 AON Profile

5.1.2 AON Main Business

5.1.3 AON Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AON Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 AON Recent Developments

5.2 Korn Ferry

5.2.1 Korn Ferry Profile

5.2.2 Korn Ferry Main Business

5.2.3 Korn Ferry Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Korn Ferry Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Korn Ferry Recent Developments

5.3 CEB

5.5.1 CEB Profile

5.3.2 CEB Main Business

5.3.3 CEB Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CEB Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Psytech Recent Developments

5.4 Psytech

5.4.1 Psytech Profile

5.4.2 Psytech Main Business

5.4.3 Psytech Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Psytech Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Psytech Recent Developments

5.5 Hogan Assessments

5.5.1 Hogan Assessments Profile

5.5.2 Hogan Assessments Main Business

5.5.3 Hogan Assessments Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hogan Assessments Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hogan Assessments Recent Developments

5.6 Aspiring Minds

5.6.1 Aspiring Minds Profile

5.6.2 Aspiring Minds Main Business

5.6.3 Aspiring Minds Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Aspiring Minds Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Developments

5.7 TT Success Insight

5.7.1 TT Success Insight Profile

5.7.2 TT Success Insight Main Business

5.7.3 TT Success Insight Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 TT Success Insight Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 TT Success Insight Recent Developments

5.8 Cubiks

5.8.1 Cubiks Profile

5.8.2 Cubiks Main Business

5.8.3 Cubiks Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cubiks Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Cubiks Recent Developments

5.9 Performanse

5.9.1 Performanse Profile

5.9.2 Performanse Main Business

5.9.3 Performanse Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Performanse Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Performanse Recent Developments

5.10 Talent Plus

5.10.1 Talent Plus Profile

5.10.2 Talent Plus Main Business

5.10.3 Talent Plus Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Talent Plus Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Talent Plus Recent Developments

5.11 Harrison assessments

5.11.1 Harrison assessments Profile

5.11.2 Harrison assessments Main Business

5.11.3 Harrison assessments Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Harrison assessments Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Harrison assessments Recent Developments

5.12 AssessFirst

5.12.1 AssessFirst Profile

5.12.2 AssessFirst Main Business

5.12.3 AssessFirst Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 AssessFirst Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 AssessFirst Recent Developments

5.13 Chandler Macleod

5.13.1 Chandler Macleod Profile

5.13.2 Chandler Macleod Main Business

5.13.3 Chandler Macleod Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Chandler Macleod Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Chandler Macleod Recent Developments

5.14 TeamLease

5.14.1 TeamLease Profile

5.14.2 TeamLease Main Business

5.14.3 TeamLease Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 TeamLease Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 TeamLease Recent Developments

5.15 IBM

5.15.1 IBM Profile

5.15.2 IBM Main Business

5.15.3 IBM Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 IBM Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.16 DDI

5.16.1 DDI Profile

5.16.2 DDI Main Business

5.16.3 DDI Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 DDI Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 DDI Recent Developments

5.17 NSEIT

5.17.1 NSEIT Profile

5.17.2 NSEIT Main Business

5.17.3 NSEIT Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 NSEIT Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 NSEIT Recent Developments

5.18 Eduquity Career Technologies

5.18.1 Eduquity Career Technologies Profile

5.18.2 Eduquity Career Technologies Main Business

5.18.3 Eduquity Career Technologies Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Eduquity Career Technologies Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Eduquity Career Technologies Recent Developments

5.19 Central Test

5.19.1 Central Test Profile

5.19.2 Central Test Main Business

5.19.3 Central Test Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Central Test Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Central Test Recent Developments

5.20 StrengthsAsia

5.20.1 StrengthsAsia Profile

5.20.2 StrengthsAsia Main Business

5.20.3 StrengthsAsia Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 StrengthsAsia Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 StrengthsAsia Recent Developments

5.21 MeritTrac

5.21.1 MeritTrac Profile

5.21.2 MeritTrac Main Business

5.21.3 MeritTrac Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 MeritTrac Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 MeritTrac Recent Developments

5.22 Mettl

5.22.1 Mettl Profile

5.22.2 Mettl Main Business

5.22.3 Mettl Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Mettl Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Mettl Recent Developments

5.23 Beisen

5.23.1 Beisen Profile

5.23.2 Beisen Main Business

5.23.3 Beisen Corporate Evaluation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Beisen Corporate Evaluation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Beisen Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Corporate Evaluation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Corporate Evaluation Service Industry Trends

11.2 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Drivers

11.3 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Challenges

11.4 Corporate Evaluation Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

