Coreless DC Motors Market Size, Growth Forecast And Emerging Trends To 2027 | Faulhaber, Portescap, Allied Motion Technologies

The report titled Global Coreless DC Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Coreless DC Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Coreless DC Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Coreless DC Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coreless DC Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coreless DC Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coreless DC Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coreless DC Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coreless DC Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coreless DC Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coreless DC Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coreless DC Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Faulhaber, Portescap, Allied Motion Technologies, Maxon Motor, Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel, C.I. TAKIRON, Topband Co, MOONS’, Sinbad Motor, Hennkwell

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cylindrical Motors

Disc Motors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Equipment

Instrumentation

Electric Tool

Industrial Automation

Aerospace and Transportation



The Coreless DC Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coreless DC Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coreless DC Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coreless DC Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coreless DC Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coreless DC Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coreless DC Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coreless DC Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coreless DC Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cylindrical Motors

1.2.3 Disc Motors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical Equipment

1.3.3 Instrumentation

1.3.4 Electric Tool

1.3.5 Industrial Automation

1.3.6 Aerospace and Transportation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Coreless DC Motors Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Coreless DC Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Coreless DC Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Coreless DC Motors by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coreless DC Motors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Coreless DC Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Coreless DC Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Coreless DC Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Coreless DC Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Coreless DC Motors Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coreless DC Motors Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Faulhaber

4.1.1 Faulhaber Corporation Information

4.1.2 Faulhaber Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Faulhaber Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.1.4 Faulhaber Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Faulhaber Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Faulhaber Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Faulhaber Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Faulhaber Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Faulhaber Recent Development

4.2 Portescap

4.2.1 Portescap Corporation Information

4.2.2 Portescap Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Portescap Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.2.4 Portescap Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Portescap Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Portescap Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Portescap Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Portescap Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Portescap Recent Development

4.3 Allied Motion Technologies

4.3.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

4.3.2 Allied Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Allied Motion Technologies Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.3.4 Allied Motion Technologies Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Allied Motion Technologies Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Allied Motion Technologies Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Allied Motion Technologies Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Allied Motion Technologies Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Allied Motion Technologies Recent Development

4.4 Maxon Motor

4.4.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

4.4.2 Maxon Motor Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Maxon Motor Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.4.4 Maxon Motor Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Maxon Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Maxon Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Maxon Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Maxon Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Maxon Motor Recent Development

4.5 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel

4.5.1 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Corporation Information

4.5.2 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.5.4 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Recent Development

4.6 C.I. TAKIRON

4.6.1 C.I. TAKIRON Corporation Information

4.6.2 C.I. TAKIRON Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 C.I. TAKIRON Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.6.4 C.I. TAKIRON Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 C.I. TAKIRON Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.6.6 C.I. TAKIRON Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.6.7 C.I. TAKIRON Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 C.I. TAKIRON Recent Development

4.7 Topband Co

4.7.1 Topband Co Corporation Information

4.7.2 Topband Co Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Topband Co Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.7.4 Topband Co Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Topband Co Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Topband Co Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Topband Co Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Topband Co Recent Development

4.8 MOONS’

4.8.1 MOONS’ Corporation Information

4.8.2 MOONS’ Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 MOONS’ Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.8.4 MOONS’ Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 MOONS’ Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.8.6 MOONS’ Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.8.7 MOONS’ Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 MOONS’ Recent Development

4.9 Sinbad Motor

4.9.1 Sinbad Motor Corporation Information

4.9.2 Sinbad Motor Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Sinbad Motor Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.9.4 Sinbad Motor Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Sinbad Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Sinbad Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Sinbad Motor Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Sinbad Motor Recent Development

4.10 Hennkwell

4.10.1 Hennkwell Corporation Information

4.10.2 Hennkwell Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Hennkwell Coreless DC Motors Products Offered

4.10.4 Hennkwell Coreless DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Hennkwell Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Hennkwell Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Hennkwell Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Hennkwell Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Coreless DC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Coreless DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Coreless DC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Coreless DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Coreless DC Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Coreless DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type

7.4 North America Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Coreless DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Coreless DC Motors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Coreless DC Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Coreless DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Coreless DC Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Coreless DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Coreless DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Coreless DC Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Coreless DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Coreless DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Coreless DC Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coreless DC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coreless DC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Coreless DC Motors Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Coreless DC Motors Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Coreless DC Motors Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Coreless DC Motors Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Coreless DC Motors Clients Analysis

12.4 Coreless DC Motors Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Coreless DC Motors Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Coreless DC Motors Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Coreless DC Motors Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Coreless DC Motors Market Drivers

13.2 Coreless DC Motors Market Opportunities

13.3 Coreless DC Motors Market Challenges

13.4 Coreless DC Motors Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

