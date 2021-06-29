Core HR Software Market Opportunities 2021-2027 with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand | IBM (US), Oracle Corp (US), SAP SE (Germany)

“ Core HR Software Market Los Angeles, United State, , – The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Core HR Software Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Core HR Software market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Core HR Software market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Core HR Software market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Core HR Software market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Core HR Software market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Core HR Software market.

Core HR Software Market Leading Players

IBM (US), Oracle Corp (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing (US), Ceridian HCM (US), Corehr (Ireland), Employwise (India), Paychex (US), Paycom Software (US), Sumtotal Systems (US), Workday (US)

Core HR Software Market Product Type Segments

, Benefits and Claims Management, Payroll and Compensation Management, Personnel Management, Learning Management, Pension Management, Compliance Management, Succession Planning, Other Core HR Software

Core HR Software Market Application Segments

BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom and IT, Other

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Core HR Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Benefits and Claims Management

1.2.3 Payroll and Compensation Management

1.2.4 Personnel Management

1.2.5 Learning Management

1.2.6 Pension Management

1.2.7 Compliance Management

1.2.8 Succession Planning

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Core HR Software Market Share by Application: 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Energy and Utilities

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.8 Telecom and IT

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Core HR Software Market Perspective (2015-2027)

2.2 Global Core HR Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Core HR Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Core HR Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

2.2.3 Core HR Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Core HR Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Core HR Software Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Core HR Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.2 Global Core HR Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Core HR Software Revenue

3.4 Global Core HR Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Core HR Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Core HR Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Core HR Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players Core HR Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Core HR Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Core HR Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2027)

4.1 Global Core HR Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Core HR Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 5 Core HR Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2027)

5.1 Global Core HR Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Core HR Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Core HR Software Market Size (2015-2027)

6.2 North America Core HR Software Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.3 North America Core HR Software Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

6.4 North America Core HR Software Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Core HR Software Market Size (2015-2027)

7.2 Europe Core HR Software Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

7.3 Europe Core HR Software Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

7.4 Europe Core HR Software Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Core HR Software Market Size (2015-2027)

8.2 China Core HR Software Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

8.3 China Core HR Software Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

8.4 China Core HR Software Market Size by Region (2015-2021)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Core HR Software Market Size (2015-2027)

9.2 Japan Core HR Software Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

9.3 Japan Core HR Software Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

9.4 Japan Core HR Software Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Core HR Software Market Size (2015-2027)

10.2 Southeast Asia Core HR Software Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

10.3 Southeast Asia Core HR Software Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

10.4 Southeast Asia Core HR Software Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM (US)

11.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

11.1.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM (US) Core HR Software Introduction

11.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021))

11.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

11.2 Oracle Corp (US)

11.2.1 Oracle Corp (US) Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Corp (US) Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Corp (US) Core HR Software Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Corp (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.2.5 Oracle Corp (US) Recent Development

11.3 SAP SE (Germany)

11.3.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

11.3.2 SAP SE (Germany) Business Overview

11.3.3 SAP SE (Germany) Core HR Software Introduction

11.3.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.3.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development

11.4 Ultimate Software Group

11.4.1 Ultimate Software Group Company Details

11.4.2 Ultimate Software Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Ultimate Software Group Core HR Software Introduction

11.4.4 Ultimate Software Group Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.4.5 Ultimate Software Group Recent Development

11.5 Automatic Data Processing (US)

11.5.1 Automatic Data Processing (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Automatic Data Processing (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Automatic Data Processing (US) Core HR Software Introduction

11.5.4 Automatic Data Processing (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.5.5 Automatic Data Processing (US) Recent Development

11.6 Ceridian HCM (US)

11.6.1 Ceridian HCM (US) Company Details

11.6.2 Ceridian HCM (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 Ceridian HCM (US) Core HR Software Introduction

11.6.4 Ceridian HCM (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.6.5 Ceridian HCM (US) Recent Development

11.7 Corehr (Ireland)

11.7.1 Corehr (Ireland) Company Details

11.7.2 Corehr (Ireland) Business Overview

11.7.3 Corehr (Ireland) Core HR Software Introduction

11.7.4 Corehr (Ireland) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.7.5 Corehr (Ireland) Recent Development

11.8 Employwise (India)

11.8.1 Employwise (India) Company Details

11.8.2 Employwise (India) Business Overview

11.8.3 Employwise (India) Core HR Software Introduction

11.8.4 Employwise (India) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.8.5 Employwise (India) Recent Development

11.9 Paychex (US)

11.9.1 Paychex (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Paychex (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Paychex (US) Core HR Software Introduction

11.9.4 Paychex (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.9.5 Paychex (US) Recent Development

11.10 Paycom Software (US)

11.10.1 Paycom Software (US) Company Details

11.10.2 Paycom Software (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 Paycom Software (US) Core HR Software Introduction

11.10.4 Paycom Software (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

11.10.5 Paycom Software (US) Recent Development

11.11 Sumtotal Systems (US)

10.11.1 Sumtotal Systems (US) Company Details

10.11.2 Sumtotal Systems (US) Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumtotal Systems (US) Core HR Software Introduction

10.11.4 Sumtotal Systems (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

10.11.5 Sumtotal Systems (US) Recent Development

11.12 Workday (US)

10.12.1 Workday (US) Company Details

10.12.2 Workday (US) Business Overview

10.12.3 Workday (US) Core HR Software Introduction

10.12.4 Workday (US) Revenue in Core HR Software Business (2015-2021)

10.12.5 Workday (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Core HR Software market.

• To clearly segment the global Core HR Software market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Core HR Software market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Core HR Software market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Core HR Software market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Core HR Software market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Core HR Software market.

