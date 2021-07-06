Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | Bissell, Stanley Black & Decker, TTI

“

The report titled Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cordless Vacuum Cleaner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bissell, Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, Dyson, GlenDimplex, Bosch, Philips, Electrolux, Gtech, SharkNinja, Puppyoo

Market Segmentation by Product: Backpack

Canister

Handheld

Robotic

Stick

Upright



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cordless Vacuum Cleaner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

1.1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Product Overview

1.2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Backpack

1.2.2 Canister

1.2.3 Handheld

1.2.4 Robotic

1.2.5 Stick

1.2.6 Upright

1.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cordless Vacuum Cleaner as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Application

4.1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Country

5.1 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Country

6.1 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Country

8.1 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Business

10.1 Bissell

10.1.1 Bissell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bissell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Bissell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Bissell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.1.5 Bissell Recent Development

10.2 Stanley Black & Decker

10.2.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stanley Black & Decker Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.2.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

10.3 TTI

10.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

10.3.2 TTI Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TTI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 TTI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.3.5 TTI Recent Development

10.4 Dyson

10.4.1 Dyson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.4.5 Dyson Recent Development

10.5 GlenDimplex

10.5.1 GlenDimplex Corporation Information

10.5.2 GlenDimplex Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GlenDimplex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GlenDimplex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.5.5 GlenDimplex Recent Development

10.6 Bosch

10.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.6.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.7 Philips

10.7.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.7.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.7.5 Philips Recent Development

10.8 Electrolux

10.8.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.8.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Electrolux Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Electrolux Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.8.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.9 Gtech

10.9.1 Gtech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gtech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gtech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.9.5 Gtech Recent Development

10.10 SharkNinja

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SharkNinja Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SharkNinja Recent Development

10.11 Puppyoo

10.11.1 Puppyoo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Puppyoo Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Puppyoo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Puppyoo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.11.5 Puppyoo Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Distributors

12.3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”