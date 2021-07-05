Cordless Power Tools Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027| TTI, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Cordless Power Tools market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cordless Power Tools industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cordless Power Tools production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Cordless Power Tools market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cordless Power Tools market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cordless Power Tools market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cordless Power Tools market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cordless Power Tools Market Research Report: TTI, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita, HiKOKI, Stihl, Husqvarna, Snap-on Incorporated, Greenworks, Hilti, Dongcheng, Festool, Positec Group, CHERVON, Yamabiko, C. & E. Fein, Apex Tool Group, Einhell, Emerson, Jiangsu Jinding, Chicago Pneumatic, Emak, Blount, KEN, Fortive, ITW
Global Cordless Power Tools Market Segmentation by Product: Drill, Saw, Hammers, Wrenches, Screwdrivers, Outdoor Power Equipment, Others
Global Cordless Power Tools Market Segmentation by Application: Professional, Consumer
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Cordless Power Tools industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Cordless Power Tools industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Cordless Power Tools industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Cordless Power Tools industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Cordless Power Tools market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Cordless Power Tools market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Cordless Power Tools market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Cordless Power Tools market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Cordless Power Tools market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cordless Power Tools Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Drill
1.2.3 Saw
1.2.4 Hammers
1.2.5 Wrenches
1.2.6 Screwdrivers
1.2.7 Outdoor Power Equipment
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by End Users
1.3.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by End Users
1.3.2 Professional
1.3.3 Consumer
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Cordless Power Tools, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Cordless Power Tools Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Cordless Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Cordless Power Tools Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Cordless Power Tools Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Cordless Power Tools Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Cordless Power Tools Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cordless Power Tools Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Cordless Power Tools Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Cordless Power Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cordless Power Tools Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cordless Power Tools Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cordless Power Tools Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Cordless Power Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Cordless Power Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by End Users (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size by End Users (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales by End Users (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue by End Users (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Cordless Power Tools Price by End Users (2016-2021)
5.2 Cordless Power Tools Market Size Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Cordless Power Tools Sales Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Cordless Power Tools Revenue Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Cordless Power Tools Price Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and End Users
6.1 China Cordless Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Cordless Power Tools Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Cordless Power Tools Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Cordless Power Tools Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Cordless Power Tools Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Cordless Power Tools Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Cordless Power Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Cordless Power Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Cordless Power Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Cordless Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Cordless Power Tools Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Cordless Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Cordless Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Cordless Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Cordless Power Tools Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Cordless Power Tools Historic Market Review by End Users (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Cordless Power Tools Sales Market Share by End Users (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Cordless Power Tools Revenue Market Share by End Users (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Cordless Power Tools Price by End Users (2016-2021)
6.6 China Cordless Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by End Users (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Cordless Power Tools Sales Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Cordless Power Tools Revenue Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Cordless Power Tools Price Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Cordless Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Cordless Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Cordless Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Cordless Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Cordless Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Cordless Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Cordless Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Cordless Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Cordless Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 TTI
12.1.1 TTI Corporation Information
12.1.2 TTI Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 TTI Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 TTI Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.1.5 TTI Recent Development
12.2 Stanley Black & Decker
12.2.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information
12.2.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.2.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development
12.3 Bosch
12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.3.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Bosch Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Bosch Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.4 Makita
12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information
12.4.2 Makita Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Makita Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Makita Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.4.5 Makita Recent Development
12.5 HiKOKI
12.5.1 HiKOKI Corporation Information
12.5.2 HiKOKI Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 HiKOKI Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 HiKOKI Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.5.5 HiKOKI Recent Development
12.6 Stihl
12.6.1 Stihl Corporation Information
12.6.2 Stihl Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Stihl Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Stihl Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.6.5 Stihl Recent Development
12.7 Husqvarna
12.7.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information
12.7.2 Husqvarna Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Husqvarna Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Husqvarna Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.7.5 Husqvarna Recent Development
12.8 Snap-on Incorporated
12.8.1 Snap-on Incorporated Corporation Information
12.8.2 Snap-on Incorporated Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Snap-on Incorporated Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Snap-on Incorporated Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.8.5 Snap-on Incorporated Recent Development
12.9 Greenworks
12.9.1 Greenworks Corporation Information
12.9.2 Greenworks Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Greenworks Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Greenworks Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.9.5 Greenworks Recent Development
12.10 Hilti
12.10.1 Hilti Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hilti Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hilti Cordless Power Tools Products Offered
12.10.5 Hilti Recent Development
12.12 Festool
12.12.1 Festool Corporation Information
12.12.2 Festool Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Festool Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Festool Products Offered
12.12.5 Festool Recent Development
12.13 Positec Group
12.13.1 Positec Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Positec Group Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Positec Group Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Positec Group Products Offered
12.13.5 Positec Group Recent Development
12.14 CHERVON
12.14.1 CHERVON Corporation Information
12.14.2 CHERVON Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 CHERVON Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CHERVON Products Offered
12.14.5 CHERVON Recent Development
12.15 Yamabiko
12.15.1 Yamabiko Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yamabiko Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Yamabiko Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Yamabiko Products Offered
12.15.5 Yamabiko Recent Development
12.16 C. & E. Fein
12.16.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information
12.16.2 C. & E. Fein Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 C. & E. Fein Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 C. & E. Fein Products Offered
12.16.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development
12.17 Apex Tool Group
12.17.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Apex Tool Group Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Apex Tool Group Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Apex Tool Group Products Offered
12.17.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development
12.18 Einhell
12.18.1 Einhell Corporation Information
12.18.2 Einhell Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Einhell Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Einhell Products Offered
12.18.5 Einhell Recent Development
12.19 Emerson
12.19.1 Emerson Corporation Information
12.19.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Emerson Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Emerson Products Offered
12.19.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.20 Jiangsu Jinding
12.20.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information
12.20.2 Jiangsu Jinding Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Jiangsu Jinding Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Jiangsu Jinding Products Offered
12.20.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development
12.21 Chicago Pneumatic
12.21.1 Chicago Pneumatic Corporation Information
12.21.2 Chicago Pneumatic Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Chicago Pneumatic Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Chicago Pneumatic Products Offered
12.21.5 Chicago Pneumatic Recent Development
12.22 Emak
12.22.1 Emak Corporation Information
12.22.2 Emak Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Emak Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Emak Products Offered
12.22.5 Emak Recent Development
12.23 Blount
12.23.1 Blount Corporation Information
12.23.2 Blount Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Blount Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Blount Products Offered
12.23.5 Blount Recent Development
12.24 KEN
12.24.1 KEN Corporation Information
12.24.2 KEN Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 KEN Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 KEN Products Offered
12.24.5 KEN Recent Development
12.25 Fortive
12.25.1 Fortive Corporation Information
12.25.2 Fortive Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Fortive Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Fortive Products Offered
12.25.5 Fortive Recent Development
12.26 ITW
12.26.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.26.2 ITW Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 ITW Cordless Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 ITW Products Offered
12.26.5 ITW Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Cordless Power Tools Industry Trends
13.2 Cordless Power Tools Market Drivers
13.3 Cordless Power Tools Market Challenges
13.4 Cordless Power Tools Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Cordless Power Tools Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
