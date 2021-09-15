Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | TTI, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch

“

The report titled Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cordless Industrial Power Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cordless Industrial Power Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TTI, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita, HiKOKI, Stihl, Husqvarna, Snap-on Incorporated, Greenworks, Hilti, Dongcheng, Festool, Positec Group, CHERVON, Yamabiko, C. & E. Fein, Apex Tool Group, Einhell, Emerson, Jiangsu Jinding, Chicago Pneumatic, Emak, Blount, KEN, Fortive, ITW

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electric Drill

Impact Wrench

Electric Grinder

Chainsaw

Sanding Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Channels

Offline Channels



The Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cordless Industrial Power Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cordless Industrial Power Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cordless Industrial Power Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Drill

1.2.3 Impact Wrench

1.2.4 Electric Grinder

1.2.5 Chainsaw

1.2.6 Sanding Machine

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Channel

1.3.2 Online Channels

1.3.3 Offline Channels

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Production

2.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Cordless Industrial Power Tools Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Channel

6.1.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Historical Sales by Channel (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Forecasted Sales by Channel (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales Market Share by Channel (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Channel

6.2.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Historical Revenue by Channel (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Forecasted Revenue by Channel (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Channel (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Price by Channel

6.3.1 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Price by Channel (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Price Forecast by Channel (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Channel

7.2.1 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Channel (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Channel (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Channel

8.2.1 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Channel (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Channel (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Channel

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Channel (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Channel (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Channel

10.2.1 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Channel (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Channel (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Size by Channel

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Channel (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Channel (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Industrial Power Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 TTI

12.1.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.1.2 TTI Overview

12.1.3 TTI Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TTI Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.1.5 TTI Recent Developments

12.2 Stanley Black & Decker

12.2.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stanley Black & Decker Overview

12.2.3 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.2.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bosch Overview

12.3.3 Bosch Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bosch Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Developments

12.4 Makita

12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.4.2 Makita Overview

12.4.3 Makita Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Makita Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.4.5 Makita Recent Developments

12.5 HiKOKI

12.5.1 HiKOKI Corporation Information

12.5.2 HiKOKI Overview

12.5.3 HiKOKI Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HiKOKI Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.5.5 HiKOKI Recent Developments

12.6 Stihl

12.6.1 Stihl Corporation Information

12.6.2 Stihl Overview

12.6.3 Stihl Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Stihl Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.6.5 Stihl Recent Developments

12.7 Husqvarna

12.7.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information

12.7.2 Husqvarna Overview

12.7.3 Husqvarna Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Husqvarna Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.7.5 Husqvarna Recent Developments

12.8 Snap-on Incorporated

12.8.1 Snap-on Incorporated Corporation Information

12.8.2 Snap-on Incorporated Overview

12.8.3 Snap-on Incorporated Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Snap-on Incorporated Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.8.5 Snap-on Incorporated Recent Developments

12.9 Greenworks

12.9.1 Greenworks Corporation Information

12.9.2 Greenworks Overview

12.9.3 Greenworks Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Greenworks Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.9.5 Greenworks Recent Developments

12.10 Hilti

12.10.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hilti Overview

12.10.3 Hilti Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hilti Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.10.5 Hilti Recent Developments

12.11 Dongcheng

12.11.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dongcheng Overview

12.11.3 Dongcheng Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dongcheng Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.11.5 Dongcheng Recent Developments

12.12 Festool

12.12.1 Festool Corporation Information

12.12.2 Festool Overview

12.12.3 Festool Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Festool Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.12.5 Festool Recent Developments

12.13 Positec Group

12.13.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Positec Group Overview

12.13.3 Positec Group Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Positec Group Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.13.5 Positec Group Recent Developments

12.14 CHERVON

12.14.1 CHERVON Corporation Information

12.14.2 CHERVON Overview

12.14.3 CHERVON Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CHERVON Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.14.5 CHERVON Recent Developments

12.15 Yamabiko

12.15.1 Yamabiko Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yamabiko Overview

12.15.3 Yamabiko Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yamabiko Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.15.5 Yamabiko Recent Developments

12.16 C. & E. Fein

12.16.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

12.16.2 C. & E. Fein Overview

12.16.3 C. & E. Fein Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 C. & E. Fein Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.16.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Developments

12.17 Apex Tool Group

12.17.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Apex Tool Group Overview

12.17.3 Apex Tool Group Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Apex Tool Group Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.17.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Developments

12.18 Einhell

12.18.1 Einhell Corporation Information

12.18.2 Einhell Overview

12.18.3 Einhell Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Einhell Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.18.5 Einhell Recent Developments

12.19 Emerson

12.19.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.19.2 Emerson Overview

12.19.3 Emerson Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Emerson Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.19.5 Emerson Recent Developments

12.20 Jiangsu Jinding

12.20.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jiangsu Jinding Overview

12.20.3 Jiangsu Jinding Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Jiangsu Jinding Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.20.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Developments

12.21 Chicago Pneumatic

12.21.1 Chicago Pneumatic Corporation Information

12.21.2 Chicago Pneumatic Overview

12.21.3 Chicago Pneumatic Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Chicago Pneumatic Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.21.5 Chicago Pneumatic Recent Developments

12.22 Emak

12.22.1 Emak Corporation Information

12.22.2 Emak Overview

12.22.3 Emak Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Emak Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.22.5 Emak Recent Developments

12.23 Blount

12.23.1 Blount Corporation Information

12.23.2 Blount Overview

12.23.3 Blount Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Blount Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.23.5 Blount Recent Developments

12.24 KEN

12.24.1 KEN Corporation Information

12.24.2 KEN Overview

12.24.3 KEN Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 KEN Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.24.5 KEN Recent Developments

12.25 Fortive

12.25.1 Fortive Corporation Information

12.25.2 Fortive Overview

12.25.3 Fortive Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Fortive Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.25.5 Fortive Recent Developments

12.26 ITW

12.26.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.26.2 ITW Overview

12.26.3 ITW Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 ITW Cordless Industrial Power Tools Product Description

12.26.5 ITW Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Production Mode & Process

13.4 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Sales Channels

13.4.2 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Distributors

13.5 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Industry Trends

14.2 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Drivers

14.3 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Challenges

14.4 Cordless Industrial Power Tools Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Cordless Industrial Power Tools Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”